BC-FBC–T25-Michigan St.-Minnesota Stats
No. 21 Michigan St. 30, Minnesota 27
|Michigan St.
|10
|7
|6
|7—30
|Minnesota
|6
|0
|0
|21—27
|First Quarter
MIN_FG Carpenter 25, 10:41
MSU_FG Coghlin 42, 7:22
MSU_M.London 3 run (Coghlin kick), 6:25
MIN_FG Carpenter 47, 2:34
MSU_L.Scott 24 run (Coghlin kick), 14:10
MSU_FG Coghlin 35, 10:45
MSU_FG Coghlin 25, :15
MIN_Johnson 28 pass from Croft (Carpenter kick), 11:55
MSU_L.Scott 6 run (Coghlin kick), 10:15
MIN_Johnson 17 pass from Croft (Carpenter kick), 5:20
MIN_Johnson 9 pass from Croft (Carpenter kick), 1:06
___
|MSU
|MIN
|First downs
|19
|14
|Rushes-yards
|50-245
|27-74
|Passing
|120
|216
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-18-1
|16-32-1
|Return Yards
|121
|121
|Punts-Avg.
|2-26.0
|5-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|4-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|1-15
|Time of Possession
|34:07
|25:53
___
RUSHING_Michigan St., L.Scott 25-194, M.London 16-74, Lewerke 4-9, Stewart 2-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4), Hartbarger 1-(minus 28). Minnesota, R.Smith 11-44, Croft 7-31, Brooks 6-7, McCrary 1-2, Rhoda 2-(minus 10).
PASSING_Michigan St., Lewerke 9-18-1-120. Minnesota, Rhoda 5-12-0-53, Croft 11-20-1-163.
RECEIVING_Michigan St., F.Davis 2-35, Rison 2-30, L.Scott 1-26, Stewart 1-25, M.London 1-5, White 1-0, Heyward 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Johnson 8-106, Brooks 3-49, M.Williams 2-43, Wozniak 1-8, McCrary 1-5, Kieft 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan St., Coghlin 45.
