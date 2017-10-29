NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 5 1 188 96 7 1 258 105 NC State 4 0 134 88 6 2 262 194 Boston 3 3 148 146 5 4 219 223 Wake Forest 2 3 133 134 5 3 250 170 Louisville 2 4 198 236 5 4 330 277 Syracuse 2 2 98 108 4 4 238 197 Florida St. 2 4 115 146 2 5 122 170 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 5 0 131 88 7 0 224 131 Virginia Tech 3 1 123 51 7 1 283 92 Georgia Tech 3 2 140 97 4 3 218 149 Virginia 2 2 72 107 5 3 197 192 Pittsburgh 2 3 113 128 4 5 218 251 Duke 1 5 84 141 4 5 219 185 North Carolina 0 6 99 210 1 8 192 301

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Louisville 31, Florida St. 28

Pittsburgh 24, Duke 17

Boston 41, Virginia 10

Miami 27, Syracuse 19

Virginia Tech 59, North Carolina 7

Georgia Tech 38, Wake Forest 24

Friday’s Games

Boston 35, Florida St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Miami 24, North Carolina 19

Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32

Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Virginia Tech 24, Duke 3

Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 4 0 185 78 7 0 357 138 South Florida 4 1 195 97 7 1 315 159 UConn 2 3 145 198 3 5 202 308 Temple 1 3 78 101 3 5 167 215 East Carolina 1 3 103 196 2 6 187 367 Cincinnati 0 4 86 157 2 6 168 262 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 4 1 211 162 7 1 340 267 SMU 3 1 140 125 6 2 332 248 Navy 3 2 144 135 5 2 234 199 Houston 3 2 138 146 5 3 219 192 Tulane 1 3 137 141 3 5 225 251 Tulsa 1 4 142 168 2 7 296 339

___

Thursday, Oct. 19

Memphis 42, Houston 38

Saturday, Oct. 21

Army 31, Temple 28

UConn 20, Tulsa 14

UCF 31, Navy 21

SMU 31, Cincinnati 28

South Florida 34, Tulane 28

East Carolina 33, BYU 17

Friday’s Games

Memphis 56, Tulane 26

SMU 38, Tulsa 34

Saturday’s Games

Houston 28, South Florida 24

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Missouri 52, UConn 12

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 4 1 200 165 7 1 343 202 Oklahoma St. 4 1 194 143 7 1 356 195 TCU 4 1 151 75 7 1 298 118 Iowa St. 4 1 135 68 6 2 259 150 West Virginia 3 2 203 186 5 3 342 253 Texas 3 2 129 90 4 4 250 168 Kansas St. 2 3 138 148 4 4 255 188 Texas Tech 1 4 174 186 4 4 309 265 Kansas 0 5 73 239 1 7 168 342 Baylor 0 5 120 217 0 8 195 316

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Oklahoma St. 13, Texas 10

Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13

Oklahoma 42, Kansas St. 35

TCU 43, Kansas 0

West Virginia 38, Baylor 36

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39

Texas 38, Baylor 7

Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20

Iowa St. 14, TCU 7

Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 27

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 5 0 262 87 7 1 370 146 Penn St. 4 1 177 92 7 1 318 106 Michigan St. 4 1 109 95 6 2 190 157 Michigan 3 2 113 100 6 2 211 144 Maryland 2 3 121 200 4 4 245 296 Rutgers 2 3 80 154 3 5 172 200 Indiana 0 5 103 180 3 5 216 214 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 5 0 150 73 8 0 280 103 Northwestern 3 2 124 126 5 3 221 194 Nebraska 3 2 111 141 4 4 206 240 Iowa 2 3 101 81 5 3 200 139 Minnesota 1 4 102 126 4 4 201 150 Purdue 1 4 86 101 3 5 193 160 Illinois 0 5 73 156 2 6 140 231

