NCAA Football

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 9:59 pm 10/28/2017 09:59pm
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC State 4 0 134 88 6 2 262 194
Clemson 4 1 164 86 6 1 234 95
Boston 3 3 148 146 5 4 219 223
Wake Forest 2 3 133 134 5 3 250 170
Louisville 2 4 198 236 5 4 330 277
Syracuse 2 2 98 108 4 4 238 197
Florida St. 2 4 115 146 2 5 122 170
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 5 0 131 88 7 0 224 131
Georgia Tech 3 1 130 73 4 2 208 125
Virginia Tech 2 1 99 48 6 1 259 89
Virginia 2 2 72 107 5 3 197 192
Pittsburgh 2 3 113 128 4 5 218 251
Duke 1 4 81 117 4 4 216 161
North Carolina 0 6 99 210 1 8 192 301

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Louisville 31, Florida St. 28

Pittsburgh 24, Duke 17

Boston 41, Virginia 10

Miami 27, Syracuse 19

Virginia Tech 59, North Carolina 7

Georgia Tech 38, Wake Forest 24

Friday’s Games

Boston 35, Florida St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Miami 24, North Carolina 19

Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32

Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7:20 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 4 0 185 78 7 0 357 138
South Florida 4 1 195 97 7 1 315 159
UConn 2 3 145 198 3 4 190 256
Temple 1 3 78 101 3 5 167 215
East Carolina 1 3 103 196 2 6 187 367
Cincinnati 0 4 86 157 2 6 168 262
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 4 1 211 162 7 1 340 267
SMU 3 1 140 125 6 2 332 248
Navy 3 2 144 135 5 2 234 199
Houston 3 2 138 146 5 3 219 192
Tulane 1 3 137 141 3 5 225 251
Tulsa 1 4 142 168 2 7 296 339

___

Thursday, Oct. 19

Memphis 42, Houston 38

Saturday, Oct. 21

Army 31, Temple 28

UConn 20, Tulsa 14

UCF 31, Navy 21

SMU 31, Cincinnati 28

South Florida 34, Tulane 28

East Carolina 33, BYU 17

Friday’s Games

Memphis 56, Tulane 26

SMU 38, Tulsa 34

Saturday’s Games

Houston 28, South Florida 24

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Missouri at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma St. 4 1 194 143 7 1 356 195
TCU 4 1 151 75 7 1 298 118
Iowa St. 4 1 135 68 6 2 259 150
Oklahoma 3 1 151 138 6 1 294 175
West Virginia 3 2 203 186 5 3 342 253
Texas 3 2 129 90 4 4 250 168
Kansas St. 2 3 138 148 4 4 255 188
Texas Tech 1 3 147 137 4 3 282 216
Kansas 0 5 73 239 1 7 168 342
Baylor 0 5 120 217 0 8 195 316

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Oklahoma St. 13, Texas 10

Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13

Oklahoma 42, Kansas St. 35

TCU 43, Kansas 0

West Virginia 38, Baylor 36

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39

Texas 38, Baylor 7

Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20

Iowa St. 14, TCU 7

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 262 87 7 1 370 146
Penn St. 4 1 177 92 7 1 318 106
Michigan St. 4 1 109 95 6 2 190 157
Michigan 3 2 113 100 6 2 211 144
Maryland 2 3 121 200 4 4 245 296
Rutgers 2 3 80 154 3 5 172 200
Indiana 0 5 103 180 3 5 216 214
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 5 0 150 73 8 0 280 103
Northwestern 3 2 124 126 5 3 221 194
Nebraska 2 2 86 117 3 4 181 216
Iowa 1 3 84 71 4 3 183 129
Minnesota 1 3 92 109 4 3 191 133
Purdue 1 3 62 76 3 4 169 135
Illinois 0 5 73 156 2 6 140 231

