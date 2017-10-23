201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » NAIA Football Poll

NAIA Football Poll

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 5:01 pm 10/23/2017 05:01pm
Share
Through Oct. 22
Record Pts Pvs
1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 8-0 340 1
2. Baker (Kan.) 8-0 327 2
3. Reinhardt (Ga.) 6-0 312 3
4. Morningside (Iowa) 8-0 303 4
5. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-0 286 5
6. Grand View (Iowa) 7-1 272 6
7. Southern Oregon 7-0 265 7
8. Langston (Okla.) 7-0 237 8
9. Georgetown (Ky.) 6-0 235 9
10. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 6-1 223 10
11. Montana Tech 6-1 218 11
12. Benedictine (Kan.) 7-1 201 12
13. Southeastern (Fla.) 6-1 179 14
14. Northwestern (Iowa) 7-1 170 15
15. Dickinson State (N.D.) 6-1 157 16
16. Concordia (Mich.) 7-1 150 17
17. SAGU (Texas) 6-1 129 18
18. Sterling (Kan.) 6-2 109 t20
19. Tabor (Kan.) 6-2 104 t20
20. Campbellsville (Ky.) 6-0 96 25
21. Marian (Ind.) 4-3 85 13
22. Cumberland (Tenn.) 6-3 52 22
23. Arizona Christian 5-3 36 23
24. Doane (Neb.) 4-3 35 19
25. Dakota State (S.D.) 6-2 25 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 7; Evangel (Mo.) 6; Oklahoma Panhandle State 5; Montana Western 4; Concordia (Neb.) 4; Peru State (Neb.) 3.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest