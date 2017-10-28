NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC State
|4
|0
|134
|88
|6
|2
|262
|194
|Clemson
|4
|1
|164
|86
|6
|1
|234
|95
|Boston
|3
|3
|148
|146
|5
|4
|219
|223
|Wake Forest
|2
|3
|133
|134
|5
|3
|250
|170
|Louisville
|2
|4
|198
|236
|5
|4
|330
|277
|Syracuse
|2
|2
|98
|108
|4
|4
|238
|197
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|115
|146
|2
|5
|122
|170
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|5
|0
|131
|88
|7
|0
|224
|131
|Georgia Tech
|3
|1
|130
|73
|4
|2
|208
|125
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|99
|48
|6
|1
|259
|89
|Virginia
|2
|2
|72
|107
|5
|3
|197
|192
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|113
|128
|4
|5
|218
|251
|Duke
|1
|4
|81
|117
|4
|4
|216
|161
|North Carolina
|0
|6
|99
|210
|1
|8
|192
|301
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Louisville 31, Florida St. 28
Pittsburgh 24, Duke 17
Boston 41, Virginia 10
Miami 27, Syracuse 19
Virginia Tech 59, North Carolina 7
Georgia Tech 38, Wake Forest 24
|Friday’s Games
Boston 35, Florida St. 3
|Saturday’s Games
Miami 24, North Carolina 19
Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32
Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14
Notre Dame 35, NC State 14
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7:20 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|4
|0
|185
|78
|7
|0
|357
|138
|South Florida
|4
|1
|195
|97
|7
|1
|315
|159
|UConn
|2
|3
|145
|198
|3
|4
|190
|256
|Temple
|1
|3
|78
|101
|3
|5
|167
|215
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|103
|196
|2
|6
|187
|367
|Cincinnati
|0
|4
|86
|157
|2
|6
|168
|262
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|4
|1
|211
|162
|7
|1
|340
|267
|SMU
|3
|1
|140
|125
|6
|2
|332
|248
|Navy
|3
|2
|144
|135
|5
|2
|234
|199
|Houston
|3
|2
|138
|146
|5
|3
|219
|192
|Tulane
|1
|3
|137
|141
|3
|5
|225
|251
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|142
|168
|2
|7
|296
|339
___
|Thursday, Oct. 19
Memphis 42, Houston 38
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Army 31, Temple 28
UConn 20, Tulsa 14
UCF 31, Navy 21
SMU 31, Cincinnati 28
South Florida 34, Tulane 28
East Carolina 33, BYU 17
|Friday’s Games
Memphis 56, Tulane 26
SMU 38, Tulsa 34
|Saturday’s Games
Houston 28, South Florida 24
UCF 73, Austin Peay 33
Missouri at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|1
|194
|143
|7
|1
|356
|195
|TCU
|4
|1
|151
|75
|7
|1
|298
|118
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|135
|68
|6
|2
|259
|150
|Oklahoma
|3
|1
|151
|138
|6
|1
|294
|175
|West Virginia
|3
|2
|203
|186
|5
|3
|342
|253
|Texas
|3
|2
|129
|90
|4
|4
|250
|168
|Kansas St.
|2
|3
|138
|148
|4
|4
|255
|188
|Texas Tech
|1
|3
|147
|137
|4
|3
|282
|216
|Kansas
|0
|5
|73
|239
|1
|7
|168
|342
|Baylor
|0
|5
|120
|217
|0
|8
|195
|316
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Oklahoma St. 13, Texas 10
Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13
Oklahoma 42, Kansas St. 35
TCU 43, Kansas 0
West Virginia 38, Baylor 36
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39
Texas 38, Baylor 7
Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20
Iowa St. 14, TCU 7
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|262
|87
|7
|1
|370
|146
|Penn St.
|4
|1
|177
|92
|7
|1
|318
|106
|Michigan St.