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13

Northwestern 17, Iowa 10

Rutgers 14, Purdue 12

Minnesota 24, Illinois 17

Michigan St. 17, Indiana 9

Penn St. 42, Michigan 13

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 35, Rutgers 14

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10

Maryland 42, Indiana 39

Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38

Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31

Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 4 0 207 107 5 3 316 214
Marshall 3 1 117 57 6 2 227 141
FIU 3 1 101 103 5 2 158 184
W. Kentucky 3 2 145 124 5 3 216 182
Middle Tennessee 1 3 90 118 3 5 153 216
Charlotte 1 3 71 113 1 7 116 255
Old Dominion 0 4 100 173 2 6 171 288
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 4 1 194 204 5 3 299 303
Southern Miss 3 1 117 99 5 2 207 140
UAB 2 2 115 116 4 3 214 197
Louisiana Tech 2 2 114 107 4 4 237 221
UTSA 1 2 75 67 4 2 187 108
Rice 1 3 73 89 1 7 105 280
UTEP 0 3 28 70 0 7 86 265

___

Friday, Oct. 20

W. Kentucky 35, Old Dominion 31

Marshall 38, Middle Tennessee 10

Saturday, Oct. 21

FAU 69, North Texas 31

Charlotte 25, UAB 24

Southern Miss 34, Louisiana Tech 27

UTSA 20, Rice 7

Saturday’s Games

FIU 41, Marshall 30

Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28

FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28

North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38

UAB at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 7 1 324 129
Army 0 0 0 0 6 2 252 170
UMass 0 0 0 0 2 6 239 244
BYU 0 0 0 0 2 7 138 244

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Army 31, Temple 28

UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20

East Carolina 33, BYU 17

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14

Saturday’s Games

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 4 1 121 107 5 4 204 225
Ohio 3 1 146 79 6 2 326 203
Miami (Ohio) 2 2 98 82 3 5 189 196
Buffalo 1 4 142 143 3 6 233 222
Kent St. 1 3 36 113 2 6 80 263
Bowling Green 1 3 107 159 1 7 164 302
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 4 0 156 63 7 1 324 203
N. Illinois 4 0 116 60 6 2 223 144
W. Michigan 3 1 159 102 5 3 290 221
Cent. Michigan 2 2 106 93 4 4 206 216
Ball St. 0 4 32 200 2 6 153 301
E. Michigan 0 4 79 97 2 6 166 169

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Toledo 48, Akron 21

W. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 17

N. Illinois 48, Bowling Green 17

Ohio 48, Kent St. 3

Miami (Ohio) 24, Buffalo 14

Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9

Thursday’s Games

N. Illinois 30, E. Michigan 27

Toledo 58, Ball St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Akron 21, Buffalo 20

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado St. 4 1 177 146 6 3 299 241
Boise St. 3 0 83 42 5 2 198 151
Air Force 3 2 186 184 4 4 306 261
Wyoming 2 1 70 68 4 3 158 151
Utah St. 2 2 150 93 4 4 261 235
New Mexico 1 3 94 131 3 4 176 188
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 4 0 133 34 5 2 225 123
San Diego St. 2 2 86 92 6 2 208 174
Hawaii 1 3 100 140 3 4 202 249
UNLV 1 3 109 140 2 5 214 253
Nevada 1 3 140 151 1 7 219 294
San Jose St. 0 4 59 166 1 8 151 372

___

Friday, Oct. 20

Air Force 45, Nevada 42

Colorado St. 27, New Mexico 24

Saturday, Oct. 21

Utah St. 52, UNLV 28

Boise St. 24, Wyoming 14

Fresno St. 27, San Diego St. 3

Saturday’s Games

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28

New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11:15 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 4 1 165 111 6 2 255 215
Arizona 3 1 161 146 5 2 302 205
Arizona St. 3 1 104 86 4 3 206 199
Colorado 2 4 155 198 5 4 250 225
UCLA 2 3 145 186 4 4 291 301
Utah 1 4 107 146 4 4 217 191
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stanford 5 1 203 141 6 2 282 168
Washington 4 1 168 60 7 1 309 97
Washington St. 4 1 146 97 7 1 269 148
Oregon 2 4 152 194 5 4 320 263
California 1 5 160 205 4 5 255 271
Oregon St. 0 5 87 183 1 7 163 321

