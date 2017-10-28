NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC State 4 0 134 88 6 2 262 194 Clemson 4 1 164 86 6 1 234 95 Boston 3 3 148 146 5 4 219 223 Wake Forest 2 3 133 134 5 3 250 170 Louisville 2 4 198 236 5 4 330 277 Syracuse 2 2 98 108 4 4 238 197 Florida St. 2 4 115 146 2 5 122 170 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 5 0 131 88 7 0 224 131 Georgia Tech 3 1 130 73 4 2 208 125 Virginia Tech 2 1 99 48 6 1 259 89 Virginia 2 2 72 107 5 3 197 192 Pittsburgh 2 3 113 128 4 5 218 251 Duke 1 4 81 117 4 4 216 161 North Carolina 0 6 99 210 1 8 192 301

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Louisville 31, Florida St. 28

Pittsburgh 24, Duke 17

Boston 41, Virginia 10

Miami 27, Syracuse 19

Virginia Tech 59, North Carolina 7

Georgia Tech 38, Wake Forest 24

Friday’s Games

Boston 35, Florida St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Miami 24, North Carolina 19

Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32

Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7:20 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 4 0 185 78 7 0 357 138 South Florida 4 1 195 97 7 1 315 159 UConn 2 3 145 198 3 4 190 256 Temple 1 3 78 101 3 5 167 215 East Carolina 1 3 103 196 2 6 187 367 Cincinnati 0 4 86 157 2 6 168 262 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 4 1 211 162 7 1 340 267 SMU 3 1 140 125 6 2 332 248 Navy 3 2 144 135 5 2 234 199 Houston 3 2 138 146 5 3 219 192 Tulane 1 3 137 141 3 5 225 251 Tulsa 1 4 142 168 2 7 296 339

___

Thursday, Oct. 19

Memphis 42, Houston 38

Saturday, Oct. 21

Army 31, Temple 28

UConn 20, Tulsa 14

UCF 31, Navy 21

SMU 31, Cincinnati 28

South Florida 34, Tulane 28

East Carolina 33, BYU 17

Friday’s Games

Memphis 56, Tulane 26

SMU 38, Tulsa 34

Saturday’s Games

Houston 28, South Florida 24

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Missouri at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma St. 4 1 194 143 7 1 356 195 TCU 4 1 151 75 7 1 298 118 Iowa St. 4 1 135 68 6 2 259 150 Oklahoma 3 1 151 138 6 1 294 175 West Virginia 3 2 203 186 5 3 342 253 Texas 3 2 129 90 4 4 250 168 Kansas St. 2 3 138 148 4 4 255 188 Texas Tech 1 3 147 137 4 3 282 216 Kansas 0 5 73 239 1 7 168 342 Baylor 0 5 120 217 0 8 195 316

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Oklahoma St. 13, Texas 10

Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13

Oklahoma 42, Kansas St. 35

TCU 43, Kansas 0

West Virginia 38, Baylor 36

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39

Texas 38, Baylor 7

Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20

Iowa St. 14, TCU 7

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 5 0 262 87 7 1 370 146 Penn St. 4 1 177 92 7 1 318 106 Michigan St. 4 1 109 95 6 2 190 157 Michigan 3 2 113 100 6 2 211 144 Maryland 2 3 121 200 4 4 245 296 Rutgers 2 3 80 154 3 5 172 200 Indiana 0 5 103 180 3 5 216 214 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 5 0 150 73 8 0 280 103 Northwestern 3 2 124 126 5 3 221 194 Nebraska 2 2 86 117 3 4 181 216 Iowa 1 3 84 71 4 3 183 129 Minnesota 1 3 92 109 4 3 191 133 Purdue 1 3 62 76 3 4 169 135 Illinois 0 5 73 156 2 6 140 231

