BC-FBC–T25-Austin Peay-UCF Stats

No. 18 UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Austin Peay 7 19 7 0—33 UCF 14 31 14 14—73 First Quarter

UCF_McGowan 4 run (Wright kick), 10:07

APY_Tanner 7 run (Birchfield kick), 3:31

UCF_Hughes 91 kickoff return (Wright kick), 3:14

Second Quarter

UCF_McGowan 2 run (Wright kick), 14:55

APY_Rockensuess 1 fumble recovery (kick failed), 13:27

UCF_FG Wright 20, 10:52

UCF_Griffin 20 fumble return (Wright kick), 9:57

APY_Pruitt 12 pass from Oatsvall (Birchfield kick), 4:47

UCF_Milton 2 run (Wright kick), 2:00

APY_K.Moore 91 kickoff return (run failed), 1:47

UCF_Snelson 27 pass from Milton (Wright kick), :20

Third Quarter

UCF_Smith 15 pass from Milton (Wright kick), 10:57

APY_K.Moore 35 pass from Oatsvall (Birchfield kick), 7:49

UCF_Snelson 42 pass from Milton (Wright kick), 6:26

Fourth Quarter

UCF_Richardson 2 run (Wright kick), 14:15

UCF_Vedral 11 run (Wright kick), 3:06

___

APY UCF First downs 18 28 Rushes-yards 44-144 36-142 Passing 209 347 Comp-Att-Int 12-19-1 28-31-0 Return Yards 240 149 Punts-Avg. 3-33.33 1-42.0 Fumbles-Lost 4-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 11-108 8-67 Time of Possession 32:11 27:49

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Austin Peay, Tanner 9-46, K’.Johnson 6-31, Oatsvall 7-25, K.Williams 3-19, Momodu 4-17, Saulsberry 1-5, J.Alexander 1-4, Nation 8-2, Rockensuess 0-1, Hoover 0-0, E.Brown 0-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Harley 4-(minus 4). UCF, Vedral 5-37, Richardson 12-35, McCrae 8-27, Killins 4-17, McGowan 3-10, Milton 3-9, M.Williams 1-7.

PASSING_Austin Peay, Momodu 0-1-0-0, Oatsvall 12-18-1-209. UCF, Milton 24-26-0-275, Vedral 4-5-0-72.

RECEIVING_Austin Peay, K.Moore 5-130, Montgomery 2-18, K.Williams 1-20, Soumare 1-18, Pruitt 1-12, E.Brown 1-10, Nation 1-1. UCF, Snelson 5-90, Smith 5-64, Franks 4-33, A.Harris 3-47, Akins 3-28, McGowan 3-12, Stewart 1-29, Colubiale 1-25, M.Williams 1-13, Killins 1-3, Richardson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

