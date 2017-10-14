BC-FBC–T25-Washington St.-California Stats
California 37, No. 8 Washington St. 3
|Washington St.
|0
|3
|0
|0—
|3
|California
|10
|7
|3
|17—37
|First Quarter
CAL_FG M.Anderson 26, 11:12
CAL_Enwere 6 run (M.Anderson kick), 4:34
WST_FG Powell 52, 11:27
CAL_Wells 2 pass from Bowers (M.Anderson kick), :01
CAL_FG M.Anderson 48, 5:13
CAL_Bowers 7 run (M.Anderson kick), 13:10
CAL_FG M.Anderson 41, 7:13
CAL_G.Brown 26 fumble return (M.Anderson kick), 5:26
___
|WST
|CAL
|First downs
|17
|18
|Rushes-yards
|26-23
|32-106
|Passing
|314
|259
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-48-5
|21-38-0
|Return Yards
|63
|67
|Punts-Avg.
|4-21.75
|7-29.85
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|8-75
|Time of Possession
|32:50
|27:10
___
RUSHING_Washington St., Morrow 8-51, J.Williams 5-19, Wicks 1-3, Falk 12-(minus 50). California, Enwere 22-102, Clark 3-12, Echols 3-6, Wharton 1-(minus 5), Bowers 3-(minus 9).
PASSING_Washington St., Falk 28-43-5-286, Hilinski 4-5-0-28. California, Bowers 21-38-0-259.
RECEIVING_Washington St., Johnson-Mack 6-59, J.Williams 5-22, Calvin 4-45, Morrow 4-44, Sweet 3-58, T.Martin 3-38, Wicks 3-14, Patmon 2-11, Bell 1-15, Dimry 1-8. California, Noa 6-95, Wharton 4-59, Reinwald 4-34, Veasy 3-36, Enwere 2-28, Duncan 1-5, Wells 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington St., Powell 49.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.