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13

Northwestern 17, Iowa 10

Rutgers 14, Purdue 12

Minnesota 24, Illinois 17

Michigan St. 17, Indiana 9

Penn St. 42, Michigan 13

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 35, Rutgers 14

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10

Maryland 42, Indiana 39

Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38

Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31

Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 4 0 207 107 5 3 316 214 Marshall 3 1 117 57 6 2 227 141 FIU 3 1 101 103 5 2 158 184 W. Kentucky 3 2 145 124 5 3 216 182 Middle Tennessee 1 3 90 118 3 5 153 216 Charlotte 1 3 71 113 1 7 116 255 Old Dominion 0 4 100 173 2 6 171 288 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 4 1 194 204 5 3 299 303 Southern Miss 3 1 117 99 5 2 207 140 UAB 2 2 115 116 4 3 214 197 Louisiana Tech 2 2 114 107 4 4 237 221 UTSA 1 2 75 67 4 2 187 108 Rice 1 3 73 89 1 7 105 280 UTEP 0 3 28 70 0 7 86 265

___

Friday, Oct. 20

W. Kentucky 35, Old Dominion 31

Marshall 38, Middle Tennessee 10

Saturday, Oct. 21

FAU 69, North Texas 31

Charlotte 25, UAB 24

Southern Miss 34, Louisiana Tech 27

UTSA 20, Rice 7

Saturday’s Games

FIU 41, Marshall 30

Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28

FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28

North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38

UAB at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 7 1 324 129 Army 0 0 0 0 6 2 252 170 UMass 0 0 0 0 2 6 239 244 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 7 138 244

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Army 31, Temple 28

UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20

East Carolina 33, BYU 17

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14

Saturday’s Games

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 4 1 121 107 5 4 204 225 Ohio 3 1 146 79 6 2 326 203 Miami (Ohio) 2 2 98 82 3 5 189 196 Buffalo 1 4 142 143 3 6 233 222 Kent St. 1 3 36 113 2 6 80 263 Bowling Green 1 3 107 159 1 7 164 302 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 4 0 156 63 7 1 324 203 N. Illinois 4 0 116 60 6 2 223 144 W. Michigan 3 1 159 102 5 3 290 221 Cent. Michigan 2 2 106 93 4 4 206 216 Ball St. 0 4 32 200 2 6 153 301 E. Michigan 0 4 79 97 2 6 166 169

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Toledo 48, Akron 21

W. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 17

N. Illinois 48, Bowling Green 17

Ohio 48, Kent St. 3

Miami (Ohio) 24, Buffalo 14

Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9

Thursday’s Games

N. Illinois 30, E. Michigan 27

Toledo 58, Ball St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Akron 21, Buffalo 20

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colorado St. 4 1 177 146 6 3 299 241 Boise St. 3 0 83 42 5 2 198 151 Air Force 3 2 186 184 4 4 306 261 Wyoming 2 1 70 68 4 3 158 151 Utah St. 2 2 150 93 4 4 261 235 New Mexico 1 3 94 131 3 4 176 188 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 4 0 133 34 5 2 225 123 San Diego St. 2 2 86 92 6 2 208 174 Hawaii 1 3 100 140 3 4 202 249 UNLV 1 3 109 140 2 5 214 253 Nevada 1 3 140 151 1 7 219 294 San Jose St. 0 4 59 166 1 8 151 372

___

Friday, Oct. 20

Air Force 45, Nevada 42

Colorado St. 27, New Mexico 24

Saturday, Oct. 21

Utah St. 52, UNLV 28

Boise St. 24, Wyoming 14

Fresno St. 27, San Diego St. 3

Saturday’s Games

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28

New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11:15 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 4 1 165 111 6 2 255 215 Arizona 3 1 161 146 5 2 302 205 Arizona St. 3 1 104 86 4 3 206 199 Colorado 2 4 155 198 5 4 250 225 UCLA 2 3 145 186 4 4 291 301 Utah 1 4 107 146 4 4 217 191 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 5 1 203 141 6 2 282 168 Washington 4 1 168 60 7 1 309 97 Washington St. 4 1 146 97 7 1 269 148 Oregon 2 4 152 194 5 4 320 263 California 1 5 160 205 4 5 255 271 Oregon St. 0 5 87 183 1 7 163 321

