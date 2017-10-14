BC-FBC–T25-Michigan-Indiana Stats

No. 17 Michigan 27, Indiana 20

Michigan 3 10 0 7 7—27 Indiana 0 3 7 10 0—20 First Quarter

MICH_FG Nordin 40, 6:35

Second Quarter

MICH_FG Nordin 38, 14:54

MICH_Higdon 12 run (Nordin kick), 10:19

IU_FG Oakes 32, 1:46

Third Quarter

IU_Ellison 8 run (Oakes kick), 12:06

Fourth Quarter

MICH_Higdon 59 run (Nordin kick), 10:25

IU_Philyor 8 pass from Ramsey (Oakes kick), 3:27

IU_FG Oakes 46, :00

First Overtime

MICH_Higdon 25 run (Nordin kick), :00

___

MICH IU First downs 17 14 Rushes-yards 44-271 29-80 Passing 58 198 Comp-Att-Int 10-20-0 21-43-2 Return Yards 5 103 Punts-Avg. 9-30.33 8-43.62 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 16-141 5-55 Time of Possession 35:09 24:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Michigan, Higdon 25-200, Isaac 7-38, McDoom 1-12, K.Walker 1-8, O’Korn 2-8, Evans 8-5. Indiana, Ellison 14-68, Ramsey 14-14, Majette 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Michigan, O’Korn 10-20-0-58. Indiana, Majette 0-1-0-0, Lagow 1-1-0-20, Ramsey 20-41-2-178.

RECEIVING_Michigan, Peoples-Jones 4-34, Gentry 2-15, K.Crawford 2-3, Wheatley 1-4, McKeon 1-2. Indiana, Timian 7-95, Majette 5-49, Cobbs 4-39, Philyor 3-13, I.Thomas 1-6, J-.Harris 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indiana, Oakes 51.

