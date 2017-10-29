BC-FBC–UNLV-Fresno St. Stats
UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16
|UNLV
|3
|6
|7
|10—26
|Fresno St.
|9
|0
|7
|0—16
|First Quarter
FRE_Mims 3 run (kick failed), 9:50
UNLV_FG Gutierrez 38, 5:58
FRE_FG Camacho 34, 2:58
UNLV_FG Gutierrez 27, 10:18
UNLV_FG Gutierrez 23, :06
UNLV_Stanton 7 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:31
FRE_Mims 5 run (Camacho kick), 3:38
UNLV_Thomas 2 run (Gutierrez kick), 14:53
UNLV_FG Gutierrez 25, 5:00
___
|UNLV
|FRE
|First downs
|22
|19
|Rushes-yards
|44-173
|34-140
|Passing
|155
|152
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-0
|16-27-0
|Return Yards
|31
|163
|Punts-Avg.
|3-30.33
|2-24.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|34:24
|25:36
___
RUSHING_UNLV, Thomas 20-88, Stanton 11-38, Campbell 7-23, Woods 1-21, Tejchman 1-8, Palandech 1-0, (Team) 3-(minus 5). Fresno St., Mims 12-68, McMaryion 9-39, O’Neal 5-32, Hokit 5-19, Scott 2-18, (Team) 1-(minus 36).
PASSING_UNLV, Stanton 17-29-0-155. Fresno St., McMaryion 16-27-0-152.
RECEIVING_UNLV, Boyd 5-62, Presley 5-54, Keys 3-29, Woods 1-5, Holt 1-3, Kanteman 1-3, Tejchman 1-(minus 1). Fresno St., Grim 4-68, Scott 4-28, K.Johnson 4-21, Hokit 2-6, Riddering 1-21, Mims 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