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Arizona St. 30, Utah 10

UCLA 31, Oregon 14

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14

Arizona 45, California 44

Washington St. 28, Colorado 0

Thursday’s Games

Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 44, California 28

Washington 44, UCLA 23

Oregon 41, Utah 20

Washington St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 238 38 8 0 344 78
Auburn 4 1 219 94 6 2 290 125
LSU 3 1 91 100 6 2 219 160
Texas A&M 3 1 112 104 5 2 225 184
Mississippi St. 2 2 95 94 5 2 236 125
Arkansas 1 4 132 228 3 5 230 287
Mississippi 1 4 144 223 3 5 252 300
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 5 0 212 52 8 0 305 95
South Carolina 4 2 158 118 6 2 210 162
Florida 3 3 132 149 3 4 149 182
Kentucky 2 2 97 120 5 2 172 173
Tennessee 0 4 36 127 3 4 137 188
Vanderbilt 0 5 100 233 3 5 184 246
Missouri 0 4 89 175 2 5 232 274

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Missouri 68, Idaho 21

Alabama 45, Tennessee 7

Mississippi St. 45, Kentucky 7

LSU 40, Mississippi 24

Auburn 52, Arkansas 20

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37

Georgia 42, Florida 7

South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27

Missouri at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 4 0 125 93 5 3 235 181
Troy 3 1 107 69 6 2 200 138
Arkansas St. 3 0 141 45 4 2 246 135
Georgia St. 3 1 105 105 4 3 143 178
Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 235 231 3 5 281 296
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 98 126 3 4 212 285
Idaho 2 2 96 90 3 5 189 245
South Alabama 2 2 88 81 3 5 183 206
New Mexico St. 1 2 90 99 3 4 216 220
Texas St. 1 3 74 96 2 6 121 233
Coastal Carolina 0 5 117 193 1 7 188 303
Georgia Southern 0 3 68 116 0 7 124 286

___

Thursday, Oct. 19

Arkansas St. 47, Louisiana-Lafayette 3

Saturday, Oct. 21

Missouri 68, Idaho 21

Troy 34, Georgia St. 10

Appalachian St. 37, Coastal Carolina 29

UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20

South Alabama 33, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13

Saturday’s Games

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16

Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7

Arkansas St. at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Utah 4 1 152 126 6 2 248 238
Weber St. 4 1 140 82 6 2 267 139
N. Arizona 4 0 163 81 5 2 244 197
E. Washington 4 1 200 175 5 3 279 292
Montana St. 4 2 170 137 4 4 197 199
Montana 3 2 193 170 5 3 301 259
Sacramento St. 3 1 160 127 4 3 246 208
Idaho St. 2 4 205 215 4 5 285 300
UC Davis 1 3 120 151 3 4 209 210
N. Colorado 1 4 139 192 2 5 201 247
North Dakota 1 4 137 210 2 6 194 292
Cal Poly 0 4 61 103 0 7 126 202
Portland St. 0 4 105 176 0 7 157 268

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Sacramento St. 34, North Dakota 27

Montana St. 27, N. Colorado 24

Idaho St. 59, Portland St. 30

N. Arizona 45, UC Davis 31

S. Utah 46, E. Washington 28

Weber St. 17, Cal Poly 3

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14

Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14

Weber St. 41, Montana 27

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland St., 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 3 0 87 31 7 1 243 124
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 79 59 7 1 283 198
Charleston Southern 1 1 27 23 4 4 220 152
Liberty 1 2 100 115 4 4 265 262
Presbyterian 0 2 0 35 3 5 102 215
Gardner-Webb 0 2 20 50 1 7 133 229

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Liberty 39

Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27

Kennesaw St. 17, Gardner-Webb 3

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17

Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0

Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 5 0 145 42 8 0 306 80
Elon 5 0 121 98 7 1 187 193
Stony Brook 5 1 166 125 6 2 228 163
Delaware 3 2 110 93 5 3 173 137
New Hampshire 3 2 116 113 5 3 209 193
Maine 3 3 119 126 4 3 179 138
Richmond 2 3 156 146 4 4 278 232
Villanova 2 3 87 77 4 4 197 128
Albany (NY) 1 4 81 100 3 5 152 145
Towson 1 4 64 129 3 5 107 206
Rhode Island 1 4 124 163 2 6 189 227
William & Mary 0 5 55 132 2 6 115 175

