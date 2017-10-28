BC-FBC–Vanderbilt-South Carolina Stats
South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27
|Vanderbilt
|7
|6
|7
|7—27
|South Carolina
|14
|10
|7
|3—34
|First Quarter
VAN_Blasingame 9 pass from Shurmur (Openshaw kick), 12:06
SC_Bentley 19 run (P.White kick), 10:25
SC_Turner 1 run (P.White kick), 1:01
VAN_C.Duncan 8 pass from Shurmur (kick failed), 7:25
SC_S.Smith 36 pass from Bentley (P.White kick), 5:28
SC_FG P.White 44, 2:51
VAN_Lipscomb 47 pass from Shurmur (Openshaw kick), 8:55
SC_Bentley 11 run (P.White kick), 3:54
SC_FG P.White 39, 9:42
VAN_C.Duncan 4 pass from Shurmur (Openshaw kick), 4:50
A_78,992.
|VAN
|SC
|First downs
|27
|26
|Rushes-yards
|23-107
|37-212
|Passing
|333
|174
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-49-1
|19-29-0
|Return Yards
|73
|23
|Punts-Avg.
|4-34.5
|3-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-100
|7-50
|Time of Possession
|29:24
|30:36
RUSHING_Vanderbilt, Rivers 11-41, R.Webb 6-31, Sherfield 1-19, Tennyson 1-11, Lipscomb 1-11, Blasingame 2-7, (Team) 1-(minus 13). South Carolina, Turner 15-121, Bentley 6-47, Denson 4-25, T.Williams 8-13, Hurst 1-6, B.Edwards 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 5).
PASSING_Vanderbilt, Shurmur 27-49-1-333. South Carolina, Bentley 19-29-0-174.
RECEIVING_Vanderbilt, C.Duncan 8-80, Lipscomb 7-128, Sherfield 4-59, Scott 4-32, R.Webb 1-13, Blasingame 1-9, Marcus 1-9, Jar.Pinkney 1-3. South Carolina, S.Smith 5-76, Hurst 4-31, Turner 4-24, O.Smith 3-35, B.Edwards 2-15, T.Williams 1-(minus 7).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_South Carolina, P.White 47.
