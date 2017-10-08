BC-FBC–Standings,7th Add

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:19 am 10/08/2017 02:19am
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 3 0 96 58 4 2 183 130
Alabama A&M 2 1 71 62 2 4 78 187
MVSU 1 1 44 69 1 4 61 254
Alabama St. 0 2 10 58 0 5 37 126
Jackson St. 0 3 57 108 0 5 72 188
West
Grambling St. 3 0 108 48 5 1 176 121
Prairie View 2 1 93 43 2 3 137 131
Southern U. 1 1 66 62 3 3 128 175
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 2 79 92 2 4 108 202
Texas Southern 0 2 30 54 0 5 57 155

___

Sun Belt Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Monroe 3 0 150 118 3 2 196 183
Appalachian St. 2 0 65 44 3 2 148 102
Troy 1 0 27 24 4 1 120 93
Arkansas St. 1 0 43 25 2 2 148 115
Georgia St. 1 0 27 21 2 2 65 94
Idaho 1 1 45 44 2 3 117 131
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 71 72 2 3 185 231
South Alabama 0 1 23 29 1 4 118 154
Georgia Southern 0 1 25 43 0 4 61 158
New Mexico St. 0 2 55 72 2 4 181 193
Coastal Carolina 0 2 64 78 1 4 135 188
Texas St. 0 2 38 63 1 5 85 200

___

Major Independents
W L PF PA
Notre Dame 5 1 240 101
Army 4 2 193 115
BYU 1 5 70 156
UMass 0 6 154 197

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

