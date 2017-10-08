BC-FBC–Standings,8Takes

tx
College Football Standings
|By The Associated Press
|American Athletic Conference
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Florida
|2
|0
|104
|38
|5
|0
|224
|100
|UCF
|2
|0
|91
|36
|4
|0
|190
|63
|Temple
|1
|2
|54
|73
|3
|3
|115
|156
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|82
|133
|1
|5
|133
|287
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|55
|93
|2
|4
|137
|198
|UConn
|0
|3
|97
|160
|1
|4
|142
|218
|West Division
|Navy
|3
|0
|96
|74
|5
|0
|186
|138
|Houston
|2
|0
|55
|35
|4
|1
|136
|81
|Memphis
|1
|1
|83
|71
|4
|1
|212
|176
|SMU
|1
|1
|71
|63
|4
|2
|263
|186
|Tulane
|1
|1
|83
|51
|3
|2
|161
|138
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|49
|93
|1
|5
|203
|264
___
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|140
|59
|6
|0
|210
|68
|NC State
|3
|0
|99
|71
|5
|1
|213
|142
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|52
|57
|3
|3
|192
|146
|Louisville
|1
|2
|93
|121
|4
|2
|225
|162
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|67
|64
|4
|2
|184
|100
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|67
|70
|1
|3
|74
|94
|Boston College
|0
|3
|27
|91
|2
|4
|98
|168
|Coastal Division
|Miami
|2
|0
|55
|26
|4
|0
|148
|69
|Georgia Tech
|2
|0
|68
|24
|3
|1
|146
|76
|Virginia
|1
|0
|28
|21
|4
|1
|153
|106
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|40
|41
|5
|1
|200
|82
|Duke
|1
|2
|54
|76
|4
|2
|189
|120
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|41
|62
|2
|4
|146
|185
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|59
|107
|1
|5
|152
|198
___
|Big 12 Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|2
|0
|75
|55
|5
|0
|222
|98
|Texas
|2
|0
|57
|41
|3
|2
|178
|119
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|80
|79
|4
|1
|223
|116
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|72
|78
|4
|1
|234
|130
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|99
|60
|4
|1
|234
|139
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|45
|48
|3
|2
|169
|130
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|67
|60
|3
|2
|184
|100
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|80
|65
|3
|2
|219
|132
|Kansas
|0
|2
|53
|121
|1
|4
|148
|224
|Baylor
|0
|2
|61
|82
|0
|5
|136
|181
