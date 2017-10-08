201.5
Miami says RB Mark Walton needs season-ending surgery

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 5:29 pm 10/08/2017 05:29pm
Miami's Mark Walton looks for running room against Florida State's defense in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami running back Mark Walton will need season-ending surgery on his right ankle, a major blow for the 11th-ranked and unbeaten Hurricanes.

Walton was injured in Miami’s win over Florida State on Saturday, and surgery is expected to be scheduled later this week.

Miami has not specified the extent of Walton’s injury. Coach Mark Richt says it is clear that the surgery will end Walton’s season, which also raises the possibility that he may have played his last college game. Walton has been considered to be an early entry NFL Draft candidate in 2018.

Walton was Miami’s leading rusher, with 428 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
