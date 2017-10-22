The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (61) 8-0 1525 1 2. Penn St. 7-0 1444 2 3. Georgia 7-0 1409 3 4. TCU 7-0 1327 4 5. Wisconsin 7-0 1241 5 6. Ohio St. 6-1 1165 6 7. Clemson 6-1 1113 7 8. Miami 6-0 1101 8 9. Notre Dame 6-1 1066 13 10. Oklahoma 6-1 1040 9 11. Oklahoma St. 6-1 894 10 12. Washington 6-1 836 12 13. Virginia Tech 6-1 791 14 14. NC State 6-1 666 16 15. Washington St. 7-1 648 15 16. Michigan St. 6-1 615 18 17. South Florida 7-0 604 16 18. UCF 6-0 500 20 19. Auburn 6-2 397 21 20. Stanford 5-2 344 22 21. Southern Cal 6-2 319 11 22. West Virginia 5-2 196 23 23. LSU 6-2 182 24 24. Memphis 6-1 111 25 25. Iowa St. 5-2 98 –

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 74, Michigan 60, Mississippi St. 43, San Diego St. 7, Georgia Tech 5, South Carolina 2, Marshall 1, Toledo 1.

