Austin Peay beats Tennessee Tech, clinches Sgt. York Trophy

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahmaad Tanner ran for 104 yards and a touchdown and Austin Peay won the Sgt. York Trophy outright for the first time with a 35-28 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

The Governors (6-4, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) clinched the Sgt. York Trophy, a quadrangle series, with wins this season against Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin.

Austin Peay never trailed though the Golden Eagles (1-8, 1-5) closed to within a touchdown three times after the Governors built a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Kyran Moore had 88 yards rushing and a touchdown, Daryl Rollins-Davis added 87 yards, Tre Nation ran for 71 and a TD and Jeremiah Oatsvall ran for 46 yards and a score to go with 72 yards passing. Austin Peay finished with 423 yards rushing and 7.4 yards per carry.

Luke Ward was 14 of 25 for 173 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee Tech. Andrew Goldsmith had a touchdown run and Andrew Swicegood returned a fumble 80 yards for a score.

