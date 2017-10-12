No. 5 Washington faces struggling Arizona State

No. 5 Washington (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) at Arizona State (2-3, 1-1), Saturday, 10:45 ET (ESPN)

Line: Washington by 17½.

Series record: Arizona State leads 19-15.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Huskies are hoping to avoid a slip-up against a struggling Arizona State team before their schedule gets much tougher. Get past the Sun Devils and Washington has UCLA, Oregon and No. 23 Stanford coming up.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State’s pass defense vs. Washington QB Jake Browning. Browning was the Pac-12 player of the year last season and has picked up where he left off, throwing for 1,466 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions so far this season. Arizona State is 119th in the FBS against the pass, allowing 293.6 yards per game, so controlling Browning and his receivers will be a key for the Sun Devils.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: WR/PR Dante Pettis. Washington’s big-play specialist is the nation’s top punt returner, averaging 31.78 yards per return, and is the Huskies’ top receiver with 22 catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona State: QB Manny Wilkins. Despite breakdowns in protection in front of him — he’s been pressured 38 percent of his drop backs — Wilkins has put together a solid second season as Arizona State’s starter. He has thrown for 1,452 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions while keeping plays alive with his scrambling ability.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona State has won the last six meetings in Tempe, dating to 2001. … Washington has started 6-0 in consecutive years for the first time since 1991 and 1992, and is 21-2 over its past 23 games. … Sun Devils LB D.J. Calhoun has played 344 snaps this season without missing a tackle. … The Huskies are second nationally in total defense (228.8 yards), third in scoring defense (10.2 points) and third against the run (78.5).

