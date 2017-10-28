BC-FBC–T25-Georgia-Florida Stats
No. 3 Georgia 42, Florida 7
|Georgia
|21
|0
|14
|7—42
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|7—
|7
|First Quarter
UGA_Chubb 6 run (Blankenship kick), 11:34
UGA_Wims 17 pass from Fromm (Blankenship kick), 9:12
UGA_Michel 74 run (Blankenship kick), 7:32
UGA_Michel 45 run (Blankenship kick), 6:43
UGA_Reed 3 fumble return (Blankenship kick), 5:21
UGA_Holyfield 39 run (Blankenship kick), 11:22
FLA_M.Thompson 1 run (Pineiro kick), 2:42
___
|UGA
|FLA
|First downs
|14
|16
|Rushes-yards
|35-292
|41-183
|Passing
|101
|66
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-7-1
|10-25-1
|Return Yards
|24
|68
|Punts-Avg.
|4-46.5
|7-45.28
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-40
|14-85
|Time of Possession
|25:05
|34:55
___
RUSHING_Georgia, Michel 6-137, Chubb 13-77, Holyfield 4-49, Fromm 1-13, Herrien 6-10, Swift 4-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Florida, Perine 16-93, M.Thompson 6-38, Zaire 2-30, M.Davis 4-20, Lemons 3-18, Toney 1-(minus 1), Franks 9-(minus 15).
PASSING_Georgia, Fromm 4-7-1-101. Florida, Franks 7-19-1-30, Zaire 3-6-0-36.
RECEIVING_Georgia, Swift 3-84, Wims 1-17. Florida, M.Thompson 2-17, Massey 2-15, Swain 1-17, Toney 1-8, M.Davis 1-6, T.Cleveland 1-5, B.Powell 1-(minus 1), Goolsby 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
