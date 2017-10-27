NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP:: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW YORK JETS — FALCONS: OUT: LB Duke Riley (knee), LB Jordan Tripp (concussion). JETS: OUT: TE Jordan Leggett (knee), T Brandon Shell (neck), CB Buster Skrine (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — PANTHERS: OUT: C Ryan Kalil (neck), T John Theus (concussion), RB Fozzy Whittaker (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Alex Armah (hamstring), S Kurt Coleman (knee), TE Ed Dickson (ankle), K Graham Gano (right knee/illness), LB Luke Kuechly (concussion). BUCCANEERS: OUT: CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), CB Robert McClain (concussion), S Josh Robinson (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DT Chris Baker (ankle), DE Ryan Russell (shoulder), QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder).

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BEARS: DOUBTFUL: CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), LB John Timu (ankle/knee), WR Markus Wheaton (groin). QUESTIONABLE: RB Benny Cunningham (hamstring), C Hroniss Grasu (hand). SAINTS: OUT: G Larry Warford (abdomen).

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — COWBOYS: OUT: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), K Dan Bailey (right groin). QUESTIONABLE: DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (groin), LB Kyle Wilber (knee). REDSKINS: OUT: LB Mason Foster (shoulder), C Spencer Long (knee, knee), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Bashaud Breeland (knee), G Tyler Catalina (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (hamstring), S Stefan McClure (knee/hamstring), CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring), T Morgan Moses (ankles), CB Josh Norman (rib), G Brandon Scherff (knee/back), LB Preston Smith (groin), T Trent Williams (knee).

HOUSTON TEXANS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — TEXANS: OUT: T Chris Clark (calf), LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), DE Joel Heath (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Jelani Jenkins (hand), DT Kendall Langford (back). SEAHAWKS: OUT: G Luke Joeckel (knee). DOUBTFUL: RB C.J. Prosise (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: C Justin Britt (ankle), CB Jeremy Lane (groin/finger), DE Marcus Smith (ankle).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — COLTS: OUT: QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), CB Rashaan Melvin (concussion), LB John Simon (neck). QUESTIONABLE: WR Kamar Aiken (shoulder), S Darius Butler (ankle), S T.J. Green (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee/pelvis). BENGALS: OUT: WR Tyler Boyd (knee), WR Cody Core (concussion), TE Ryan Hewitt (knee), LB Kevin Minter (elbow).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CHARGERS: DOUBTFUL: T Joe Barksdale (foot). QUESTIONABLE: RB Melvin Gordon (foot), DT Corey Liuget (back). PATRIOTS: OUT: DT Malcom Brown (ankle), LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), CB Eric Rowe (groin). QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (knee), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle), DE Lawrence Guy (chest), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (ankle).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — VIKINGS: OUT: QB Sam Bradford (knee), G Jeremiah Sirles (knee), DE Stephen Weatherly (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Mackensie Alexander (hip), WR Stefon Diggs (groin/ankle), G Nick Easton (calf), WR Michael Floyd (hamstring), T Riley Reiff (knee). BROWNS: OUT: DE Myles Garrett (concussion). DOUBTFUL: CB Jason McCourty (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin). QUESTIONABLE: DT Trevon Coley (neck), S Jabrill Peppers (toe).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at BUFFALO BILLS — RAIDERS: OUT: CB David Amerson (foot), CB Gareon Conley (shin). DOUBTFUL: S Karl Joseph (groin). QUESTIONABLE: LB Cory James (knee), P Marquette King (right groin), LB Marquel Lee (ankle), LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle), T Marshall Newhouse (foot). BILLS: OUT: TE Charles Clay (knee), CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring), LB Ramon Humber (thumb). QUESTIONABLE: G Richie Incognito (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — 49ERS: OUT: DE Aaron Lynch (calf), CB K’Waun Williams (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: T Trenton Brown (concussion), LB Reuben Foster (ankle/ribs), G Brandon Fusco (biceps), WR Marquise Goodwin (back). EAGLES: OUT: LB Jordan Hicks (achilles). QUESTIONABLE: CB Ronald Darby (ankle).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at DETROIT LIONS — STEELERS: OUT: T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), TE Vance McDonald (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (back). LIONS: OUT: T Emmett Cleary (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), T Greg Robinson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee), WR Golden Tate (shoulder), LB Paul Worrilow (knee).

Monday

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BRONCOS: Practice not complete. CHIEFS: Practice not complete.