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Arizona St. 30, Utah 10

UCLA 31, Oregon 14

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14

Arizona 45, California 44

Washington St. 28, Colorado 0

Thursday’s Games

Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 44, California 28

Washington 44, UCLA 23

Oregon 41, Utah 20

Washington St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 0 238 38 8 0 344 78 Auburn 4 1 219 94 6 2 290 125 LSU 3 1 91 100 6 2 219 160 Texas A&M 3 1 112 104 5 2 225 184 Mississippi St. 2 2 95 94 5 2 236 125 Arkansas 1 4 132 228 3 5 230 287 Mississippi 1 4 144 223 3 5 252 300 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 5 0 212 52 8 0 305 95 South Carolina 4 2 158 118 6 2 210 162 Florida 3 3 132 149 3 4 149 182 Kentucky 2 2 97 120 5 2 172 173 Tennessee 0 4 36 127 3 4 137 188 Vanderbilt 0 5 100 233 3 5 184 246 Missouri 0 4 89 175 2 5 232 274

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Missouri 68, Idaho 21

Alabama 45, Tennessee 7

Mississippi St. 45, Kentucky 7

LSU 40, Mississippi 24

Auburn 52, Arkansas 20

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37

Georgia 42, Florida 7

South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27

Missouri at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 4 0 125 93 5 3 235 181 Troy 3 1 107 69 6 2 200 138 Arkansas St. 3 0 141 45 4 2 246 135 Georgia St. 3 1 105 105 4 3 143 178 Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 235 231 3 5 281 296 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 98 126 3 4 212 285 Idaho 2 2 96 90 3 5 189 245 South Alabama 2 2 88 81 3 5 183 206 New Mexico St. 1 2 90 99 3 4 216 220 Texas St. 1 3 74 96 2 6 121 233 Coastal Carolina 0 5 117 193 1 7 188 303 Georgia Southern 0 3 68 116 0 7 124 286

___

Thursday, Oct. 19

Arkansas St. 47, Louisiana-Lafayette 3

Saturday, Oct. 21

Missouri 68, Idaho 21

Troy 34, Georgia St. 10

Appalachian St. 37, Coastal Carolina 29

UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20

South Alabama 33, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13

Saturday’s Games

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16

Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7

Arkansas St. at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Utah 4 1 152 126 6 2 248 238 Weber St. 4 1 140 82 6 2 267 139 N. Arizona 4 0 163 81 5 2 244 197 E. Washington 4 1 200 175 5 3 279 292 Montana St. 4 2 170 137 4 4 197 199 Montana 3 2 193 170 5 3 301 259 Sacramento St. 3 1 160 127 4 3 246 208 Idaho St. 2 4 205 215 4 5 285 300 UC Davis 1 3 120 151 3 4 209 210 N. Colorado 1 4 139 192 2 5 201 247 North Dakota 1 4 137 210 2 6 194 292 Cal Poly 0 4 61 103 0 7 126 202 Portland St. 0 4 105 176 0 7 157 268

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Sacramento St. 34, North Dakota 27

Montana St. 27, N. Colorado 24

Idaho St. 59, Portland St. 30

N. Arizona 45, UC Davis 31

S. Utah 46, E. Washington 28

Weber St. 17, Cal Poly 3

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14

Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14

Weber St. 41, Montana 27

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland St., 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 3 0 87 31 7 1 243 124 Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 79 59 7 1 283 198 Charleston Southern 1 1 27 23 4 4 220 152 Liberty 1 2 100 115 4 4 265 262 Presbyterian 0 2 0 35 3 5 102 215 Gardner-Webb 0 2 20 50 1 7 133 229

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Liberty 39

Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27

Kennesaw St. 17, Gardner-Webb 3

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17

Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0

Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 5 0 145 42 8 0 306 80 Elon 5 0 121 98 7 1 187 193 Stony Brook 5 1 166 125 6 2 228 163 Delaware 3 2 110 93 5 3 173 137 New Hampshire 3 2 116 113 5 3 209 193 Maine 3 3 119 126 4 3 179 138 Richmond 2 3 156 146 4 4 278 232 Villanova 2 3 87 77 4 4 197 128 Albany (NY) 1 4 81 100 3 5 152 145 Towson 1 4 64 129 3 5 107 206 Rhode Island 1 4 124 163 2 6 189 227 William & Mary 0 5 55 132 2 6 115 175

