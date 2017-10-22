BC-FBC–Wyoming-Boise St. Stats
Boise St. 24, Wyoming 14
|Wyoming
|7
|0
|7
|0—14
|Boise St.
|0
|3
|7
|14—24
|First Quarter
WYO_Allen 1 run (Rothe kick), 9:15
BOISE_FG Hoggarth 23, 11:18
BOISE_Cozart 4 run (Hoggarth kick), 5:16
WYO_Fort 20 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), :17
BOISE_Cozart 4 run (Hoggarth kick), 10:40
BOISE_C.Wilson 24 pass from Cozart (Hoggarth kick), 8:35
___
|WYO
|BOISE
|First downs
|15
|21
|Rushes-yards
|34-111
|43-165
|Passing
|131
|177
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-27-2
|18-24-0
|Return Yards
|61
|131
|Punts-Avg.
|5-31.8
|3-39.66
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-12
|3-35
|Time of Possession
|24:10
|35:50
___
RUSHING_Wyoming, Allen 18-62, Woods 14-40, Conway 2-9. Boise St., Mattison 17-91, Cozart 16-52, Wolpin 5-16, Rypien 3-8, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Wyoming, Allen 12-27-2-131. Boise St., Rypien 14-19-0-124, Cozart 4-5-0-53.
RECEIVING_Wyoming, Conway 5-33, N.Evans 2-20, Mayfield 2-16, Van Maanen 1-30, Fort 1-20, Johnson 1-12. Boise St., C.Wilson 5-66, Roh 5-44, Mattison 4-41, Modster 3-13, Dhaenens 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Boise St., Hoggarth 29.