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13

Northwestern 17, Iowa 10

Rutgers 14, Purdue 12

Minnesota 24, Illinois 17

Michigan St. 17, Indiana 9

Penn St. 42, Michigan 13

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 35, Rutgers 14

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10

Maryland 42, Indiana 39

Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38

Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31

Iowa 17, Minnesota 10

Nebraska 25, Purdue 24

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 4 0 207 107 5 3 316 214 Marshall 3 1 117 57 6 2 227 141 FIU 3 1 101 103 5 2 158 184 W. Kentucky 3 2 145 124 5 3 216 182 Middle Tennessee 1 3 90 118 3 5 153 216 Charlotte 1 3 71 113 1 7 116 255 Old Dominion 0 4 100 173 2 6 171 288 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 4 1 194 204 5 3 299 303 Southern Miss 3 2 129 129 5 3 219 170 UAB 3 2 145 128 5 3 244 209 UTSA 2 2 106 81 5 2 218 122 Louisiana Tech 2 2 114 107 4 4 237 221 Rice 1 3 73 89 1 7 105 280 UTEP 0 4 42 101 0 8 100 296

___

Friday, Oct. 20

W. Kentucky 35, Old Dominion 31

Marshall 38, Middle Tennessee 10

Saturday, Oct. 21

FAU 69, North Texas 31

Charlotte 25, UAB 24

Southern Miss 34, Louisiana Tech 27

UTSA 20, Rice 7

Saturday’s Games

FIU 41, Marshall 30

Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28

FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28

North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38

UAB 30, Southern Miss 12

UTSA 31, UTEP 14

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 7 1 324 129 Army 0 0 0 0 6 2 252 170 UMass 0 0 0 0 2 6 239 244 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 7 138 244

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Army 31, Temple 28

UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20

East Carolina 33, BYU 17

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14

Saturday’s Games

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 4 1 121 107 5 4 204 225 Ohio 3 1 146 79 6 2 326 203 Miami (Ohio) 2 2 98 82 3 5 189 196 Buffalo 1 4 142 143 3 6 233 222 Kent St. 1 3 36 113 2 6 80 263 Bowling Green 1 3 107 159 1 7 164 302 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 4 0 156 63 7 1 324 203 N. Illinois 4 0 116 60 6 2 223 144 W. Michigan 3 1 159 102 5 3 290 221 Cent. Michigan 2 2 106 93 4 4 206 216 Ball St. 0 4 32 200 2 6 153 301 E. Michigan 0 4 79 97 2 6 166 169

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Toledo 48, Akron 21

W. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 17

N. Illinois 48, Bowling Green 17

Ohio 48, Kent St. 3

Miami (Ohio) 24, Buffalo 14

Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9

Thursday’s Games

N. Illinois 30, E. Michigan 27

Toledo 58, Ball St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Akron 21, Buffalo 20

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 4 0 124 56 6 2 239 165 Colorado St. 4 1 177 146 6 3 299 241 Wyoming 3 1 112 71 5 3 200 154 Air Force 3 2 186 184 4 4 306 261 Utah St. 2 3 164 134 4 5 275 276 New Mexico 1 4 97 173 3 5 179 230 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 4 1 149 60 5 3 241 149 San Diego St. 3 2 114 99 7 2 236 181 UNLV 2 3 135 156 3 5 240 269 Hawaii 1 4 107 168 3 5 209 277 Nevada 1 3 140 151 1 7 219 294 San Jose St. 0 4 59 166 1 8 151 372

___

Friday, Oct. 20

Air Force 45, Nevada 42

Colorado St. 27, New Mexico 24

Saturday, Oct. 21

Utah St. 52, UNLV 28

Boise St. 24, Wyoming 14

Fresno St. 27, San Diego St. 3

Saturday’s Games

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28

Wyoming 42, New Mexico 3

UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16

Boise St. 41, Utah St. 14

San Diego St. 28, Hawaii 7

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 5 1 213 128 7 2 303 232 Arizona 4 1 219 183 6 2 360 242 Arizona St. 3 2 121 134 4 4 223 247 Colorado 2 4 155 198 5 4 250 225 UCLA 2 3 145 186 4 4 291 301 Utah 1 4 107 146 4 4 217 191 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 5 1 203 141 6 2 282 168 Washington 4 1 168 60 7 1 309 97 Washington St. 4 2 183 155 7 2 306 206 Oregon 2 4 152 194 5 4 320 263 California 1 5 160 205 4 5 255 271 Oregon St. 0 5 87 183 1 7 163 321

