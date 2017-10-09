201.5
Harbaugh says Michigan QB Speight has cracks in vertebrae

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 2:04 pm 10/09/2017 02:04pm
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks at the scoreboard along the sideline in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says quarterback Wilton Speight has some cracks in his vertebrae.

Harbaugh says he doesn’t know whether Speight will be out for the year, but he will miss multiple weeks.

Harbaugh says John O’Korn will make a second straight start when the 17th-ranked Wolverines play Saturday at Indiana. O’Korn threw three interceptions in a 14-10 loss to Michigan State in his first start of the season.

Speight was hurt in the first quarter of last month’s victory at Purdue.

