BC-FBC–Vanderbilt-South Carolina Stats

South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27

Vanderbilt 7 6 7 7—27 South Carolina 14 10 7 3—34 First Quarter

VAN_Blasingame 9 pass from Shurmur (Openshaw kick), 12:06

SC_Bentley 19 run (P.White kick), 10:25

SC_Turner 1 run (P.White kick), 1:01

Second Quarter

VAN_C.Duncan 8 pass from Shurmur (kick failed), 7:25

SC_S.Smith 36 pass from Bentley (P.White kick), 5:28

SC_FG P.White 44, 2:51

Third Quarter

VAN_Lipscomb 47 pass from Shurmur (Openshaw kick), 8:55

SC_Bentley 11 run (P.White kick), 3:54

Fourth Quarter

SC_FG P.White 39, 9:42

VAN_C.Duncan 4 pass from Shurmur (Openshaw kick), 4:50

A_78,992.

___

VAN SC First downs 27 26 Rushes-yards 23-107 37-212 Passing 333 174 Comp-Att-Int 27-49-1 19-29-0 Return Yards 73 23 Punts-Avg. 4-34.5 3-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 10-100 7-50 Time of Possession 29:24 30:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Vanderbilt, Rivers 11-41, R.Webb 6-31, Sherfield 1-19, Tennyson 1-11, Lipscomb 1-11, Blasingame 2-7, (Team) 1-(minus 13). South Carolina, Turner 15-121, Bentley 6-47, Denson 4-25, T.Williams 8-13, Hurst 1-6, B.Edwards 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 5).

PASSING_Vanderbilt, Shurmur 27-49-1-333. South Carolina, Bentley 19-29-0-174.

RECEIVING_Vanderbilt, C.Duncan 8-80, Lipscomb 7-128, Sherfield 4-59, Scott 4-32, R.Webb 1-13, Blasingame 1-9, Marcus 1-9, Jar.Pinkney 1-3. South Carolina, S.Smith 5-76, Hurst 4-31, Turner 4-24, O.Smith 3-35, B.Edwards 2-15, T.Williams 1-(minus 7).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_South Carolina, P.White 47.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.