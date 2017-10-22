Saturday’s best

STARS

—Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, threw for 410 yards and accounted for four TDs to help the No. 9 Sooners rally for a wild 42-35 victory over Kansas State.

—Derrius Guice, LSU, ran for 276 yards and a TD to lead the No. 24 Tigers over Mississippi 40-24.

—Kenny Hill, TCU, matched his career high with five TD passes and threw for 278 yards in three quarters of the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs’ 43-0 victory over Kansas.

—Darrin Hall, Pittsburgh, rushed for career highs of 254 yards and three TDs, including the go-ahead 4-yard score with 10:48 to play, to help the Panthers upset Duke 24-17.

—Drew Lock, Missouri, threw for 467 yards and six TDs in the Tigers’ 68-21 win over Idaho.

—Logan Woodside, Toledo, threw for 304 yards and five TDs in a 48-21 victory over Akron.

—Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw a career-high six TD passes in a 63-10 win over Jacksonville.

—Jeremi Briscoe, Sam Houston State, threw for 371 yards and had four TD passes in the first half in a 63-27 victory over Lamar.

—James Robinson, Illinois State, ran for a career-high 193 yards and two TDs in a 37-21 win over South Dakota.

—Lorenzo Lee Nunez, Southeastern Louisiana, accounted for four TDs before sitting out most of the fourth quarter in a 56-21 win over Abilene Christian.

—TaQuon Marshall, Georgia Tech, ran for 163 yards and two long TDs, including a 70-yarder with 1:57 remaining that clinched a 38-24 victory over Wake Forest.

—Taylor Lamb, Appalachian State, set the school career record for touchdown passes and threw for 427 yards to help the Mountaineers beat Coastal Carolina 37-29.

IRISH CRUSH TROJANS

Notre Dame turned its annual rivalry game with Southern California into a laugher.

Brandon Wimbush passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Josh Adams added three touchdown runs and No. 13 Notre Dame took advantage of three turnovers by No. 11 USC to win 49-14.

The Fighting Irish turned all three USC turnovers into touchdowns, giving them their first victory against USC when the Trojans were ranked since a 38-10 victory in 1995. The turnovers came on a fumble and interception by Sam Darnold and a dropped punt by Jack Jones as Notre Dame posted a surprisingly easy victory in this long and storied series that dates to 1926, opening up a 28-0 lead at the half.

Adams had an 84-yard touchdown run and finished with 191 yards on 19 carries. Wimbush ran for 106 yards on 14 carries as the Irish amassed 377 yards on the ground.

TIDE ROLL IN SECOND HALF

Alabama went into halftime up by three touchdowns and not particularly happy.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide was in a better mood after finishing off a 45-7 victory over Tennessee, setting off the rivalry’s traditional lighting of celebratory cigars throughout Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bo Scarbrough had two fourth-down touchdown runs and Alabama improved to 11-0 in the Third Saturday in October game under coach Nick Saban. Being up “only” 21-0 at halftime didn’t cost the Tide.

The stat sheet indicated it was more of a wire-to-wire domination. Alabama outgained Tennessee 604-108 in total yards even with reserves manning the offensive backfield most of the second half.

NUMBERS

21_Straight completions to start the game by Princeton’s Chad Kanoff in a 52-17 win over Harvard.

22_Players in FBS history with 5,000 career yards rushing after Oregon’s Royce Freeman eclipsed the mark.

44_Straight true road losses by Kansas, matching an 81-year NCAA record set by Western State of Colorado.

83_Years since Columbia last won seven straight games before this season.

600_Wins as a program by Bucknell .

804_Yards by Florida Atlantic in a 69-31 downing of North Texas, breaking the Conference-USA record .

MONTANA TECH SCORES 93

Jed Fike rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in the first half alone, and NAIA’s Montana Tech had 932 total yards in a 93-19 victory over Montana State-Northern.

The total yards easily topped Montana Tech’s record of 679, also against MSU-Northern on Oct. 22, 2016. The Orediggers’ previous scoring high was 64 points against Rocky Mountain in 1981. Montana Tech’s 13 touchdowns also set a school mark, previously at nine TDs in 2016.

The Orediggers jumped out to a 66-0 lead by halftime. Fike had scores of 7, 37, 52, and 68 yards.

