BC-FBC–Standings,6th Add

UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Southeastern Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|117
|17
|6
|0
|210
|60
|Florida
|3
|1
|108
|88
|3
|2
|125
|121
|Kentucky
|2
|1
|90
|75
|5
|1
|165
|128
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|109
|82
|4
|2
|161
|126
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|20
|67
|3
|2
|121
|128
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|38
|142
|3
|3
|122
|155
|Missouri
|0
|3
|61
|122
|1
|4
|136
|200
|West
|Alabama
|3
|0
|152
|22
|6
|0
|258
|62
|Auburn
|3
|0
|144
|47
|5
|1
|215
|78
|Texas A&M
|2
|1
|93
|87
|4
|2
|206
|167
|LSU
|1
|1
|24
|53
|4
|2
|152
|113
|Mississippi St.
|1
|2
|50
|87
|3
|2
|156
|108
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|65
|98
|2
|3
|163
|157
|Mississippi
|0
|2
|26
|110
|2
|3
|134
|187
___
|Southern Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|3
|0
|87
|78
|5
|0
|145
|109
|Samford
|2
|1
|95
|59
|4
|2
|186
|165
|W. Carolina
|2
|1
|111
|76
|4
|2
|234
|161
|Furman
|2
|1
|120
|76
|3
|3
|212
|173
|Mercer
|2
|2
|123
|82
|3
|3
|181
|113
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|59
|84
|3
|2
|138
|105
|ETSU
|1
|2
|86
|110
|3
|3
|143
|175
|Chattanooga
|1
|2
|87
|93
|1
|5
|117
|186
|VMI
|0
|3
|28
|138
|0
|6
|48
|250
___
|Southland Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|0
|106
|43
|4
|1
|166
|111
|McNeese St.
|3
|1
|110
|56
|5
|1
|186
|104
|Nicholls
|3
|1
|109
|125
|4
|2
|167
|162
|SE Louisiana
|3
|1
|153
|109
|3
|3
|224
|188
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|1
|123
|74
|4
|1
|215
|139
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|86
|56
|2
|4
|110
|132
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|73
|103
|2
|4
|101
|212
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|65
|91
|1
|4
|99
|166
|Houston Baptist
|0
|3
|22
|78
|1
|4
|57
|115
|Lamar
|0
|3
|63
|125
|1
|4
|149
|190
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|81
|131
|0
|5
|103
|253
