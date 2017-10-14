BC-FBC–T25-Michigan-Indiana Stats
No. 17 Michigan 27, Indiana 20
|Michigan
|3
|10
|0
|7
|7—27
|Indiana
|0
|3
|7
|10
|0—20
|First Quarter
MICH_FG Nordin 40, 6:35
MICH_FG Nordin 38, 14:54
MICH_Higdon 12 run (Nordin kick), 10:19
IU_FG Oakes 32, 1:46
IU_Ellison 8 run (Oakes kick), 12:06
MICH_Higdon 59 run (Nordin kick), 10:25
IU_Philyor 8 pass from Ramsey (Oakes kick), 3:27
IU_FG Oakes 46, :00
MICH_Higdon 25 run (Nordin kick), :00
___
|MICH
|IU
|First downs
|17
|14
|Rushes-yards
|44-271
|29-80
|Passing
|58
|198
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-20-0
|21-43-2
|Return Yards
|5
|103
|Punts-Avg.
|9-30.33
|8-43.62
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|16-141
|5-55
|Time of Possession
|35:09
|24:51
___
RUSHING_Michigan, Higdon 25-200, Isaac 7-38, McDoom 1-12, K.Walker 1-8, O’Korn 2-8, Evans 8-5. Indiana, Ellison 14-68, Ramsey 14-14, Majette 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Michigan, O’Korn 10-20-0-58. Indiana, Majette 0-1-0-0, Lagow 1-1-0-20, Ramsey 20-41-2-178.
RECEIVING_Michigan, Peoples-Jones 4-34, Gentry 2-15, K.Crawford 2-3, Wheatley 1-4, McKeon 1-2. Indiana, Timian 7-95, Majette 5-49, Cobbs 4-39, Philyor 3-13, I.Thomas 1-6, J-.Harris 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indiana, Oakes 51.
