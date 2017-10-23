NAIA Football Poll

|Through Oct. 22
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (15)
|8-0
|340
|1
|2. Baker (Kan.)
|8-0
|327
|2
|3. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|6-0
|312
|3
|4. Morningside (Iowa)
|8-0
|303
|4
|5. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|7-0
|286
|5
|6. Grand View (Iowa)
|7-1
|272
|6
|7. Southern Oregon
|7-0
|265
|7
|8. Langston (Okla.)
|7-0
|237
|8
|9. Georgetown (Ky.)
|6-0
|235
|9
|10. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|6-1
|223
|10
|11. Montana Tech
|6-1
|218
|11
|12. Benedictine (Kan.)
|7-1
|201
|12
|13. Southeastern (Fla.)
|6-1
|179
|14
|14. Northwestern (Iowa)
|7-1
|170
|15
|15. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|6-1
|157
|16
|16. Concordia (Mich.)
|7-1
|150
|17
|17. SAGU (Texas)
|6-1
|129
|18
|18. Sterling (Kan.)
|6-2
|109
|t20
|19. Tabor (Kan.)
|6-2
|104
|t20
|20. Campbellsville (Ky.)
|6-0
|96
|25
|21. Marian (Ind.)
|4-3
|85
|13
|22. Cumberland (Tenn.)
|6-3
|52
|22
|23. Arizona Christian
|5-3
|36
|23
|24. Doane (Neb.)
|4-3
|35
|19
|25. Dakota State (S.D.)
|6-2
|25
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 7; Evangel (Mo.) 6; Oklahoma Panhandle State 5; Montana Western 4; Concordia (Neb.) 4; Peru State (Neb.) 3.
