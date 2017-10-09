STATS FCS Poll

201.5
By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 2:23 pm 10/09/2017 02:23pm
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (160) 5-0 4192 1
2. North Dakota State (8) 5-0 4038 2
3. Jacksonville State 4-1 3718 3
4. South Dakota 5-0 3629 4
5. Wofford 5-0 3484 5
6. Central Arkansas 4-1 3325 6
7. South Dakota State 4-1 3054 9
8. Youngstown State 3-2 2990 10
9. Sam Houston State 4-1 2924 11
10. Eastern Washington 4-2 2730 13
11. Villanova 4-2 2329 12
12. New Hampshire 4-1 2156 14
13. Richmond 3-2 2012 19
14. Western Illinois 4-1 1967 7
15. North Carolina A&T 6-0 1803 15
16. Elon 5-1 1696 8
17. Illinois State 4-1 1472 21
18. Weber State 4-1 1439 24
19. Samford 4-2 1251 NR
20. Grambling State 5-1 1038 23
21. Western Carolina 4-2 636 22
22. McNeese 5-1 592 16
23. Citadel 3-2 498 NR
24. Montana 4-2 251 20
25. North Carolina Central 4-1 226 18

Others: Dartmouth 211, Albany 199, Northern Arizona 136, Stony Brook 127, Nicholls 104, Delaware 81, Tennessee State 74, Monmouth 44, Eastern Illinois 25, Columbia 23, Liberty 19, Charleston Southern 18, UNI 16, Kennesaw State 16, Colgate 9, UT Martin 8, Princeton 7, Duquesne 7, Mercer 7, Austin Peay 6, Alcorn State 6, Furman 3, UC Davis 3, Saint Francis U. 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

