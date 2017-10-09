STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. James Madison (160)
|5-0
|4192
|1
|2. North Dakota State (8)
|5-0
|4038
|2
|3. Jacksonville State
|4-1
|3718
|3
|4. South Dakota
|5-0
|3629
|4
|5. Wofford
|5-0
|3484
|5
|6. Central Arkansas
|4-1
|3325
|6
|7. South Dakota State
|4-1
|3054
|9
|8. Youngstown State
|3-2
|2990
|10
|9. Sam Houston State
|4-1
|2924
|11
|10. Eastern Washington
|4-2
|2730
|13
|11. Villanova
|4-2
|2329
|12
|12. New Hampshire
|4-1
|2156
|14
|13. Richmond
|3-2
|2012
|19
|14. Western Illinois
|4-1
|1967
|7
|15. North Carolina A&T
|6-0
|1803
|15
|16. Elon
|5-1
|1696
|8
|17. Illinois State
|4-1
|1472
|21
|18. Weber State
|4-1
|1439
|24
|19. Samford
|4-2
|1251
|NR
|20. Grambling State
|5-1
|1038
|23
|21. Western Carolina
|4-2
|636
|22
|22. McNeese
|5-1
|592
|16
|23. Citadel
|3-2
|498
|NR
|24. Montana
|4-2
|251
|20
|25. North Carolina Central
|4-1
|226
|18
Others: Dartmouth 211, Albany 199, Northern Arizona 136, Stony Brook 127, Nicholls 104, Delaware 81, Tennessee State 74, Monmouth 44, Eastern Illinois 25, Columbia 23, Liberty 19, Charleston Southern 18, UNI 16, Kennesaw State 16, Colgate 9, UT Martin 8, Princeton 7, Duquesne 7, Mercer 7, Austin Peay 6, Alcorn State 6, Furman 3, UC Davis 3, Saint Francis U. 1.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.