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Elon 35, Rhode Island 34

New Hampshire 40, Towson 17

Delaware 42, Richmond 35

James Madison 46, William & Mary 14

Maine 12, Albany (NY) 10

Saturday’s Games

Maine 23, William & Mary 6

Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14

Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24

Elon 19, Villanova 14

James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0

Towson 18, Delaware 17

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Columbia 3 1 90 95 6 1 183 140
Yale 3 1 123 77 6 1 252 115
Princeton 2 1 129 45 5 1 244 109
Dartmouth 2 2 83 87 5 2 177 146
Harvard 2 2 101 119 4 3 190 148
Cornell 2 1 75 70 2 4 114 158
Penn 1 3 80 81 3 4 208 194
Brown 0 4 42 149 2 5 107 210

___

Friday, Oct. 20

Princeton 52, Harvard 17

Saturday, Oct. 21

Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17

Yale 24, Penn 19

Cornell 34, Brown 7

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22

Penn 17, Brown 7

Yale 23, Columbia 6

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 5 0 169 67 8 0 305 101
NC Central 4 1 130 91 6 2 202 168
Hampton 4 1 113 90 5 3 195 179
Howard 4 1 152 94 5 3 247 240
Bethune-Cookman 3 2 104 92 4 4 145 201
Norfolk St. 3 2 103 99 3 5 133 208
Florida A&M 2 4 143 163 3 6 192 243
SC State 1 5 113 125 2 6 162 139
Morgan St. 1 4 124 185 1 7 124 286
Savannah St. 1 4 91 118 1 7 128 280
Delaware St. 1 5 79 197 1 7 98 278

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

NC A&T 24, Bethune-Cookman 20

Howard 39, Morgan St. 14

Hampton 31, Florida A&M 27

Delaware St. 17, SC State 14

Norfolk St. 28, NC Central 21

Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31

Howard 28, SC State 20

NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14

Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9

Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 5 0 171 61 8 0 339 81
South Dakota 4 1 188 104 7 1 345 145
Illinois St. 4 1 137 85 6 2 242 135
South Dakota St. 3 2 188 125 6 2 321 175
N. Iowa 3 2 124 117 4 4 214 221
W. Illinois 2 3 156 173 5 3 287 217
S. Illinois 2 3 118 146 4 4 239 210
Youngstown St. 1 4 85 119 3 5 195 156
Missouri St. 1 4 139 203 2 6 210 330
Indiana St. 0 5 63 236 0 8 131 342

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14

South Dakota St. 62, Missouri St. 30

S. Illinois 45, Indiana St. 24

Illinois St. 37, South Dakota 21

N. Dakota St. 24, W. Illinois 12

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0

South Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24

Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20

N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 4 0 150 42 7 1 274 169
CCSU 3 0 108 74 5 3 254 248
St. Francis (PA) 3 1 104 51 5 3 214 103
Bryant 1 2 59 77 3 5 205 291
Sacred Heart 1 2 57 77 3 5 201 212
Robert Morris 0 3 35 108 2 6 74 220
Wagner 0 4 67 151 2 6 169 244

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

CCSU 31, Bryant 14

Duquesne 24, St. Francis (PA) 7

Sacred Heart 21, Robert Morris 14

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (PA) 36, Robert Morris 7

Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21

Bryant 31, Wagner 16

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 5 0 162 67 7 1 230 127
Austin Peay 4 1 107 89 5 4 233 232
E. Illinois 4 2 113 136 5 4 158 238
E. Kentucky 3 3 137 170 3 5 170 228
UT Martin 2 3 89 77 4 4 169 129
SE Missouri 2 3 114 93 2 6 170 191
Tennessee St. 1 4 120 122 4 4 178 160
Murray St. 1 3 57 90 2 6 168 221
Tennessee Tech 1 4 84 139 1 7 125 235

