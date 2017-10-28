Stanley, Jewell combine to lead Iowa past Minnesota, 17-10

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Nate Stanley threw for 190 yards in Iowa’s 17-10 win over Minnesota Saturday night, its eighth-straight in Iowa City over the Gophers.

After missing one game, linebacker Josey Jewell returned to lead the Iowa defense with 11 tackles, six of them solo.

Each team converted just 15 first downs and committed three turnovers. Iowa (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) and Minnesota (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) combined to be 7-for-30 on third downs.

Rodney Smith led the way on offense for Minnesota, rushing for 82 yards on 15 attempts, although his efforts did not prove enough to push the Gophers to their first win at Kinnick Stadium since 1999 — Kirk Ferentz’s first year at the helm for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes only touchdowns came on their first drive of each half, which combined to be 10 total plays for 147 of Iowa’s 315 yards.

