BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25,1st Ld-Writethru

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv 1. Alabama (59) 8-0 1523 1 2. Georgia (2) 8-0 1465 3 3. Ohio St. 7-1 1332 6 4. Wisconsin 8-0 1256 5 5. Notre Dame 7-1 1254 9 6. Clemson 7-1 1196 7 7. Penn St. 7-1 1189 2 8. Oklahoma 7-1 1147 10 9. Miami 7-0 1075 8 10. TCU 7-1 942 4 11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 936 11 12. Washington 7-1 874 12 13. Virginia Tech 7-1 837 13 14. Iowa St. 6-2 670 25 15. UCF 7-0 654 18 16. Auburn 6-2 576 19 17. Southern Cal 7-2 562 21 18. Stanford 6-2 434 20 19. LSU 6-2 338 23 20. NC State 6-2 333 14 21. Mississippi St. 6-2 279 NR 22. Memphis 7-1 270 24 23. Arizona 6-2 204 NR 24. Michigan St. 6-2 136 16 25. Washington St. 7-2 122 15

Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.

