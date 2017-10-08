BC-FBC–Standings,5th Add

tx

UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Pacific-12 Conference North Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 0 117 24 6 0 258 61 Washington St. 3 0 115 60 6 0 238 111 Stanford 3 1 139 120 4 2 218 147 Oregon 1 2 90 94 4 2 258 163 California 0 3 51 113 3 3 146 179 Oregon St. 0 3 40 132 1 5 116 270 South Southern Cal 3 1 137 84 5 1 213 139 Utah 1 1 50 47 4 1 160 92 Arizona 1 1 69 72 3 2 210 131 UCLA 1 1 61 81 3 2 207 196 Arizona St. 1 1 61 69 2 3 163 182 Colorado 0 3 75 109 3 3 170 136

___

Patriot League Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 2 0 24 17 2 4 77 183 Lehigh 1 0 41 38 1 5 198 280 Holy Cross 1 1 27 10 2 4 154 138 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 4 74 150 Bucknell 0 1 0 20 2 3 101 122 Colgate 0 1 38 41 2 4 120 160 Fordham 0 1 10 14 1 5 125 251

___

Pioneer League Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 3 0 136 31 4 2 232 75 Jacksonville 2 0 79 58 4 1 198 158 San Diego 2 0 61 24 3 2 119 106 Drake 2 1 75 49 3 3 147 191 Marist 2 1 106 70 3 3 143 168 Butler 1 2 77 71 3 3 147 161 Dayton 1 2 55 67 2 4 113 131 Morehead St. 1 2 40 110 2 4 116 251 Valparaiso 1 2 50 111 2 4 157 211 Davidson 0 2 30 66 2 3 119 157 Stetson 0 3 62 114 1 5 89 207

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.