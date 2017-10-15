BC-FBC–T25-Michigan St.-Minnesota Stats

No. 21 Michigan St. 30, Minnesota 27

Michigan St. 10 7 6 7—30 Minnesota 6 0 0 21—27 First Quarter

MIN_FG Carpenter 25, 10:41

MSU_FG Coghlin 42, 7:22

MSU_M.London 3 run (Coghlin kick), 6:25

MIN_FG Carpenter 47, 2:34

Second Quarter

MSU_L.Scott 24 run (Coghlin kick), 14:10

Third Quarter

MSU_FG Coghlin 35, 10:45

MSU_FG Coghlin 25, :15

Fourth Quarter

MIN_Johnson 28 pass from Croft (Carpenter kick), 11:55

MSU_L.Scott 6 run (Coghlin kick), 10:15

MIN_Johnson 17 pass from Croft (Carpenter kick), 5:20

MIN_Johnson 9 pass from Croft (Carpenter kick), 1:06

___

MSU MIN First downs 19 14 Rushes-yards 50-245 27-74 Passing 120 216 Comp-Att-Int 9-18-1 16-32-1 Return Yards 121 121 Punts-Avg. 2-26.0 5-38.0 Fumbles-Lost 4-2 4-1 Penalties-Yards 5-40 1-15 Time of Possession 34:07 25:53

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Michigan St., L.Scott 25-194, M.London 16-74, Lewerke 4-9, Stewart 2-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4), Hartbarger 1-(minus 28). Minnesota, R.Smith 11-44, Croft 7-31, Brooks 6-7, McCrary 1-2, Rhoda 2-(minus 10).

PASSING_Michigan St., Lewerke 9-18-1-120. Minnesota, Rhoda 5-12-0-53, Croft 11-20-1-163.

RECEIVING_Michigan St., F.Davis 2-35, Rison 2-30, L.Scott 1-26, Stewart 1-25, M.London 1-5, White 1-0, Heyward 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Johnson 8-106, Brooks 3-49, M.Williams 2-43, Wozniak 1-8, McCrary 1-5, Kieft 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan St., Coghlin 45.

