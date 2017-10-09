201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » FCS Coaches Poll

FCS Coaches Poll

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 2:23 pm 10/09/2017 02:23pm
Share

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, points and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (25) 5-0 649 1
2. North Dakota State (1) 5-0 625 2
3. Jacksonville State 4-1 585 4
4. South Dakota 5-0 561 6
5. Wofford 5-0 548 5
6. Central Arkansas 4-1 508 8
7. South Dakota State 4-1 463 9
8. Youngstown State 3-2 457 3
9. Sam Houston State 4-1 422 11
9. Eastern Washington 4-2 422 10
11. North Carolina A&T 6-0 388 12
12. New Hampshire 4-1 347 13
13. Richmond 3-2 306 14
14. Villanova 4-2 302 15
15. Illinois State 4-1 301 16
16. Weber State 4-1 284 7
17. Western Illinois 4-1 256 18
18. Samford 4-2 184 20
19. Grambling State 5-1 167 19
20. Elon 5-1 157 23
21. McNeese 5-1 144 22
22. The Citadel 3-2 88 17
23. Nicholls 4-2 68 25
24. Northern Arizona 3-2 40 NR
25. Western Carolina 4-2 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Monmouth 20, Northern Iowa 19, Montana 16, Tennessee State 15, Stony Brook 11, Prairie View A&M 11, N.C. Central 9, Saint Francis 9, Southern Utah 8, Delaware 7, Kennesaw State 5, Northwestern State 4, Dartmouth 3, Albany 2, Eastern Illinois 2, Yale 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest