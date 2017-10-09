STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs 1. James Madison (160) 5-0 4192 1 2. North Dakota State (8) 5-0 4038 2 3. Jacksonville State 4-1 3718 3 4. South Dakota 5-0 3629 4 5. Wofford 5-0 3484 5 6. Central Arkansas 4-1 3325 6 7. South Dakota State 4-1 3054 9 8. Youngstown State 3-2 2990 10 9. Sam Houston State 4-1 2924 11 10. Eastern Washington 4-2 2730 13 11. Villanova 4-2 2329 12 12. New Hampshire 4-1 2156 14 13. Richmond 3-2 2012 19 14. Western Illinois 4-1 1967 7 15. North Carolina A&T 6-0 1803 15 16. Elon 5-1 1696 8 17. Illinois State 4-1 1472 21 18. Weber State 4-1 1439 24 19. Samford 4-2 1251 NR 20. Grambling State 5-1 1038 23 21. Western Carolina 4-2 636 22 22. McNeese 5-1 592 16 23. Citadel 3-2 498 NR 24. Montana 4-2 251 20 25. North Carolina Central 4-1 226 18

Others: Dartmouth 211, Albany 199, Northern Arizona 136, Stony Brook 127, Nicholls 104, Delaware 81, Tennessee State 74, Monmouth 44, Eastern Illinois 25, Columbia 23, Liberty 19, Charleston Southern 18, UNI 16, Kennesaw State 16, Colgate 9, UT Martin 8, Princeton 7, Duquesne 7, Mercer 7, Austin Peay 6, Alcorn State 6, Furman 3, UC Davis 3, Saint Francis U. 1.

