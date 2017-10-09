Oregon State and coach Gary Andersen agree to part ways

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State and coach Gary Andersen have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately, with the Beavers off to a 1-5 start.

The school announced the split in a news release Monday, two days after a 38-10 loss at Southern California. Oregon State did not have a victory against an FBS team this season.

Oregon State says Andersen and the school “agreed to release each other from all future contract obligations and payments.” Andersen’s contract ran through the 2021 season.

Andersen was in his third season with the Beavers and the team appeared to be sliding backward this season after showing some progress in winning four games last year. He finished 7-23.

