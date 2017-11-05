AP Top 25: Notre Dame, Clemson rise; Ohio St, Penn St tumble

Notre Dame and Clemson climbed while Ohio State and Penn State tumbled out of the top 10, leaving the latest Associated Press college football poll looking a lot like the College Football Playoff rankings — with one big difference.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday, as it has been since the preseason. No. 2 Georgia picked up three more first-place votes for a total of five. In the playoff rankings, Georgia is No. 1 and Alabama is No. 2. Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 3 and Clemson did the same to No. 4. Oklahoma jumped three spots to No. 5, leaving those three in the same order as the selection committee had them on Tuesday.

Unbeaten Wisconsin slipped two spots to No. 6 but is now the highest ranked team in the Big Ten. Ohio State fell eight spots to No. 11 after getting blown out at Iowa and Penn State dropped nine to No. 16 after spending all season in the top 10.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.