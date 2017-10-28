BC-FBC–T25-Austin Peay-UCF Stats
No. 18 UCF 73, Austin Peay 33
|Austin Peay
|7
|19
|7
|0—33
|UCF
|14
|31
|14
|14—73
|First Quarter
UCF_McGowan 4 run (Wright kick), 10:07
APY_Tanner 7 run (Birchfield kick), 3:31
UCF_Hughes 91 kickoff return (Wright kick), 3:14
UCF_McGowan 2 run (Wright kick), 14:55
APY_Rockensuess 1 fumble recovery (kick failed), 13:27
UCF_FG Wright 20, 10:52
UCF_Griffin 20 fumble return (Wright kick), 9:57
APY_Pruitt 12 pass from Oatsvall (Birchfield kick), 4:47
UCF_Milton 2 run (Wright kick), 2:00
APY_K.Moore 91 kickoff return (run failed), 1:47
UCF_Snelson 27 pass from Milton (Wright kick), :20
UCF_Smith 15 pass from Milton (Wright kick), 10:57
APY_K.Moore 35 pass from Oatsvall (Birchfield kick), 7:49
UCF_Snelson 42 pass from Milton (Wright kick), 6:26
UCF_Richardson 2 run (Wright kick), 14:15
UCF_Vedral 11 run (Wright kick), 3:06
___
|APY
|UCF
|First downs
|18
|28
|Rushes-yards
|44-144
|36-142
|Passing
|209
|347
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-19-1
|28-31-0
|Return Yards
|240
|149
|Punts-Avg.
|3-33.33
|1-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-108
|8-67
|Time of Possession
|32:11
|27:49
___
RUSHING_Austin Peay, Tanner 9-46, K’.Johnson 6-31, Oatsvall 7-25, K.Williams 3-19, Momodu 4-17, Saulsberry 1-5, J.Alexander 1-4, Nation 8-2, Rockensuess 0-1, Hoover 0-0, E.Brown 0-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Harley 4-(minus 4). UCF, Vedral 5-37, Richardson 12-35, McCrae 8-27, Killins 4-17, McGowan 3-10, Milton 3-9, M.Williams 1-7.
PASSING_Austin Peay, Momodu 0-1-0-0, Oatsvall 12-18-1-209. UCF, Milton 24-26-0-275, Vedral 4-5-0-72.
RECEIVING_Austin Peay, K.Moore 5-130, Montgomery 2-18, K.Williams 1-20, Soumare 1-18, Pruitt 1-12, E.Brown 1-10, Nation 1-1. UCF, Snelson 5-90, Smith 5-64, Franks 4-33, A.Harris 3-47, Akins 3-28, McGowan 3-12, Stewart 1-29, Colubiale 1-25, M.Williams 1-13, Killins 1-3, Richardson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.