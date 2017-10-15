BC-FBC–T25-Boise St.-San Diego St. Stats
Boise St. 31, No. 19 San Diego St. 14
|Boise St.
|14
|7
|0
|10—31
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|7
|7—14
|First Quarter
BOISE_A.Williams 53 punt return (Hoggarth kick), 6:17
BOISE— (Hoggarth kick)
BOISE_Roh 3 pass from Rypien (Hoggarth kick), 3:11
SDSU_Trevillion 89 pass from Chapman (Baron kick), 4:15
BOISE_FG Hoggarth 19, 14:52
SDSU_Penny 11 run (Baron kick), 10:06
BOISE_Mattison 4 run (Hoggarth kick), 4:52
A_49,053.
___
|BOISE
|SDSU
|First downs
|15
|16
|Rushes-yards
|34-186
|39-83
|Passing
|125
|240
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-23-0
|12-27-0
|Return Yards
|151
|55
|Punts-Avg.
|6-36.0
|7-27.28
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|3-24
|Time of Possession
|28:41
|31:19
___
RUSHING_Boise St., Mattison 23-128, Rypien 1-31, Wolpin 7-27, Cozart 2-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1). San Diego St., Penny 21-53, Chapman 14-26, Holder 1-6, Washington 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Boise St., Cozart 3-4-0-53, Rypien 11-19-0-72. San Diego St., Chapman 12-27-0-240.
RECEIVING_Boise St., Roh 6-27, C.Wilson 2-60, Modster 2-10, Mattison 1-9, Cozart 1-9, C.Thomas 1-5, Wolpin 1-5. San Diego St., Holder 3-47, Trevillion 2-128, Truxton 2-14, Bawden 2-12, Washington 1-19, Houston 1-11, Wells 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.