FCS Coaches Poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, points and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. James Madison (25)
|5-0
|649
|1
|2. North Dakota State (1)
|5-0
|625
|2
|3. Jacksonville State
|4-1
|585
|4
|4. South Dakota
|5-0
|561
|6
|5. Wofford
|5-0
|548
|5
|6. Central Arkansas
|4-1
|508
|8
|7. South Dakota State
|4-1
|463
|9
|8. Youngstown State
|3-2
|457
|3
|9. Sam Houston State
|4-1
|422
|11
|9. Eastern Washington
|4-2
|422
|10
|11. North Carolina A&T
|6-0
|388
|12
|12. New Hampshire
|4-1
|347
|13
|13. Richmond
|3-2
|306
|14
|14. Villanova
|4-2
|302
|15
|15. Illinois State
|4-1
|301
|16
|16. Weber State
|4-1
|284
|7
|17. Western Illinois
|4-1
|256
|18
|18. Samford
|4-2
|184
|20
|19. Grambling State
|5-1
|167
|19
|20. Elon
|5-1
|157
|23
|21. McNeese
|5-1
|144
|22
|22. The Citadel
|3-2
|88
|17
|23. Nicholls
|4-2
|68
|25
|24. Northern Arizona
|3-2
|40
|NR
|25. Western Carolina
|4-2
|36
|NR
Others receiving votes: Monmouth 20, Northern Iowa 19, Montana 16, Tennessee State 15, Stony Brook 11, Prairie View A&M 11, N.C. Central 9, Saint Francis 9, Southern Utah 8, Delaware 7, Kennesaw State 5, Northwestern State 4, Dartmouth 3, Albany 2, Eastern Illinois 2, Yale 1.
