BC-FBC–Standings,6th Add

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:19 am 10/08/2017 02:19am
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Southeastern Conference
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 0 117 17 6 0 210 60
Florida 3 1 108 88 3 2 125 121
Kentucky 2 1 90 75 5 1 165 128
South Carolina 2 2 109 82 4 2 161 126
Tennessee 0 2 20 67 3 2 121 128
Vanderbilt 0 3 38 142 3 3 122 155
Missouri 0 3 61 122 1 4 136 200
West
Alabama 3 0 152 22 6 0 258 62
Auburn 3 0 144 47 5 1 215 78
Texas A&M 2 1 93 87 4 2 206 167
LSU 1 1 24 53 4 2 152 113
Mississippi St. 1 2 50 87 3 2 156 108
Arkansas 0 2 65 98 2 3 163 157
Mississippi 0 2 26 110 2 3 134 187

___

Southern Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 3 0 87 78 5 0 145 109
Samford 2 1 95 59 4 2 186 165
W. Carolina 2 1 111 76 4 2 234 161
Furman 2 1 120 76 3 3 212 173
Mercer 2 2 123 82 3 3 181 113
The Citadel 1 2 59 84 3 2 138 105
ETSU 1 2 86 110 3 3 143 175
Chattanooga 1 2 87 93 1 5 117 186
VMI 0 3 28 138 0 6 48 250

___

Southland Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 3 0 106 43 4 1 166 111
McNeese St. 3 1 110 56 5 1 186 104
Nicholls 3 1 109 125 4 2 167 162
SE Louisiana 3 1 153 109 3 3 224 188
Sam Houston St. 2 1 123 74 4 1 215 139
Abilene Christian 2 2 86 56 2 4 110 132
Stephen F. Austin 2 2 73 103 2 4 101 212
Northwestern St. 1 2 65 91 1 4 99 166
Houston Baptist 0 3 22 78 1 4 57 115
Lamar 0 3 63 125 1 4 149 190
Incarnate Word 0 3 81 131 0 5 103 253

