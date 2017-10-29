BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Alabama (59)
|8-0
|1523
|1
|2. Georgia (2)
|8-0
|1465
|3
|3. Ohio St.
|7-1
|1332
|6
|4. Wisconsin
|8-0
|1256
|5
|5. Notre Dame
|7-1
|1254
|9
|6. Clemson
|7-1
|1196
|7
|7. Penn St.
|7-1
|1189
|2
|8. Oklahoma
|7-1
|1147
|10
|9. Miami
|7-0
|1075
|8
|10. TCU
|7-1
|942
|4
|11. Oklahoma St.
|7-1
|936
|11
|12. Washington
|7-1
|874
|12
|13. Virginia Tech
|7-1
|837
|13
|14. Iowa St.
|6-2
|670
|25
|15. UCF
|7-0
|654
|18
|16. Auburn
|6-2
|576
|19
|17. Southern Cal
|7-2
|562
|21
|18. Stanford
|6-2
|434
|20
|19. LSU
|6-2
|338
|23
|20. NC State
|6-2
|333
|14
|21. Mississippi St.
|6-2
|279
|NR
|22. Memphis
|7-1
|270
|24
|23. Arizona St.
|6-2
|204
|NR
|24. Michigan St.
|6-2
|136
|16
|25. Washington St.
|7-2
|122
|15
Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.
