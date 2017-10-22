201.5
Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson out for season with injured knee

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 10:37 am 10/22/2017 10:37am
Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson (20) attempts to fight off LSU linebacker Arden Key (49) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. No. 24 LSU won 40-24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The school announced on Sunday that an MRI revealed a torn posterior cruciate ligament in Patterson’s right knee. The sophomore appeared to suffer the injury during the second quarter of the Rebels’ 40-24 loss to No. 24 LSU on Saturday night.

He missed the final offensive drive of the first half, leaving to go to the locker room a few minutes before halftime, but returned to play during the second half with a brace on his right knee.

Patterson is leading the Southeastern Conference with 2,259 yards passing. His likely replacement is junior Jordan Ta’amu, who played in Patterson’s absence against LSU.

The Rebels (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will host Arkansas on Saturday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

