Johnson helps Charleston Southern rout Savannah St. 52-27

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — London Johnson threw four touchdown passes to lead Charleston Southern to a 52-27 victory over Savannah State on Saturday night.

Johnson finished 13-of-19 passing for 219 yards and ran for a career-best 117 yards on 16 carries. Ronnie Harris had 78 yards rushing, including a 16-yard touchdown run for Charleston Southern (4-3). Saire Davis had touchdown catches of 45 and 11 yards, the second of which gave Charleston Southern a 31-17 halftime lead.

The Buccaneers have won four of their last five games, and 16 consecutive nonconference games dating back to the 2012 season.

D’Vonn Gibbons was 11 of 21 for 162 yards passing and two touchdowns for Savannah State (0-7). He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Uriah Oliver in the first quarter, and a late 9-yarder to Derek Kirkland.

