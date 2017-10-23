NAIA Football Poll

Through Oct. 22 Record Pts Pvs 1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 8-0 340 1 2. Baker (Kan.) 8-0 327 2 3. Reinhardt (Ga.) 6-0 312 3 4. Morningside (Iowa) 8-0 303 4 5. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-0 286 5 6. Grand View (Iowa) 7-1 272 6 7. Southern Oregon 7-0 265 7 8. Langston (Okla.) 7-0 237 8 9. Georgetown (Ky.) 6-0 235 9 10. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 6-1 223 10 11. Montana Tech 6-1 218 11 12. Benedictine (Kan.) 7-1 201 12 13. Southeastern (Fla.) 6-1 179 14 14. Northwestern (Iowa) 7-1 170 15 15. Dickinson State (N.D.) 6-1 157 16 16. Concordia (Mich.) 7-1 150 17 17. SAGU (Texas) 6-1 129 18 18. Sterling (Kan.) 6-2 109 t20 19. Tabor (Kan.) 6-2 104 t20 20. Campbellsville (Ky.) 6-0 96 25 21. Marian (Ind.) 4-3 85 13 22. Cumberland (Tenn.) 6-3 52 22 23. Arizona Christian 5-3 36 23 24. Doane (Neb.) 4-3 35 19 25. Dakota State (S.D.) 6-2 25 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 7; Evangel (Mo.) 6; Oklahoma Panhandle State 5; Montana Western 4; Concordia (Neb.) 4; Peru State (Neb.) 3.