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Arizona St. 30, Utah 10

UCLA 31, Oregon 14

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14

Arizona 45, California 44

Washington St. 28, Colorado 0

Thursday’s Games

Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 44, California 28

Washington 44, UCLA 23

Oregon 41, Utah 20

Arizona 58, Washington St. 37

Southern Cal 48, Arizona St. 17

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 0 238 38 8 0 344 78 Auburn 4 1 219 94 6 2 290 125 LSU 3 1 91 100 6 2 219 160 Mississippi St. 3 2 130 108 6 2 271 139 Texas A&M 3 2 126 139 5 3 239 219 Arkansas 1 4 132 228 3 5 230 287 Mississippi 1 4 144 223 3 5 252 300 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 5 0 212 52 8 0 305 95 South Carolina 4 2 158 118 6 2 210 162 Kentucky 3 2 126 146 6 2 201 199 Florida 3 3 132 149 3 4 149 182 Missouri 0 4 89 175 3 5 284 286 Tennessee 0 5 62 156 3 5 163 217 Vanderbilt 0 5 100 233 3 5 184 246

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Missouri 68, Idaho 21

Alabama 45, Tennessee 7

Mississippi St. 45, Kentucky 7

LSU 40, Mississippi 24

Auburn 52, Arkansas 20

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37

Georgia 42, Florida 7

South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27

Missouri 52, UConn 12

Mississippi St. 35, Texas A&M 14

Kentucky 29, Tennessee 26

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 4 0 178 66 5 2 283 156 Appalachian St. 4 0 125 93 5 3 235 181 Troy 3 1 107 69 6 2 200 138 Georgia St. 3 1 105 105 4 3 143 178 Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 235 231 3 5 281 296 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 98 126 3 4 212 285 Idaho 2 2 96 90 3 5 189 245 South Alabama 2 2 88 81 3 5 183 206 New Mexico St. 1 3 111 136 3 5 237 257 Texas St. 1 3 74 96 2 6 121 233 Coastal Carolina 0 5 117 193 1 7 188 303 Georgia Southern 0 3 68 116 0 7 124 286

___

Thursday, Oct. 19

Arkansas St. 47, Louisiana-Lafayette 3

Saturday, Oct. 21

Missouri 68, Idaho 21

Troy 34, Georgia St. 10

Appalachian St. 37, Coastal Carolina 29

UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20

South Alabama 33, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13

Saturday’s Games

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16

Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7

Arkansas St. 37, New Mexico St. 21

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Arizona 5 0 200 98 6 2 281 214 S. Utah 4 1 152 126 6 2 248 238 Weber St. 4 1 140 82 6 2 267 139 E. Washington 4 1 200 175 5 3 279 292 Montana St. 4 2 170 137 4 4 197 199 Montana 3 2 193 170 5 3 301 259 Sacramento St. 3 2 177 164 4 4 263 245 UC Davis 2 3 151 179 4 4 240 238 Idaho St. 2 4 205 215 4 5 285 300 North Dakota 2 4 185 231 3 6 242 313 N. Colorado 1 4 139 192 2 5 201 247 Cal Poly 0 5 89 134 0 8 154 233 Portland St. 0 5 126 224 0 8 178 316

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Sacramento St. 34, North Dakota 27

Montana St. 27, N. Colorado 24

Idaho St. 59, Portland St. 30

N. Arizona 45, UC Davis 31

S. Utah 46, E. Washington 28

Weber St. 17, Cal Poly 3

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14

Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14

Weber St. 41, Montana 27

N. Arizona 37, Sacramento St. 17

UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 28

North Dakota 48, Portland St. 21

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 3 0 87 31 7 1 243 124 Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 79 59 7 1 283 198 Charleston Southern 1 1 27 23 4 4 220 152 Liberty 1 2 100 115 4 4 265 262 Presbyterian 0 2 0 35 3 5 102 215 Gardner-Webb 0 2 20 50 1 7 133 229

