BC-FBC–VMI-The Citadel Stats

The Citadel 21, VMI 3

VMI 3 0 0 0 —3 The Citadel 14 0 0 7 —21 First Quarter

VMI_FG Clemons 37, 10:59.

CIT_Drakeford 71 run (Godek kick), 10:01.

CIT_Allen 1 run (Godek kick), 0:10.

Fourth Quarter

CIT_Ward 45 run (Godek kick), 2:45.

VMI CIT First downs 16 18 Rushes-yards 32-72 57-407 Passing 147 14 Comp-Att-Int 22-36-1 1-9-0 Return Yards 24 53 Punts-Avg. 6-36.8 4-36.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-0 Penalty-Yards 1-6 6-67 Time of Possession 28:44 31:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_VMI, A. Ramsey 12-40, D. Hodges 12-29, D. Palmer 6-16, K. Thornton 1-(minus 4), B. Hogan 1-(minus 9). The Citadel, B. Rainey 16-125, D. Allen 17-80, L. Ward 9-79, G. Drakeford 3-76, C. Jackson 7-34, J. Black 3-13, K. Sessions 1-3.

PASSING_VMI, D. Hodges 22-36-1-147. The Citadel, D. Allen 1-8-0-14, J. Black 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_VMI, K. Thornton 6-51, D. Palmer 5-25, R. Martin 4-20, K. Jackson 1-14, C. Rider 1-12, Q. Myers 1-9, J. Lara 1-8, I. Parker 1-5, A. Ramsey 2-3. The Citadel, R. Webb 1-14.