|4
|1
|109
|95
|6
|2
|190
|157
|Michigan
|3
|2
|113
|100
|6
|2
|211
|144
|Maryland
|2
|3
|121
|200
|4
|4
|245
|296
|Rutgers
|2
|3
|80
|154
|3
|5
|172
|200
|Indiana
|0
|5
|103
|180
|3
|5
|216
|214
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|5
|0
|150
|73
|8
|0
|280
|103
|Northwestern
|3
|2
|124
|126
|5
|3
|221
|194
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|86
|117
|3
|4
|181
|216
|Iowa
|1
|3
|84
|71
|4
|3
|183
|129
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|92
|109
|4
|3
|191
|133
|Purdue
|1
|3
|62
|76
|3
|4
|169
|135
|Illinois
|0
|5
|73
|156
|2
|6
|140
|231
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13
Northwestern 17, Iowa 10
Rutgers 14, Purdue 12
Minnesota 24, Illinois 17
Michigan St. 17, Indiana 9
Penn St. 42, Michigan 13
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan 35, Rutgers 14
Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10
Maryland 42, Indiana 39
Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38
Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31
Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|4
|0
|207
|107
|5
|3
|316
|214
|Marshall
|3
|1
|117
|57
|6
|2
|227
|141
|FIU
|3
|1
|101
|103
|5
|2
|158
|184
|W. Kentucky
|3
|2
|145
|124
|5
|3
|216
|182
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|90
|118
|3
|5
|153
|216
|Charlotte
|1
|3
|71
|113
|1
|7
|116
|255
|Old Dominion
|0
|4
|100
|173
|2
|6
|171
|288
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|4
|1
|194
|204
|5
|3
|299
|303
|Southern Miss
|3
|1
|117
|99
|5
|2
|207
|140
|UAB
|2
|2
|115
|116
|4
|3
|214
|197
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|114
|107
|4
|4
|237
|221
|UTSA
|1
|2
|75
|67
|4
|2
|187
|108
|Rice
|1
|3
|73
|89
|1
|7
|105
|280
|UTEP
|0
|3
|28
|70
|0
|7
|86
|265
___
|Friday, Oct. 20
W. Kentucky 35, Old Dominion 31
Marshall 38, Middle Tennessee 10
|Saturday, Oct. 21
FAU 69, North Texas 31
Charlotte 25, UAB 24
Southern Miss 34, Louisiana Tech 27
UTSA 20, Rice 7
|Saturday’s Games
FIU 41, Marshall 30
Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28
FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28
North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38
UAB at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 8 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|324
|129
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|252
|170
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|239
|244
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|138
|244
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Army 31, Temple 28
UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20
East Carolina 33, BYU 17
Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14
|Saturday’s Games
BYU 41, San Jose St. 20
UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27
Notre Dame 35, NC State 14
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|4
|1
|121
|107
|5
|4
|204
|225
|Ohio
|3
|1
|146
|79
|6
|2
|326
|203
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|2
|98
|82
|3
|5
|189
|196
|Buffalo
|1
|4
|142
|143
|3
|6
|233
|222
|Kent St.
|1
|3
|36
|113
|2
|6
|80
|263
|Bowling Green
|1
|3
|107
|159
|1
|7
|164
|302
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|4
|0
|156
|63
|7
|1
|324
|203
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|116
|60
|6
|2
|223
|144
|W. Michigan
|3
|1
|159
|102
|5
|3
|290
|221
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|106
|93
|4
|4
|206
|216
|Ball St.
|0
|4
|32
|200
|2
|6
|153
|301
|E. Michigan
|0
|4
|79
|97
|2
|6
|166
|169
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Toledo 48, Akron 21
W. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 17
N. Illinois 48, Bowling Green 17
Ohio 48, Kent St. 3
Miami (Ohio) 24, Buffalo 14
Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9
|Thursday’s Games
N. Illinois 30, E. Michigan 27
Toledo 58, Ball St. 17
|Saturday’s Games
Akron 21, Buffalo 20
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado St.
|4
|1
|177
|146
|6
|3
|299
|241
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|83
|42
|5
|2
|198
|151
|Air Force
|3
|2
|186
|184
|4
|4
|306
|261
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|70
|68
|4
|3
|158
|151
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|150
|93
|4
|4
|261
|235
|New Mexico
|1
|3
|94
|131
|3
|4
|176
|188
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|4
|0
|133
|34
|5
|2
|225
|123
|San Diego St.