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Liberty 39

Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27

Kennesaw St. 17, Gardner-Webb 3

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17

Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0

Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 5 0 145 42 8 0 306 80 Elon 5 0 121 98 7 1 187 193 Stony Brook 5 1 166 125 6 2 228 163 Delaware 3 2 110 93 5 3 173 137 New Hampshire 3 2 116 113 5 3 209 193 Maine 3 3 119 126 4 3 179 138 Richmond 2 3 156 146 4 4 278 232 Villanova 2 3 87 77 4 4 197 128 Albany (NY) 1 4 81 100 3 5 152 145 Towson 1 4 64 129 3 5 107 206 Rhode Island 1 4 124 163 2 6 189 227 William & Mary 0 5 55 132 2 6 115 175

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Elon 35, Rhode Island 34

New Hampshire 40, Towson 17

Delaware 42, Richmond 35

James Madison 46, William & Mary 14

Maine 12, Albany (NY) 10

Saturday’s Games

Maine 23, William & Mary 6

Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14

Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24

Elon 19, Villanova 14

James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0

Towson 18, Delaware 17

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Columbia 3 1 90 95 6 1 183 140 Yale 3 1 123 77 6 1 252 115 Cornell 3 1 104 98 3 4 143 186 Dartmouth 2 2 83 87 5 2 177 146 Princeton 2 2 157 74 5 2 272 138 Harvard 2 2 101 119 4 3 190 148 Penn 1 3 80 81 3 4 208 194 Brown 0 4 42 149 2 5 107 210

___

Friday, Oct. 20

Princeton 52, Harvard 17

Saturday, Oct. 21

Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17

Yale 24, Penn 19

Cornell 34, Brown 7

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22

Penn 17, Brown 7

Yale 23, Columbia 6

Cornell 29, Princeton 28

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 5 0 169 67 8 0 305 101 NC Central 4 1 130 91 6 2 202 168 Hampton 4 1 113 90 5 3 195 179 Howard 4 1 152 94 5 3 247 240 Bethune-Cookman 3 2 104 92 4 4 145 201 Norfolk St. 3 2 103 99 3 5 133 208 Florida A&M 2 4 143 163 3 6 192 243 SC State 1 5 113 125 2 6 162 139 Morgan St. 1 4 124 185 1 7 124 286 Savannah St. 1 4 91 118 1 7 128 280 Delaware St. 1 5 79 197 1 7 98 278

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

NC A&T 24, Bethune-Cookman 20

Howard 39, Morgan St. 14

Hampton 31, Florida A&M 27

Delaware St. 17, SC State 14

Norfolk St. 28, NC Central 21

Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31

Howard 28, SC State 20

NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14

Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9

Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 5 0 171 61 8 0 339 81 South Dakota 4 1 188 104 7 1 345 145 Illinois St. 4 1 137 85 6 2 242 135 South Dakota St. 3 2 188 125 6 2 321 175 N. Iowa 3 2 124 117 4 4 214 221 W. Illinois 2 3 156 173 5 3 287 217 S. Illinois 2 3 118 146 4 4 239 210 Youngstown St. 1 4 85 119 3 5 195 156 Missouri St. 1 4 139 203 2 6 210 330 Indiana St. 0 5 63 236 0 8 131 342

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14

South Dakota St. 62, Missouri St. 30

S. Illinois 45, Indiana St. 24

Illinois St. 37, South Dakota 21

N. Dakota St. 24, W. Illinois 12

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0

South Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24

Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20

N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 4 0 150 42 7 1 274 169 CCSU 3 0 108 74 5 3 254 248 St. Francis (PA) 3 1 104 51 5 3 214 103 Bryant 1 2 59 77 3 5 205 291 Sacred Heart 1 2 57 77 3 5 201 212 Robert Morris 0 3 35 108 2 6 74 220 Wagner 0 4 67 151 2 6 169 244

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

CCSU 31, Bryant 14

Duquesne 24, St. Francis (PA) 7

Sacred Heart 21, Robert Morris 14

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (PA) 36, Robert Morris 7

Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21

Bryant 31, Wagner 16

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 5 0 162 67 7 1 230 127 Austin Peay 4 1 107 89 5 4 233 232 E. Illinois 4 2 113 136 5 4 158 238 E. Kentucky 3 3 137 170 3 5 170 228 UT Martin 2 3 89 77 4 4 169 129 SE Missouri 2 3 114 93 2 6 170 191 Tennessee St. 1 4 120 122 4 4 178 160 Murray St. 1 3 57 90 2 6 168 221 Tennessee Tech 1 4 84 139 1 7 125 235

