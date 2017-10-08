BC-FBC–Standings,8Takes

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:19 am 10/08/2017 02:19am
College Football Standings

By The Associated Press
American Athletic Conference
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Florida 2 0 104 38 5 0 224 100
UCF 2 0 91 36 4 0 190 63
Temple 1 2 54 73 3 3 115 156
East Carolina 1 2 82 133 1 5 133 287
Cincinnati 0 2 55 93 2 4 137 198
UConn 0 3 97 160 1 4 142 218
West Division
Navy 3 0 96 74 5 0 186 138
Houston 2 0 55 35 4 1 136 81
Memphis 1 1 83 71 4 1 212 176
SMU 1 1 71 63 4 2 263 186
Tulane 1 1 83 51 3 2 161 138
Tulsa 0 2 49 93 1 5 203 264

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 4 0 140 59 6 0 210 68
NC State 3 0 99 71 5 1 213 142
Syracuse 1 1 52 57 3 3 192 146
Louisville 1 2 93 121 4 2 225 162
Wake Forest 1 2 67 64 4 2 184 100
Florida St. 1 2 67 70 1 3 74 94
Boston College 0 3 27 91 2 4 98 168
Coastal Division
Miami 2 0 55 26 4 0 148 69
Georgia Tech 2 0 68 24 3 1 146 76
Virginia 1 0 28 21 4 1 153 106
Virginia Tech 1 1 40 41 5 1 200 82
Duke 1 2 54 76 4 2 189 120
Pittsburgh 0 2 41 62 2 4 146 185
North Carolina 0 3 59 107 1 5 152 198

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 2 0 75 55 5 0 222 98
Texas 2 0 57 41 3 2 178 119
Oklahoma 1 1 80 79 4 1 223 116
Oklahoma St. 1 1 72 78 4 1 234 130
Texas Tech 1 1 99 60 4 1 234 139
Iowa St. 1 1 45 48 3 2 169 130
Kansas St. 1 1 67 60 3 2 184 100
West Virginia 1 1 80 65 3 2 219 132
Kansas 0 2 53 121 1 4 148 224
Baylor 0 2 61 82 0 5 136 181

