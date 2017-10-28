BC-FBC–VMI-The Citadel Stats
The Citadel 21, VMI 3
|VMI
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—3
|The Citadel
|14
|0
|0
|7
|—21
|First Quarter
VMI_FG Clemons 37, 10:59.
CIT_Drakeford 71 run (Godek kick), 10:01.
CIT_Allen 1 run (Godek kick), 0:10.
CIT_Ward 45 run (Godek kick), 2:45.
___
|
|VMI
|CIT
|First downs
|16
|18
|Rushes-yards
|32-72
|57-407
|Passing
|147
|14
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-36-1
|1-9-0
|Return Yards
|24
|53
|Punts-Avg.
|6-36.8
|4-36.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Penalty-Yards
|1-6
|6-67
|Time of Possession
|28:44
|31:16
___
RUSHING_VMI, A. Ramsey 12-40, D. Hodges 12-29, D. Palmer 6-16, K. Thornton 1-(minus 4), B. Hogan 1-(minus 9). The Citadel, B. Rainey 16-125, D. Allen 17-80, L. Ward 9-79, G. Drakeford 3-76, C. Jackson 7-34, J. Black 3-13, K. Sessions 1-3.
PASSING_VMI, D. Hodges 22-36-1-147. The Citadel, D. Allen 1-8-0-14, J. Black 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_VMI, K. Thornton 6-51, D. Palmer 5-25, R. Martin 4-20, K. Jackson 1-14, C. Rider 1-12, Q. Myers 1-9, J. Lara 1-8, I. Parker 1-5, A. Ramsey 2-3. The Citadel, R. Webb 1-14.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.