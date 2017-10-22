BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Alabama (61)
|8-0
|1525
|1
|2. Penn St.
|7-0
|1444
|2
|3. Georgia
|7-0
|1409
|3
|4. TCU
|7-0
|1327
|4
|5. Wisconsin
|7-0
|1241
|5
|6. Ohio St.
|6-1
|1165
|6
|7. Clemson
|6-1
|1113
|7
|8. Miami
|6-0
|1101
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|6-1
|1066
|13
|10. Oklahoma
|6-1
|1040
|9
|11. Oklahoma St.
|6-1
|894
|10
|12. Washington
|6-1
|836
|12
|13. Virginia Tech
|6-1
|791
|14
|14. NC State
|6-1
|666
|16
|15. Washington St.
|7-1
|648
|15
|16. Michigan St.
|6-1
|615
|18
|17. South Florida
|7-0
|604
|16
|18. UCF
|6-0
|500
|20
|19. Auburn
|6-2
|397
|21
|20. Stanford
|5-2
|344
|22
|21. Southern Cal
|6-2
|319
|11
|22. West Virginia
|5-2
|196
|23
|23. LSU
|6-2
|182
|24
|24. Memphis
|6-1
|111
|25
|25. Iowa St.
|5-2
|98
|NR
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 74, Michigan 60, Mississippi St. 43, San Diego St. 7, Georgia Tech 5, South Carolina 2, Marshall 1, Toledo 1.
