BC-FBC–Standings,8Takes

College Football Standings

By The Associated Press American Athletic Conference East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Florida 2 0 104 38 5 0 224 100 UCF 2 0 91 36 4 0 190 63 Temple 1 2 54 73 3 3 115 156 East Carolina 1 2 82 133 1 5 133 287 Cincinnati 0 2 55 93 2 4 137 198 UConn 0 3 97 160 1 4 142 218 West Division Navy 3 0 96 74 5 0 186 138 Houston 2 0 55 35 4 1 136 81 Memphis 1 1 83 71 4 1 212 176 SMU 1 1 71 63 4 2 263 186 Tulane 1 1 83 51 3 2 161 138 Tulsa 0 2 49 93 1 5 203 264

___

Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 4 0 140 59 6 0 210 68 NC State 3 0 99 71 5 1 213 142 Syracuse 1 1 52 57 3 3 192 146 Louisville 1 2 93 121 4 2 225 162 Wake Forest 1 2 67 64 4 2 184 100 Florida St. 1 2 67 70 1 3 74 94 Boston College 0 3 27 91 2 4 98 168 Coastal Division Miami 2 0 55 26 4 0 148 69 Georgia Tech 2 0 68 24 3 1 146 76 Virginia 1 0 28 21 4 1 153 106 Virginia Tech 1 1 40 41 5 1 200 82 Duke 1 2 54 76 4 2 189 120 Pittsburgh 0 2 41 62 2 4 146 185 North Carolina 0 3 59 107 1 5 152 198

___

Big 12 Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 2 0 75 55 5 0 222 98 Texas 2 0 57 41 3 2 178 119 Oklahoma 1 1 80 79 4 1 223 116 Oklahoma St. 1 1 72 78 4 1 234 130 Texas Tech 1 1 99 60 4 1 234 139 Iowa St. 1 1 45 48 3 2 169 130 Kansas St. 1 1 67 60 3 2 184 100 West Virginia 1 1 80 65 3 2 219 132 Kansas 0 2 53 121 1 4 148 224 Baylor 0 2 61 82 0 5 136 181

