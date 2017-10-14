BC-FBC–T25-Auburn-LSU Stats

LSU 27, No. 10 Auburn 23

Auburn 17 6 0 0—23 LSU 0 14 0 13—27 First Quarter

AUB_FG D.Carlson 46, 13:07

AUB_Hastings 49 pass from Stidham (D.Carlson kick), 11:31

AUB_K.Johnson 4 run (D.Carlson kick), 3:30

Second Quarter

AUB_FG D.Carlson 48, 12:50

LSU_Sullivan 1 run (Culp kick), 9:19

AUB_FG D.Carlson 26, 2:16

LSU_Gage 14 pass from Etling (Culp kick), :32

Fourth Quarter

LSU_Chark 75 punt return (Culp kick), 14:33

LSU_FG Culp 42, 2:36

LSU_FG Culp 36, :38

A_101,601.

___

AUB LSU First downs 17 14 Rushes-yards 44-189 39-157 Passing 165 206 Comp-Att-Int 9-26-0 13-25-0 Return Yards 43 103 Punts-Avg. 6-26.16 7-36.28 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 6-26 7-61 Time of Possession 30:30 29:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Auburn, K.Johnson 31-156, Stove 3-15, Stidham 6-11, Pettway 4-7. LSU, Gage 2-71, Der.Guice 20-71, Darrel Williams 6-18, Dillon 2-8, Sullivan 1-1, McMillan 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2), Etling 6-(minus 9).

PASSING_Auburn, Stidham 9-26-0-165. LSU, Gage 0-1-0-0, Etling 13-24-0-206.

RECEIVING_Auburn, Hastings 3-65, R.Davis 2-67, Slayton 1-25, Cannella 1-7, K.Johnson 1-1, Barrett 1-0. LSU, Chark 5-150, Gage 3-28, Moreau 2-7, Dillon 1-14, Der.Guice 1-5, Darrel Williams 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

