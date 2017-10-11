Tennessee to start redshirt freshman Guarantano at QB

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will start redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano at quarterback in place of Quinten Dormady as the Volunteers seek to bounce back from their first shutout loss since 1994.

Vols coach Butch Jones said Wednesday that Guarantano would get the starting nod Saturday when Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC) hosts South Carolina (4-2, 2-2).

Guarantano has gone 12 of 24 for 54 yards passing with one touchdown and no interceptions this season. He also is more mobile than Dormady, though he has gained only 6 net yards on 10 carries thus far.

Dormady had thrown six interceptions and lost two fumbles in Tennessee’s last four games. Tennessee is coming off a bye week after losing 41-0 to No. 4 Georgia on Sept. 30.

