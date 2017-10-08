201.5
The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:00 pm 10/08/2017 02:00pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (43) 6-0 1507 1
2. Clemson (18) 6-0 1481 2
3. Penn St. 6-0 1370 4
4. Georgia 6-0 1327 5
5. Washington 6-0 1284 6
6. TCU 5-0 1192 8
7. Wisconsin 5-0 1127 9
8. Washington St. 6-0 1094 11
9. Ohio St. 5-1 1051 10
10. Auburn 5-1 914 12
11. Miami 4-0 908 13
12. Oklahoma 4-1 851 3
13. Southern Cal 5-1 795 14
14. Oklahoma St. 4-1 712 15
15. Virginia Tech 5-1 617 16
16. Notre Dame 5-1 583 21
17. Michigan 4-1 524 7
18. South Florida 5-0 482 18
19. San Diego St. 6-0 465 19
20. NC State 5-1 421 24
21. Michigan St. 4-1 416
22. UCF 4-0 274 25
23. Stanford 4-2 109
24. Texas Tech 4-1 105
25. Navy 5-0 74

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2.

