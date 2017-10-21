Lamb’s career day helps App State top Coastal Carolina 37-29

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Lamb set the Appalachian State record for career touchdown passes and threw for a personal-best 427 yards to help the Mountaineers beat Coastal Carolina 37-29 on Saturday.

Lamb had two TD passes to finish the game with 76 for his career, two more than Armanti Edwards’ previous record set between 2006 and 2009.

Appalachian State (5-2, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference) fell behind on Evan Rabon’s 49-yard field goal right before halftime but reclaimed the lead for good on Lamb’s 53-yard pass to Jalen Virgil with 7:06 left in the third quarter. That made it 23-22 and Malik Williams extended the lead with a pair of fourth-quarter TD runs, the second coming after a costly fumble by the Chanticleers (1-6, 0-4) deep in their territory.

Coastal Carolina cut the deficit to a single score on Tyler Keane’s 7-yard TD pass to Malcolm Williams with 2:38 left. The Mountaineers recovered the ensuing onside kick and Williams’ 34-yard run secured the only first down they needed to run out the clock.

Virgil had five catches for 186 yards and two scores, and Williams finished with 72 yards and two TD runs.

Keane passed for 332 yards and two touchdowns for Coastal Carolina, and Ky’Jon Tyler caught five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.