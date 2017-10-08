BC-FBC–Standings,4th Add

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:19 am 10/08/2017 02:19am
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Mountain West Conference
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 2 0 69 34 6 0 191 116
Fresno St. 2 0 68 31 3 2 160 120
UNLV 1 1 51 54 2 3 156 167
Nevada 1 1 56 62 1 5 135 205
Hawaii 0 3 63 114 2 4 165 223
San Jose St. 0 3 33 129 1 6 105 294
Mountain
Colorado St. 2 0 78 35 4 2 200 130
Boise St. 1 0 28 14 3 2 143 123
Wyoming 1 0 28 21 3 2 116 104
New Mexico 1 1 70 66 3 2 152 123
Utah St. 1 1 75 37 3 3 186 179
Air Force 0 2 62 84 1 4 182 161

___

Northeast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 1 0 38 0 4 1 162 127
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 0 31 6 3 2 141 58
CCSU 1 0 26 15 3 3 172 189
Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 3 146 214
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 3 39 112
Sacred Heart 0 1 15 26 2 3 133 132
Wagner 0 2 6 69 2 4 108 162

___

Ohio Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Illinois 3 0 62 52 4 2 107 154
Jacksonville St. 2 0 68 21 4 1 136 81
Austin Peay 2 1 48 41 3 3 141 111
Murray St. 1 1 20 37 2 4 131 168
SE Missouri 1 1 45 29 1 4 101 127
Tennessee St. 1 2 74 71 4 2 132 109
UT Martin 1 2 41 36 3 3 121 88
E. Kentucky 1 2 55 95 1 4 88 153
Tennessee Tech 0 3 51 82 0 6 92 178

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

