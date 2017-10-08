BC-FBC–Standings,4th Add

tx

UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

Mountain West Conference West Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 2 0 69 34 6 0 191 116 Fresno St. 2 0 68 31 3 2 160 120 UNLV 1 1 51 54 2 3 156 167 Nevada 1 1 56 62 1 5 135 205 Hawaii 0 3 63 114 2 4 165 223 San Jose St. 0 3 33 129 1 6 105 294 Mountain Colorado St. 2 0 78 35 4 2 200 130 Boise St. 1 0 28 14 3 2 143 123 Wyoming 1 0 28 21 3 2 116 104 New Mexico 1 1 70 66 3 2 152 123 Utah St. 1 1 75 37 3 3 186 179 Air Force 0 2 62 84 1 4 182 161

Northeast Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 1 0 38 0 4 1 162 127 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 0 31 6 3 2 141 58 CCSU 1 0 26 15 3 3 172 189 Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 3 146 214 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 3 39 112 Sacred Heart 0 1 15 26 2 3 133 132 Wagner 0 2 6 69 2 4 108 162

Ohio Valley Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Illinois 3 0 62 52 4 2 107 154 Jacksonville St. 2 0 68 21 4 1 136 81 Austin Peay 2 1 48 41 3 3 141 111 Murray St. 1 1 20 37 2 4 131 168 SE Missouri 1 1 45 29 1 4 101 127 Tennessee St. 1 2 74 71 4 2 132 109 UT Martin 1 2 41 36 3 3 121 88 E. Kentucky 1 2 55 95 1 4 88 153 Tennessee Tech 0 3 51 82 0 6 92 178

