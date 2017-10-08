BC-FBC–Standings,6th Add

tx

Southeastern Conference East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 0 117 17 6 0 210 60 Florida 3 1 108 88 3 2 125 121 Kentucky 2 1 90 75 5 1 165 128 South Carolina 2 2 109 82 4 2 161 126 Tennessee 0 2 20 67 3 2 121 128 Vanderbilt 0 3 38 142 3 3 122 155 Missouri 0 3 61 122 1 4 136 200 West Alabama 3 0 152 22 6 0 258 62 Auburn 3 0 144 47 5 1 215 78 Texas A&M 2 1 93 87 4 2 206 167 LSU 1 1 24 53 4 2 152 113 Mississippi St. 1 2 50 87 3 2 156 108 Arkansas 0 2 65 98 2 3 163 157 Mississippi 0 2 26 110 2 3 134 187

Southern Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 3 0 87 78 5 0 145 109 Samford 2 1 95 59 4 2 186 165 W. Carolina 2 1 111 76 4 2 234 161 Furman 2 1 120 76 3 3 212 173 Mercer 2 2 123 82 3 3 181 113 The Citadel 1 2 59 84 3 2 138 105 ETSU 1 2 86 110 3 3 143 175 Chattanooga 1 2 87 93 1 5 117 186 VMI 0 3 28 138 0 6 48 250

Southland Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 3 0 106 43 4 1 166 111 McNeese St. 3 1 110 56 5 1 186 104 Nicholls 3 1 109 125 4 2 167 162 SE Louisiana 3 1 153 109 3 3 224 188 Sam Houston St. 2 1 123 74 4 1 215 139 Abilene Christian 2 2 86 56 2 4 110 132 Stephen F. Austin 2 2 73 103 2 4 101 212 Northwestern St. 1 2 65 91 1 4 99 166 Houston Baptist 0 3 22 78 1 4 57 115 Lamar 0 3 63 125 1 4 149 190 Incarnate Word 0 3 81 131 0 5 103 253

