BC-FBC–Standings,5th Add

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:19 am 10/08/2017 02:19am
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Pacific-12 Conference
North
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 117 24 6 0 258 61
Washington St. 3 0 115 60 6 0 238 111
Stanford 3 1 139 120 4 2 218 147
Oregon 1 2 90 94 4 2 258 163
California 0 3 51 113 3 3 146 179
Oregon St. 0 3 40 132 1 5 116 270
South
Southern Cal 3 1 137 84 5 1 213 139
Utah 1 1 50 47 4 1 160 92
Arizona 1 1 69 72 3 2 210 131
UCLA 1 1 61 81 3 2 207 196
Arizona St. 1 1 61 69 2 3 163 182
Colorado 0 3 75 109 3 3 170 136

___

Patriot League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 2 0 24 17 2 4 77 183
Lehigh 1 0 41 38 1 5 198 280
Holy Cross 1 1 27 10 2 4 154 138
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 4 74 150
Bucknell 0 1 0 20 2 3 101 122
Colgate 0 1 38 41 2 4 120 160
Fordham 0 1 10 14 1 5 125 251

___

Pioneer League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 3 0 136 31 4 2 232 75
Jacksonville 2 0 79 58 4 1 198 158
San Diego 2 0 61 24 3 2 119 106
Drake 2 1 75 49 3 3 147 191
Marist 2 1 106 70 3 3 143 168
Butler 1 2 77 71 3 3 147 161
Dayton 1 2 55 67 2 4 113 131
Morehead St. 1 2 40 110 2 4 116 251
Valparaiso 1 2 50 111 2 4 157 211
Davidson 0 2 30 66 2 3 119 157
Stetson 0 3 62 114 1 5 89 207

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

