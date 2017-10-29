BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25,1st Ld-Writethru

201.5
By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 2:32 pm 10/29/2017 02:32pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (59) 8-0 1523 1
2. Georgia (2) 8-0 1465 3
3. Ohio St. 7-1 1332 6
4. Wisconsin 8-0 1256 5
5. Notre Dame 7-1 1254 9
6. Clemson 7-1 1196 7
7. Penn St. 7-1 1189 2
8. Oklahoma 7-1 1147 10
9. Miami 7-0 1075 8
10. TCU 7-1 942 4
11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 936 11
12. Washington 7-1 874 12
13. Virginia Tech 7-1 837 13
14. Iowa St. 6-2 670 25
15. UCF 7-0 654 18
16. Auburn 6-2 576 19
17. Southern Cal 7-2 562 21
18. Stanford 6-2 434 20
19. LSU 6-2 338 23
20. NC State 6-2 333 14
21. Mississippi St. 6-2 279 NR
22. Memphis 7-1 270 24
23. Arizona 6-2 204 NR
24. Michigan St. 6-2 136 16
25. Washington St. 7-2 122 15

Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.

