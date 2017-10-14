BC-FBC–T25-Auburn-LSU Stats
LSU 27, No. 10 Auburn 23
|Auburn
|17
|6
|0
|0—23
|LSU
|0
|14
|0
|13—27
|First Quarter
AUB_FG D.Carlson 46, 13:07
AUB_Hastings 49 pass from Stidham (D.Carlson kick), 11:31
AUB_K.Johnson 4 run (D.Carlson kick), 3:30
AUB_FG D.Carlson 48, 12:50
LSU_Sullivan 1 run (Culp kick), 9:19
AUB_FG D.Carlson 26, 2:16
LSU_Gage 14 pass from Etling (Culp kick), :32
LSU_Chark 75 punt return (Culp kick), 14:33
LSU_FG Culp 42, 2:36
LSU_FG Culp 36, :38
A_101,601.
___
|AUB
|LSU
|First downs
|17
|14
|Rushes-yards
|44-189
|39-157
|Passing
|165
|206
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-26-0
|13-25-0
|Return Yards
|43
|103
|Punts-Avg.
|6-26.16
|7-36.28
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-26
|7-61
|Time of Possession
|30:30
|29:30
___
RUSHING_Auburn, K.Johnson 31-156, Stove 3-15, Stidham 6-11, Pettway 4-7. LSU, Gage 2-71, Der.Guice 20-71, Darrel Williams 6-18, Dillon 2-8, Sullivan 1-1, McMillan 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2), Etling 6-(minus 9).
PASSING_Auburn, Stidham 9-26-0-165. LSU, Gage 0-1-0-0, Etling 13-24-0-206.
RECEIVING_Auburn, Hastings 3-65, R.Davis 2-67, Slayton 1-25, Cannella 1-7, K.Johnson 1-1, Barrett 1-0. LSU, Chark 5-150, Gage 3-28, Moreau 2-7, Dillon 1-14, Der.Guice 1-5, Darrel Williams 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
