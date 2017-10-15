Nebraska picks Washington State AD to head athletics program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has hired Washington State athletic director Bill Moos to head its sports program.

University officials announced the pick on Sunday, less than four weeks after firing AD Shawn Eichorst. Eichorst was let go the day after the Cornhuskers football team lost to Northern Illinois at home. His replacement was named the day after Nebraska was routed in Lincoln by Ohio State.

University chancellor Ronnie Green praised Moos in a statement as a “proven winner.” Green says Moos was picked from a field that included several sitting athletic directors from Power Five conference schools.

Moos has been athletic director at Washington State since 2010. The 66-year-old agreed to a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $1 million, plus incentives. His job at Nebraska will start on Oct. 23.

