BC-FBC–Standings,4th Add

UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Mountain West Conference
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|69
|34
|6
|0
|191
|116
|Fresno St.
|2
|0
|68
|31
|3
|2
|160
|120
|UNLV
|1
|1
|51
|54
|2
|3
|156
|167
|Nevada
|1
|1
|56
|62
|1
|5
|135
|205
|Hawaii
|0
|3
|63
|114
|2
|4
|165
|223
|San Jose St.
|0
|3
|33
|129
|1
|6
|105
|294
|Mountain
|Colorado St.
|2
|0
|78
|35
|4
|2
|200
|130
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|3
|2
|143
|123
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|28
|21
|3
|2
|116
|104
|New Mexico
|1
|1
|70
|66
|3
|2
|152
|123
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|75
|37
|3
|3
|186
|179
|Air Force
|0
|2
|62
|84
|1
|4
|182
|161
___
|Northeast Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|38
|0
|4
|1
|162
|127
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|31
|6
|3
|2
|141
|58
|CCSU
|1
|0
|26
|15
|3
|3
|172
|189
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|146
|214
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|39
|112
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|15
|26
|2
|3
|133
|132
|Wagner
|0
|2
|6
|69
|2
|4
|108
|162
___
|Ohio Valley Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Illinois
|3
|0
|62
|52
|4
|2
|107
|154
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|68
|21
|4
|1
|136
|81
|Austin Peay
|2
|1
|48
|41
|3
|3
|141
|111
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|20
|37
|2
|4
|131
|168
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|45
|29
|1
|4
|101
|127
|Tennessee St.
|1
|2
|74
|71
|4
|2
|132
|109
|UT Martin
|1
|2
|41
|36
|3
|3
|121
|88
|E. Kentucky
|1
|2
|55
|95
|1
|4
|88
|153
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|3
|51
|82
|0
|6
|92
|178
