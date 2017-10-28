BC-FBC–T25-Georgia-Florida Stats

No. 3 Georgia 42, Florida 7

Georgia 21 0 14 7—42 Florida 0 0 0 7— 7 First Quarter

UGA_Chubb 6 run (Blankenship kick), 11:34

UGA_Wims 17 pass from Fromm (Blankenship kick), 9:12

UGA_Michel 74 run (Blankenship kick), 7:32

Third Quarter

UGA_Michel 45 run (Blankenship kick), 6:43

UGA_Reed 3 fumble return (Blankenship kick), 5:21

Fourth Quarter

UGA_Holyfield 39 run (Blankenship kick), 11:22

FLA_M.Thompson 1 run (Pineiro kick), 2:42

UGA FLA First downs 14 16 Rushes-yards 35-292 41-183 Passing 101 66 Comp-Att-Int 4-7-1 10-25-1 Return Yards 24 68 Punts-Avg. 4-46.5 7-45.28 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 7-40 14-85 Time of Possession 25:05 34:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia, Michel 6-137, Chubb 13-77, Holyfield 4-49, Fromm 1-13, Herrien 6-10, Swift 4-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Florida, Perine 16-93, M.Thompson 6-38, Zaire 2-30, M.Davis 4-20, Lemons 3-18, Toney 1-(minus 1), Franks 9-(minus 15).

PASSING_Georgia, Fromm 4-7-1-101. Florida, Franks 7-19-1-30, Zaire 3-6-0-36.

RECEIVING_Georgia, Swift 3-84, Wims 1-17. Florida, M.Thompson 2-17, Massey 2-15, Swain 1-17, Toney 1-8, M.Davis 1-6, T.Cleveland 1-5, B.Powell 1-(minus 1), Goolsby 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

