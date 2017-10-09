FCS Coaches Poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, points and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. James Madison (25) 5-0 649 1 2. North Dakota State (1) 5-0 625 2 3. Jacksonville State 4-1 585 4 4. South Dakota 5-0 561 6 5. Wofford 5-0 548 5 6. Central Arkansas 4-1 508 8 7. South Dakota State 4-1 463 9 8. Youngstown State 3-2 457 3 9. Sam Houston State 4-1 422 11 9. Eastern Washington 4-2 422 10 11. North Carolina A&T 6-0 388 12 12. New Hampshire 4-1 347 13 13. Richmond 3-2 306 14 14. Villanova 4-2 302 15 15. Illinois State 4-1 301 16 16. Weber State 4-1 284 7 17. Western Illinois 4-1 256 18 18. Samford 4-2 184 20 19. Grambling State 5-1 167 19 20. Elon 5-1 157 23 21. McNeese 5-1 144 22 22. The Citadel 3-2 88 17 23. Nicholls 4-2 68 25 24. Northern Arizona 3-2 40 NR 25. Western Carolina 4-2 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Monmouth 20, Northern Iowa 19, Montana 16, Tennessee State 15, Stony Brook 11, Prairie View A&M 11, N.C. Central 9, Saint Francis 9, Southern Utah 8, Delaware 7, Kennesaw State 5, Northwestern State 4, Dartmouth 3, Albany 2, Eastern Illinois 2, Yale 1.

