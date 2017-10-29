BC-FBC–UNLV-Fresno St. Stats

UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16

UNLV 3 6 7 10—26 Fresno St. 9 0 7 0—16 First Quarter

FRE_Mims 3 run (kick failed), 9:50

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 38, 5:58

FRE_FG Camacho 34, 2:58

Second Quarter

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 27, 10:18

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 23, :06

Third Quarter

UNLV_Stanton 7 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:31

FRE_Mims 5 run (Camacho kick), 3:38

Fourth Quarter

UNLV_Thomas 2 run (Gutierrez kick), 14:53

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 25, 5:00

___

UNLV FRE First downs 22 19 Rushes-yards 44-173 34-140 Passing 155 152 Comp-Att-Int 17-29-0 16-27-0 Return Yards 31 163 Punts-Avg. 3-30.33 2-24.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-35 5-40 Time of Possession 34:24 25:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UNLV, Thomas 20-88, Stanton 11-38, Campbell 7-23, Woods 1-21, Tejchman 1-8, Palandech 1-0, (Team) 3-(minus 5). Fresno St., Mims 12-68, McMaryion 9-39, O’Neal 5-32, Hokit 5-19, Scott 2-18, (Team) 1-(minus 36).

PASSING_UNLV, Stanton 17-29-0-155. Fresno St., McMaryion 16-27-0-152.

RECEIVING_UNLV, Boyd 5-62, Presley 5-54, Keys 3-29, Woods 1-5, Holt 1-3, Kanteman 1-3, Tejchman 1-(minus 1). Fresno St., Grim 4-68, Scott 4-28, K.Johnson 4-21, Hokit 2-6, Riddering 1-21, Mims 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.