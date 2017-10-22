BC-FBC–Wyoming-Boise St. Stats

Boise St. 24, Wyoming 14

Wyoming 7 0 7 0—14 Boise St. 0 3 7 14—24 First Quarter

WYO_Allen 1 run (Rothe kick), 9:15

Second Quarter

BOISE_FG Hoggarth 23, 11:18

Third Quarter

BOISE_Cozart 4 run (Hoggarth kick), 5:16

WYO_Fort 20 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), :17

Fourth Quarter

BOISE_Cozart 4 run (Hoggarth kick), 10:40

BOISE_C.Wilson 24 pass from Cozart (Hoggarth kick), 8:35

___

WYO BOISE First downs 15 21 Rushes-yards 34-111 43-165 Passing 131 177 Comp-Att-Int 12-27-2 18-24-0 Return Yards 61 131 Punts-Avg. 5-31.8 3-39.66 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 1-12 3-35 Time of Possession 24:10 35:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Wyoming, Allen 18-62, Woods 14-40, Conway 2-9. Boise St., Mattison 17-91, Cozart 16-52, Wolpin 5-16, Rypien 3-8, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Wyoming, Allen 12-27-2-131. Boise St., Rypien 14-19-0-124, Cozart 4-5-0-53.

RECEIVING_Wyoming, Conway 5-33, N.Evans 2-20, Mayfield 2-16, Van Maanen 1-30, Fort 1-20, Johnson 1-12. Boise St., C.Wilson 5-66, Roh 5-44, Mattison 4-41, Modster 3-13, Dhaenens 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Boise St., Hoggarth 29.

