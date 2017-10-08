BC-FBC–Standings,7th Add

tx

$vstdg8

UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Southwestern Athletic Conference East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 0 96 58 4 2 183 130 Alabama A&M 2 1 71 62 2 4 78 187 MVSU 1 1 44 69 1 4 61 254 Alabama St. 0 2 10 58 0 5 37 126 Jackson St. 0 3 57 108 0 5 72 188 West Grambling St. 3 0 108 48 5 1 176 121 Prairie View 2 1 93 43 2 3 137 131 Southern U. 1 1 66 62 3 3 128 175 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 2 79 92 2 4 108 202 Texas Southern 0 2 30 54 0 5 57 155

___

Sun Belt Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 3 0 150 118 3 2 196 183 Appalachian St. 2 0 65 44 3 2 148 102 Troy 1 0 27 24 4 1 120 93 Arkansas St. 1 0 43 25 2 2 148 115 Georgia St. 1 0 27 21 2 2 65 94 Idaho 1 1 45 44 2 3 117 131 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 71 72 2 3 185 231 South Alabama 0 1 23 29 1 4 118 154 Georgia Southern 0 1 25 43 0 4 61 158 New Mexico St. 0 2 55 72 2 4 181 193 Coastal Carolina 0 2 64 78 1 4 135 188 Texas St. 0 2 38 63 1 5 85 200

___

Major Independents W L PF PA Notre Dame 5 1 240 101 Army 4 2 193 115 BYU 1 5 70 156 UMass 0 6 154 197

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.