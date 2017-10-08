BC-FBC–Standings,3rd Add

tx

Mid-American Conference East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 2 0 65 26 3 3 148 144 Ohio 1 1 50 46 4 2 230 170 Buffalo 1 1 95 84 3 3 186 163 Miami (Ohio) 1 1 60 51 2 4 151 165 Bowling Green 1 1 60 63 1 5 117 206 Kent St. 0 2 16 51 1 5 60 201 West W. Michigan 2 0 126 71 4 2 257 190 Toledo 1 0 20 15 4 1 188 155 N. Illinois 1 0 24 3 3 2 131 87 Cent. Michigan 1 1 40 54 2 4 134 177 E. Michigan 0 2 35 47 2 3 95 91 Ball St. 0 2 6 86 2 4 127 187

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 3 0 114 27 6 0 250 61 NC Central 3 0 67 49 4 1 115 109 Hampton 2 0 45 25 3 2 127 114 Norfolk St. 2 0 52 35 2 3 82 144 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 48 38 2 3 89 147 Howard 1 1 33 37 2 3 128 183 SC State 1 2 70 68 2 3 114 82 Florida A&M 1 2 62 70 2 4 111 150 Morgan St. 0 2 31 84 0 5 31 185 Delaware St. 0 3 25 89 0 5 44 170 Savannah St. 0 3 36 61 0 5 46 171

Missouri Valley Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Dakota 2 0 69 61 5 0 226 102 N. Dakota St. 1 0 52 0 5 0 258 31 Illinois St. 1 0 24 13 4 1 163 72 S. Dakota St. 1 1 56 33 4 1 189 83 W. Illinois 1 1 71 67 4 1 202 111 Youngstown St. 1 1 47 38 3 2 157 75 N. Iowa 1 1 53 55 2 3 143 159 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 91 199 S. Illinois 0 2 31 73 2 3 152 137 Indiana St. 0 2 13 76 0 5 81 182

