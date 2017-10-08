BC-FBC–Standings,5th Add

tx
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Pacific-12 Conference
|North
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|0
|117
|24
|6
|0
|258
|61
|Washington St.
|3
|0
|115
|60
|6
|0
|238
|111
|Stanford
|3
|1
|139
|120
|4
|2
|218
|147
|Oregon
|1
|2
|90
|94
|4
|2
|258
|163
|California
|0
|3
|51
|113
|3
|3
|146
|179
|Oregon St.
|0
|3
|40
|132
|1
|5
|116
|270
|South
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|137
|84
|5
|1
|213
|139
|Utah
|1
|1
|50
|47
|4
|1
|160
|92
|Arizona
|1
|1
|69
|72
|3
|2
|210
|131
|UCLA
|1
|1
|61
|81
|3
|2
|207
|196
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|61
|69
|2
|3
|163
|182
|Colorado
|0
|3
|75
|109
|3
|3
|170
|136
___
|Patriot League
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|2
|0
|24
|17
|2
|4
|77
|183
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|41
|38
|1
|5
|198
|280
|Holy Cross
|1
|1
|27
|10
|2
|4
|154
|138
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|74
|150
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2
|3
|101
|122
|Colgate
|0
|1
|38
|41
|2
|4
|120
|160
|Fordham
|0
|1
|10
|14
|1
|5
|125
|251
___
|Pioneer League
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|3
|0
|136
|31
|4
|2
|232
|75
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|79
|58
|4
|1
|198
|158
|San Diego
|2
|0
|61
|24
|3
|2
|119
|106
|Drake
|2
|1
|75
|49
|3
|3
|147
|191
|Marist
|2
|1
|106
|70
|3
|3
|143
|168
|Butler
|1
|2
|77
|71
|3
|3
|147
|161
|Dayton
|1
|2
|55
|67
|2
|4
|113
|131
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|40
|110
|2
|4
|116
|251
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|50
|111
|2
|4
|157
|211
|Davidson
|0
|2
|30
|66
|2
|3
|119
|157
|Stetson
|0
|3
|62
|114
|1
|5
|89
|207