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

E. Kentucky 31, UT Martin 21

Jacksonville St. 30, E. Illinois 14

Austin Peay 38, SE Missouri 31

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10

Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7

E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 3 1 161 63 5 4 243 182 Fordham 2 2 84 96 3 6 199 333 Holy Cross 2 2 58 65 3 6 191 225 Lafayette 2 1 31 30 2 6 94 234 Lehigh 2 1 130 118 2 6 287 360 Bucknell 1 2 16 67 4 4 143 187 Georgetown 0 3 54 95 1 7 128 245

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Colgate 45, Holy Cross 7

Fordham 17, Georgetown 9

Bucknell 13, Lafayette 7

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 40, Bucknell 3

Fordham 45, Lehigh 35

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 5 0 228 68 6 2 286 150 Drake 4 1 111 75 5 3 183 217 Campbell 4 2 224 129 5 4 320 173 Jacksonville 3 2 165 206 5 3 284 306 Butler 3 3 173 143 5 4 243 233 Valparaiso 3 2 162 158 4 4 269 258 Dayton 3 3 137 128 4 5 195 192 Marist 2 3 135 138 3 5 172 236 Morehead St. 2 4 128 255 3 6 214 396 Stetson 1 5 123 208 2 7 150 301 Davidson 0 5 81 159 2 6 170 250

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

San Diego 63, Jacksonville 10

Dayton 48, Davidson 22

Drake 19, Marist 14

Morehead St. 29, Stetson 26

Butler 37, Campbell 23

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 27, Butler 22

San Diego 48, Stetson 7

Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32

Drake 17, Davidson 12

Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 5 1 159 142 7 1 217 173 Furman 5 1 218 113 6 3 310 210 W. Carolina 4 2 192 121 6 3 315 206 Samford 3 2 140 103 5 3 231 209 The Citadel 3 3 116 121 5 3 195 142 Mercer 3 3 174 120 4 4 232 151 Chattanooga 2 4 134 164 2 7 164 257 ETSU 1 4 120 190 3 5 177 255 VMI 0 6 48 227 0 9 68 339

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Samford 24, Wofford 21

W. Carolina 26, VMI 7

Furman 28, Mercer 21

The Citadel 20, Chattanooga 14

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 31, ETSU 24

The Citadel 21, VMI 3

Chattanooga 23, Samford 21

Furman 28, W. Carolina 6

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 6 0 222 97 7 1 282 165 Sam Houston St. 5 1 259 160 7 1 351 225 Nicholls 5 1 176 176 6 2 234 213 Southeastern Louisiana 5 2 288 173 5 4 359 252 McNeese St. 4 2 182 110 6 2 258 158 Stephen F. Austin 4 3 154 144 4 5 182 253 Abilene Christian 2 4 127 141 2 6 151 217 Northwestern St. 2 4 128 183 2 6 162 258 Incarnate Word 1 5 152 248 1 7 174 370 Houston Baptist 0 6 49 171 1 7 84 208 Lamar 0 6 121 255 1 7 207 320

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Southeastern Louisiana 56, Abilene Christian 21

Stephen F. Austin 27, Houston Baptist 10

Sam Houston St. 63, Lamar 27

McNeese St. 55, Incarnate Word 7

Cent. Arkansas 45, Northwestern St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31

Stephen F. Austin 34, Lamar 7

Cent. Arkansas 47, McNeese St. 17

Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7

Sam Houston St. 33, Southeastern Louisiana 23

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling St. 5 0 199 86 7 1 267 159 Southern 3 1 148 119 5 3 210 237 Prairie View 2 2 114 77 3 4 192 182 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 119 139 2 6 183 289 Texas Southern 0 4 70 127 0 7 97 228 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 4 1 144 120 5 3 231 192 Alabama A&M 3 2 136 97 3 5 143 222 Alabama St. 2 2 54 90 2 5 81 158 MVSU 1 3 63 142 2 6 133 332 Jackson St. 1 4 98 148 1 7 120 261

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

MVSU 53, Virginia Lynchburg 5

Grambling St. 41, Alcorn St. 14

Southern 35, Jackson St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24

Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5

Prairie View 34, Bacone 17

Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16

Southern 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.