|2
|2
|86
|92
|6
|2
|208
|174
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|100
|140
|3
|4
|202
|249
|UNLV
|1
|3
|109
|140
|2
|5
|214
|253
|Nevada
|1
|3
|140
|151
|1
|7
|219
|294
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|59
|166
|1
|8
|151
|372
___
|Friday, Oct. 20
Air Force 45, Nevada 42
Colorado St. 27, New Mexico 24
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Utah St. 52, UNLV 28
Boise St. 24, Wyoming 14
Fresno St. 27, San Diego St. 3
|Saturday’s Games
BYU 41, San Jose St. 20
Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28
New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11:15 p.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|165
|111
|6
|2
|255
|215
|Arizona
|3
|1
|161
|146
|5
|2
|302
|205
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|104
|86
|4
|3
|206
|199
|Colorado
|2
|4
|155
|198
|5
|4
|250
|225
|UCLA
|2
|3
|145
|186
|4
|4
|291
|301
|Utah
|1
|4
|107
|146
|4
|4
|217
|191
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|5
|1
|203
|141
|6
|2
|282
|168
|Washington
|4
|1
|168
|60
|7
|1
|309
|97
|Washington St.
|4
|1
|146
|97
|7
|1
|269
|148
|Oregon
|2
|4
|152
|194
|5
|4
|320
|263
|California
|1
|5
|160
|205
|4
|5
|255
|271
|Oregon St.
|0
|5
|87
|183
|1
|7
|163
|321
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Arizona St. 30, Utah 10
UCLA 31, Oregon 14
Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14
Arizona 45, California 44
Washington St. 28, Colorado 0
|Thursday’s Games
Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14
|Saturday’s Games
Colorado 44, California 28
Washington 44, UCLA 23
Oregon 41, Utah 20
Washington St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|238
|38
|8
|0
|344
|78
|Auburn
|4
|1
|219
|94
|6
|2
|290
|125
|LSU
|3
|1
|91
|100
|6
|2
|219
|160
|Texas A&M
|3
|1
|112
|104
|5
|2
|225
|184
|Mississippi St.
|2
|2
|95
|94
|5
|2
|236
|125
|Arkansas
|1
|4
|132
|228
|3
|5
|230
|287
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|144
|223
|3
|5
|252
|300
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|212
|52
|8
|0
|305
|95
|South Carolina
|4
|2
|158
|118
|6
|2
|210
|162
|Florida
|3
|3
|132
|149
|3
|4
|149
|182
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|97
|120
|5
|2
|172
|173
|Tennessee
|0
|4
|36
|127
|3
|4
|137
|188
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|100
|233
|3
|5
|184
|246
|Missouri
|0
|4
|89
|175
|2
|5
|232
|274
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Missouri 68, Idaho 21
Alabama 45, Tennessee 7
Mississippi St. 45, Kentucky 7
LSU 40, Mississippi 24
Auburn 52, Arkansas 20
|Saturday’s Games
Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37
Georgia 42, Florida 7
South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27
Missouri at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|4
|0
|125
|93
|5
|3
|235
|181
|Troy
|3
|1
|107
|69
|6
|2
|200
|138
|Arkansas St.
|3
|0
|141
|45
|4
|2
|246
|135
|Georgia St.
|3
|1
|105
|105
|4
|3
|143
|178
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|3
|235
|231
|3
|5
|281
|296
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|98
|126
|3
|4
|212
|285
|Idaho
|2
|2
|96
|90
|3
|5
|189
|245
|South Alabama
|2
|2
|88
|81
|3
|5
|183
|206
|New Mexico St.
|1
|2
|90
|99
|3
|4
|216
|220
|Texas St.
|1
|3
|74
|96
|2
|6
|121
|233
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|5
|117
|193
|1
|7
|188
|303
|Georgia Southern
|0
|3
|68
|116
|0
|7
|124
|286
___
|Thursday, Oct. 19
Arkansas St. 47, Louisiana-Lafayette 3
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Missouri 68, Idaho 21
Troy 34, Georgia St. 10
Appalachian St. 37, Coastal Carolina 29
UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20
South Alabama 33, Louisiana-Monroe 23
|Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13
|Saturday’s Games
UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27
Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16
Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23
Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7
Arkansas St. at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Utah
|4
|1
|152
|126
|6
|2
|248
|238
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|140
|82
|6
|2
|267
|139
|N. Arizona
|4
|0
|163
|81
|5
|2
|244
|197
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|200
|175
|5
|3
|279
|292
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|170
|137
|4
|4
|197
|199
|Montana
|3
|2
|193
|170
|5
|3
|301
|259
|Sacramento St.
