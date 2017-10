Thursday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT NFL

Miami at Baltimore, 8:25 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Top 25

No. 20 Stanford at Oregon State, 9 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

MLS Playoffs

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

