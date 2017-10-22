Central Arkansas rolls over Northwestern State, 45-17

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Hayden Hildebrand threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns, Carlos Blackman ran for three touchdowns and Central Arkansas remained unbeaten in the Southland Conference with a 45-17 win over Northwestern State Saturday night in a game twice delayed by lightening.

Hildebrand hit Roman Gordon for an 81-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to make it 7-0 just :19 into the game.

Chris Jones scored from 2 yards out to tie the game at 10 in the second quarter, but Central Arkansas (6-1, 5-0) took over from there.

Hildebrand, who finished 12 of 20, hit Gordon for a 57-yard score and found Cedric Battle from 32 yards out. Blackman had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs and capped the scoring with a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.

Blackman had 23 carries for 130 yards and Gordon had six catches for 181 yards.