|3
|1
|160
|127
|4
|3
|246
|208
|Idaho St.
|2
|4
|205
|215
|4
|5
|285
|300
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|120
|151
|3
|4
|209
|210
|N. Colorado
|1
|4
|139
|192
|2
|5
|201
|247
|North Dakota
|1
|4
|137
|210
|2
|6
|194
|292
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|61
|103
|0
|7
|126
|202
|Portland St.
|0
|4
|105
|176
|0
|7
|157
|268
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Sacramento St. 34, North Dakota 27
Montana St. 27, N. Colorado 24
Idaho St. 59, Portland St. 30
N. Arizona 45, UC Davis 31
S. Utah 46, E. Washington 28
Weber St. 17, Cal Poly 3
|Saturday’s Games
S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14
Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14
Weber St. 41, Montana 27
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland St., 7 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|87
|31
|7
|1
|243
|124
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|79
|59
|7
|1
|283
|198
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|27
|23
|4
|4
|220
|152
|Liberty
|1
|2
|100
|115
|4
|4
|265
|262
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|0
|35
|3
|5
|102
|215
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|2
|20
|50
|1
|7
|133
|229
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Liberty 39
Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27
Kennesaw St. 17, Gardner-Webb 3
|Saturday’s Games
Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17
Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0
Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|0
|145
|42
|8
|0
|306
|80
|Elon
|5
|0
|121
|98
|7
|1
|187
|193
|Stony Brook
|5
|1
|166
|125
|6
|2
|228
|163
|Delaware
|3
|2
|110
|93
|5
|3
|173
|137
|New Hampshire
|3
|2
|116
|113
|5
|3
|209
|193
|Maine
|3
|3
|119
|126
|4
|3
|179
|138
|Richmond
|2
|3
|156
|146
|4
|4
|278
|232
|Villanova
|2
|3
|87
|77
|4
|4
|197
|128
|Albany (NY)
|1
|4
|81
|100
|3
|5
|152
|145
|Towson
|1
|4
|64
|129
|3
|5
|107
|206
|Rhode Island
|1
|4
|124
|163
|2
|6
|189
|227
|William & Mary
|0
|5
|55
|132
|2
|6
|115
|175
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Elon 35, Rhode Island 34
New Hampshire 40, Towson 17
Delaware 42, Richmond 35
James Madison 46, William & Mary 14
Maine 12, Albany (NY) 10
|Saturday’s Games
Maine 23, William & Mary 6
Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14
Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24
Elon 19, Villanova 14
James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0
Towson 18, Delaware 17
|INDEPENDENTS
___
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Columbia
|3
|1
|90
|95
|6
|1
|183
|140
|Yale
|3
|1
|123
|77
|6
|1
|252
|115
|Princeton
|2
|1
|129
|45
|5
|1
|244
|109
|Dartmouth
|2
|2
|83
|87
|5
|2
|177
|146
|Harvard
|2
|2
|101
|119
|4
|3
|190
|148
|Cornell
|2
|1
|75
|70
|2
|4
|114
|158
|Penn
|1
|3
|80
|81
|3
|4
|208
|194
|Brown
|0
|4
|42
|149
|2
|5
|107
|210
___
|Friday, Oct. 20
Princeton 52, Harvard 17
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17
Yale 24, Penn 19
Cornell 34, Brown 7
|Saturday’s Games
Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22
Penn 17, Brown 7
Yale 23, Columbia 6
Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|5
|0
|169
|67
|8
|0
|305
|101
|NC Central
|4
|1
|130
|91
|6
|2
|202
|168
|Hampton
|4
|1
|113
|90
|5
|3
|195
|179
|Howard
|4
|1
|152
|94
|5
|3
|247
|240
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|2
|104
|92
|4
|4
|145
|201
|Norfolk St.
