Mich St RB Scott charged with driving on suspended license

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 7:26 pm 10/19/2017 07:26pm
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) carries the ball and hurdles Notre Dame linebacker Nyles Morgan (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. No. 13 Notre Dame has adjusted well to a new defensive scheme under coordinator Mike Elko. It will face a big test on Saturday night against No. 11 Southern California, which is led by quarterback Sam Darnold. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State running back LJ Scott has a day in court to face a charge of driving with a suspended license.

East Lansing District Court records Thursday show Scott scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Nov. 2.

The Lansing State Journal reports Scott was released on a personal recognizance bond after being charged with driving on a suspended license, or a similar charge, for a seventh time.

Scott had a career-high 194 yards rushing and two touchdowns last week in a win at Minnesota and became the 18th player at Michigan State to have 2,000 yards rushing.

The 18th-ranked Spartans (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) host Indiana (3-3, 0-3) on Saturday. After Scott’s scheduled pre-trial hearing, Michigan State plays No. 2 Penn State at home.

