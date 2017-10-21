Morris, Willis connect for 3 TDs in Chippewas’ 56-9 win

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Shane Morris and Corey Willis connected for three touchdowns and Central Michigan beat Ball State 56-9 on Saturday.

Leading 7-6 in the second quarter, Morris passed 34 yards to Tyler Conklin and 31 yards to Willis for scores and Jonathan Ward added a 3-yard touchdown run following a blocked punt for a 28-6 halftime lead.

Morris finished 16-of-21 passing for 199 yards and four scores, with Willis catching five passes, including a 63-yard TD, for 98 yards and a career-high three TDs. Ward ran for 97 yards and two scores for the Chippewas (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American). Central Michigan outgained Ball State 455-208 and scored its most points since 2009 (56-28 over Toledo).

The Chippewas’ defense contributed Alonzo McCoy’s 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown. The turnover was the 12th for Ball State in its last five games. Central Michigan had eight sacks, four by Joe Ostman.

Morgan Hagee kicked three field goals for the Cardinals (2-5, 0-3), who have lost four straight.