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

E. Kentucky 31, UT Martin 21

Jacksonville St. 30, E. Illinois 14

Austin Peay 38, SE Missouri 31

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10

Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7

E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 3 1 161 63 5 4 243 182
Fordham 2 2 84 96 3 6 199 333
Holy Cross 2 2 58 65 3 6 191 225
Lafayette 2 1 31 30 2 6 94 234
Lehigh 2 1 130 118 2 6 287 360
Bucknell 1 2 16 67 4 4 143 187
Georgetown 0 3 54 95 1 7 128 245

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Colgate 45, Holy Cross 7

Fordham 17, Georgetown 9

Bucknell 13, Lafayette 7

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 40, Bucknell 3

Fordham 45, Lehigh 35

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 5 0 228 68 6 2 286 150
Drake 4 1 111 75 5 3 183 217
Campbell 4 2 224 129 5 4 320 173
Jacksonville 3 2 165 206 5 3 284 306
Butler 3 3 173 143 5 4 243 233
Valparaiso 3 2 162 158 4 4 269 258
Dayton 3 3 137 128 4 5 195 192
Marist 2 3 135 138 3 5 172 236
Morehead St. 2 4 128 255 3 6 214 396
Stetson 1 5 123 208 2 7 150 301
Davidson 0 5 81 159 2 6 170 250

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

San Diego 63, Jacksonville 10

Dayton 48, Davidson 22

Drake 19, Marist 14

Morehead St. 29, Stetson 26

Butler 37, Campbell 23

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 27, Butler 22

San Diego 48, Stetson 7

Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32

Drake 17, Davidson 12

Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 5 1 159 142 7 1 217 173
Furman 5 1 218 113 6 3 310 210
W. Carolina 4 2 192 121 6 3 315 206
Samford 3 2 140 103 5 3 231 209
The Citadel 3 3 116 121 5 3 195 142
Mercer 3 3 174 120 4 4 232 151
Chattanooga 2 4 134 164 2 7 164 257
ETSU 1 4 120 190 3 5 177 255
VMI 0 6 48 227 0 9 68 339

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Samford 24, Wofford 21

W. Carolina 26, VMI 7

Furman 28, Mercer 21

The Citadel 20, Chattanooga 14

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 31, ETSU 24

The Citadel 21, VMI 3

Chattanooga 23, Samford 21

Furman 28, W. Carolina 6

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 5 0 175 80 6 1 235 148
Nicholls 5 1 176 176 6 2 234 213
Southeastern Louisiana 5 1 265 140 5 3 336 219
McNeese St. 4 1 165 63 6 1 241 111
Sam Houston St. 4 1 226 137 6 1 318 202
Stephen F. Austin 3 3 120 137 3 5 148 246
Abilene Christian 2 4 127 141 2 6 151 217
Northwestern St. 2 4 128 183 2 6 162 258
Incarnate Word 1 5 152 248 1 7 174 370
Lamar 0 5 114 221 1 6 200 286
Houston Baptist 0 6 49 171 1 7 84 208

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

Southeastern Louisiana 56, Abilene Christian 21

Stephen F. Austin 27, Houston Baptist 10

Sam Houston St. 63, Lamar 27

McNeese St. 55, Incarnate Word 7

Cent. Arkansas 45, Northwestern St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7

Sam Houston St. at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 5 0 199 86 7 1 267 159
Southern 3 1 148 119 5 3 210 237
Prairie View 2 2 114 77 3 4 192 182
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 119 139 2 6 183 289
Texas Southern 0 4 70 127 0 7 97 228
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 4 1 144 120 5 3 231 192
Alabama A&M 3 2 136 97 3 5 143 222
Alabama St. 2 2 54 90 2 5 81 158
MVSU 1 3 63 142 2 6 133 332
Jackson St. 1 4 98 148 1 7 120 261

___

Saturday, Oct. 21

MVSU 53, Virginia Lynchburg 5

Grambling St. 41, Alcorn St. 14

Southern 35, Jackson St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24

Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5

Prairie View 34, Bacone 17

Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16

Southern 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