|3
|2
|103
|99
|3
|5
|133
|208
|Florida A&M
|2
|4
|143
|163
|3
|6
|192
|243
|SC State
|1
|5
|113
|125
|2
|6
|162
|139
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|124
|185
|1
|7
|124
|286
|Savannah St.
|1
|4
|91
|118
|1
|7
|128
|280
|Delaware St.
|1
|5
|79
|197
|1
|7
|98
|278
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
NC A&T 24, Bethune-Cookman 20
Howard 39, Morgan St. 14
Hampton 31, Florida A&M 27
Delaware St. 17, SC State 14
Norfolk St. 28, NC Central 21
Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27
|Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31
Howard 28, SC State 20
NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14
Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9
Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|171
|61
|8
|0
|339
|81
|South Dakota
|4
|1
|188
|104
|7
|1
|345
|145
|Illinois St.
|4
|1
|137
|85
|6
|2
|242
|135
|South Dakota St.
|3
|2
|188
|125
|6
|2
|321
|175
|N. Iowa
|3
|2
|124
|117
|4
|4
|214
|221
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|156
|173
|5
|3
|287
|217
|S. Illinois
|2
|3
|118
|146
|4
|4
|239
|210
|Youngstown St.
|1
|4
|85
|119
|3
|5
|195
|156
|Missouri St.
|1
|4
|139
|203
|2
|6
|210
|330
|Indiana St.
|0
|5
|63
|236
|0
|8
|131
|342
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14
South Dakota St. 62, Missouri St. 30
S. Illinois 45, Indiana St. 24
Illinois St. 37, South Dakota 21
N. Dakota St. 24, W. Illinois 12
|Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0
South Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24
Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20
N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14
South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|4
|0
|150
|42
|7
|1
|274
|169
|CCSU
|3
|0
|108
|74
|5
|3
|254
|248
|St. Francis (PA)
|3
|1
|104
|51
|5
|3
|214
|103
|Bryant
|1
|2
|59
|77
|3
|5
|205
|291
|Sacred Heart
|1
|2
|57
|77
|3
|5
|201
|212
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|35
|108
|2
|6
|74
|220
|Wagner
|0
|4
|67
|151
|2
|6
|169
|244
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
CCSU 31, Bryant 14
Duquesne 24, St. Francis (PA) 7
Sacred Heart 21, Robert Morris 14
|Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (PA) 36, Robert Morris 7
Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21
Bryant 31, Wagner 16
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|162
|67
|7
|1
|230
|127
|Austin Peay
|4
|1
|107
|89
|5
|4
|233
|232
|E. Illinois
|4
|2
|113
|136
|5
|4
|158
|238
|E. Kentucky
|3
|3
|137
|170
|3
|5
|170
|228
|UT Martin
|2
|3
|89
|77
|4
|4
|169
|129
|SE Missouri
|2
|3
|114
|93
|2
|6
|170
|191
|Tennessee St.
|1
|4
|120
|122
|4
|4
|178
|160
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|57
|90
|2
|6
|168
|221
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|4
|84
|139
|1
|7
|125
|235
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
E. Kentucky 31, UT Martin 21
Jacksonville St. 30, E. Illinois 14
Austin Peay 38, SE Missouri 31
|Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26
UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10
Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7
E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13
UCF 73, Austin Peay 33
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|3
|1
|161
|63
|5
|4
|243
|182
|Fordham
|2
|2
|84
|96
|3
|6
|199
|333
|Holy Cross
|2
|2
|58
|65
|3
|6
|191
|225
|Lafayette
|2
|1
|31
|30
|2
|6
|94
|234
|Lehigh
|2
|1
|130
|118
|2
|6
|287
|360
|Bucknell
|1
|2
|16
|67
|4
|4
|143
|187
|Georgetown
|0
|3
|54
|95
|1
|7
|128
|245
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Colgate 45, Holy Cross 7
Fordham 17, Georgetown 9
Bucknell 13, Lafayette 7
|Saturday’s Games
Colgate 40, Bucknell 3
Fordham 45, Lehigh 35
Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|5
|0
|228
|68
|6
|2
|286
|150
|Drake
|4
|1
|111
|75
|5
|3
|183
|217
|Campbell
|4
|2
|224
|129
|5
|4
|320
|173
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|165
|206
|5
|3
|284
|306
|Butler
|3
|3
|173
|143
|5
|4
|243
|233
|Valparaiso
|3
|2
|162
|158
|4
|4
|269
|258
|Dayton
|3
|3
|137
|128
|4
|5
|195
|192
|Marist
|2
|3
|135
|138
|3
|5
|172
|236
|Morehead St.