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Elon 35, Rhode Island 34

New Hampshire 40, Towson 17

Delaware 42, Richmond 35

James Madison 46, William & Mary 14

Maine 12, Albany (NY) 10

Saturday’s Games

Maine 23, William & Mary 6

Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14

Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24

Elon 19, Villanova 14

James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0

Towson 18, Delaware 17

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Columbia 3 1 90 95 6 1 183 140 Yale 3 1 123 77 6 1 252 115 Princeton 2 1 129 45 5 1 244 109 Dartmouth 2 2 83 87 5 2 177 146 Harvard 2 2 101 119 4 3 190 148 Cornell 2 1 75 70 2 4 114 158 Penn 1 3 80 81 3 4 208 194 Brown 0 4 42 149 2 5 107 210

___

Friday, Oct. 20

Princeton 52, Harvard 17

Saturday, Oct. 21

Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17

Yale 24, Penn 19

Cornell 34, Brown 7

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22

Penn 17, Brown 7

Yale 23, Columbia 6

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 5 0 169 67 8 0 305 101 NC Central 4 1 130 91 6 2 202 168 Hampton 4 1 113 90 5 3 195 179 Howard 4 1 152 94 5 3 247 240 Bethune-Cookman 3 2 104 92 4 4 145 201 Norfolk St. 3 2 103 99 3 5 133 208 Florida A&M 2 4 143 163 3 6 192 243 SC State 1 5 113 125 2 6 162 139 Morgan St. 1 4 124 185 1 7 124 286 Savannah St. 1 4 91 118 1 7 128 280 Delaware St. 1 5 79 197 1 7 98 278

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

NC A&T 24, Bethune-Cookman 20

Howard 39, Morgan St. 14

Hampton 31, Florida A&M 27

Delaware St. 17, SC State 14

Norfolk St. 28, NC Central 21

Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31

Howard 28, SC State 20

NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14

Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9

Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 5 0 171 61 8 0 339 81 South Dakota 4 1 188 104 7 1 345 145 Illinois St. 4 1 137 85 6 2 242 135 South Dakota St. 3 2 188 125 6 2 321 175 N. Iowa 3 2 124 117 4 4 214 221 W. Illinois 2 3 156 173 5 3 287 217 S. Illinois 2 3 118 146 4 4 239 210 Youngstown St. 1 4 85 119 3 5 195 156 Missouri St. 1 4 139 203 2 6 210 330 Indiana St. 0 5 63 236 0 8 131 342

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14

South Dakota St. 62, Missouri St. 30

S. Illinois 45, Indiana St. 24

Illinois St. 37, South Dakota 21

N. Dakota St. 24, W. Illinois 12

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0

South Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24

Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20

N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 4 0 150 42 7 1 274 169 CCSU 3 0 108 74 5 3 254 248 St. Francis (PA) 3 1 104 51 5 3 214 103 Bryant 1 2 59 77 3 5 205 291 Sacred Heart 1 2 57 77 3 5 201 212 Robert Morris 0 3 35 108 2 6 74 220 Wagner 0 4 67 151 2 6 169 244

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

CCSU 31, Bryant 14

Duquesne 24, St. Francis (PA) 7

Sacred Heart 21, Robert Morris 14

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (PA) 36, Robert Morris 7

Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21

Bryant 31, Wagner 16

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 5 0 162 67 7 1 230 127 Austin Peay 4 1 107 89 5 4 233 232 E. Illinois 4 2 113 136 5 4 158 238 E. Kentucky 3 3 137 170 3 5 170 228 UT Martin 2 3 89 77 4 4 169 129 SE Missouri 2 3 114 93 2 6 170 191 Tennessee St. 1 4 120 122 4 4 178 160 Murray St. 1 3 57 90 2 6 168 221 Tennessee Tech 1 4 84 139 1 7 125 235

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

E. Kentucky 31, UT Martin 21

Jacksonville St. 30, E. Illinois 14

Austin Peay 38, SE Missouri 31

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10

Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7

E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 3 1 161 63 5 4 243 182 Fordham 2 2 84 96 3 6 199 333 Holy Cross 2 2 58 65 3 6 191 225 Lafayette 2 1 31 30 2 6 94 234 Lehigh 2 1 130 118 2 6 287 360 Bucknell 1 2 16 67 4 4 143 187 Georgetown 0 3 54 95 1 7 128 245

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Colgate 45, Holy Cross 7

Fordham 17, Georgetown 9

Bucknell 13, Lafayette 7

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 40, Bucknell 3

Fordham 45, Lehigh 35

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 5 0 228 68 6 2 286 150 Drake 4 1 111 75 5 3 183 217 Campbell 4 2 224 129 5 4 320 173 Jacksonville 3 2 165 206 5 3 284 306 Butler 3 3 173 143 5 4 243 233 Valparaiso 3 2 162 158 4 4 269 258 Dayton 3 3 137 128 4 5 195 192 Marist 2 3 135 138 3 5 172 236 Morehead St. 2 4 128 255 3 6 214 396 Stetson 1 5 123 208 2 7 150 301 Davidson 0 5 81 159 2 6 170 250

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

San Diego 63, Jacksonville 10

Dayton 48, Davidson 22

Drake 19, Marist 14

Morehead St. 29, Stetson 26

Butler 37, Campbell 23

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 27, Butler 22

San Diego 48, Stetson 7

Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32

Drake 17, Davidson 12

Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 5 1 159 142 7 1 217 173 Furman 5 1 218 113 6 3 310 210 W. Carolina 4 2 192 121 6 3 315 206 Samford 3 2 140 103 5 3 231 209 The Citadel 3 3 116 121 5 3 195 142 Mercer 3 3 174 120 4 4 232 151 Chattanooga 2 4 134 164 2 7 164 257 ETSU 1 4 120 190 3 5 177 255 VMI 0 6 48 227 0 9 68 339

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Samford 24, Wofford 21

W. Carolina 26, VMI 7

Furman 28, Mercer 21

The Citadel 20, Chattanooga 14

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 31, ETSU 24

The Citadel 21, VMI 3

Chattanooga 23, Samford 21

Furman 28, W. Carolina 6

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 5 0 175 80 6 1 235 148 Nicholls 5 1 176 176 6 2 234 213 Southeastern Louisiana 5 1 265 140 5 3 336 219 McNeese St. 4 1 165 63 6 1 241 111 Sam Houston St. 4 1 226 137 6 1 318 202 Stephen F. Austin 3 3 120 137 3 5 148 246 Abilene Christian 2 4 127 141 2 6 151 217 Northwestern St. 2 4 128 183 2 6 162 258 Incarnate Word 1 5 152 248 1 7 174 370 Lamar 0 5 114 221 1 6 200 286 Houston Baptist 0 6 49 171 1 7 84 208

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Southeastern Louisiana 56, Abilene Christian 21

Stephen F. Austin 27, Houston Baptist 10

Sam Houston St. 63, Lamar 27

McNeese St. 55, Incarnate Word 7

Cent. Arkansas 45, Northwestern St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7

Sam Houston St. at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling St. 5 0 199 86 7 1 267 159 Southern 3 1 148 119 5 3 210 237 Prairie View 2 2 114 77 3 4 192 182 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 119 139 2 6 183 289 Texas Southern 0 4 70 127 0 7 97 228 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 4 1 144 120 5 3 231 192 Alabama A&M 3 2 136 97 3 5 143 222 Alabama St. 2 2 54 90 2 5 81 158 MVSU 1 3 63 142 2 6 133 332 Jackson St. 1 4 98 148 1 7 120 261

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

MVSU 53, Virginia Lynchburg 5

Grambling St. 41, Alcorn St. 14

Southern 35, Jackson St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24

Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5

Prairie View 34, Bacone 17

Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16

Southern 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