|2
|4
|128
|255
|3
|6
|214
|396
|Stetson
|1
|5
|123
|208
|2
|7
|150
|301
|Davidson
|0
|5
|81
|159
|2
|6
|170
|250
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
San Diego 63, Jacksonville 10
Dayton 48, Davidson 22
Drake 19, Marist 14
Morehead St. 29, Stetson 26
Butler 37, Campbell 23
|Saturday’s Games
Dayton 27, Butler 22
San Diego 48, Stetson 7
Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32
Drake 17, Davidson 12
Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|5
|1
|159
|142
|7
|1
|217
|173
|Furman
|5
|1
|218
|113
|6
|3
|310
|210
|W. Carolina
|4
|2
|192
|121
|6
|3
|315
|206
|Samford
|3
|2
|140
|103
|5
|3
|231
|209
|The Citadel
|3
|3
|116
|121
|5
|3
|195
|142
|Mercer
|3
|3
|174
|120
|4
|4
|232
|151
|Chattanooga
|2
|4
|134
|164
|2
|7
|164
|257
|ETSU
|1
|4
|120
|190
|3
|5
|177
|255
|VMI
|0
|6
|48
|227
|0
|9
|68
|339
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Samford 24, Wofford 21
W. Carolina 26, VMI 7
Furman 28, Mercer 21
The Citadel 20, Chattanooga 14
|Saturday’s Games
Wofford 31, ETSU 24
The Citadel 21, VMI 3
Chattanooga 23, Samford 21
Furman 28, W. Carolina 6
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|0
|175
|80
|6
|1
|235
|148
|Nicholls
|5
|1
|176
|176
|6
|2
|234
|213
|Southeastern Louisiana
|5
|1
|265
|140
|5
|3
|336
|219
|McNeese St.
|4
|1
|165
|63
|6
|1
|241
|111
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|226
|137
|6
|1
|318
|202
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|3
|120
|137
|3
|5
|148
|246
|Abilene Christian
|2
|4
|127
|141
|2
|6
|151
|217
|Northwestern St.
|2
|4
|128
|183
|2
|6
|162
|258
|Incarnate Word
|1
|5
|152
|248
|1
|7
|174
|370
|Lamar
|0
|5
|114
|221
|1
|6
|200
|286
|Houston Baptist
|0
|6
|49
|171
|1
|7
|84
|208
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
Southeastern Louisiana 56, Abilene Christian 21
Stephen F. Austin 27, Houston Baptist 10
Sam Houston St. 63, Lamar 27
McNeese St. 55, Incarnate Word 7
Cent. Arkansas 45, Northwestern St. 17
|Saturday’s Games
Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7
Sam Houston St. at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|5
|0
|199
|86
|7
|1
|267
|159
|Southern
|3
|1
|148
|119
|5
|3
|210
|237
|Prairie View
|2
|2
|114
|77
|3
|4
|192
|182
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|3
|119
|139
|2
|6
|183
|289
|Texas Southern
|0
|4
|70
|127
|0
|7
|97
|228
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|144
|120
|5
|3
|231
|192
|Alabama A&M
|3
|2
|136
|97
|3
|5
|143
|222
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|54
|90
|2
|5
|81
|158
|MVSU
|1
|3
|63
|142
|2
|6
|133
|332
|Jackson St.
|1
|4
|98
|148
|1
|7
|120
|261
___
|Saturday, Oct. 21
MVSU 53, Virginia Lynchburg 5
Grambling St. 41, Alcorn St. 14
Southern 35, Jackson St. 17
|Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24
Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5
Prairie View 34, Bacone 17
Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16
Southern 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40
