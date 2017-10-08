BC-FBC–Standings,3rd Add

tx
___
|Mid-American Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|2
|0
|65
|26
|3
|3
|148
|144
|Ohio
|1
|1
|50
|46
|4
|2
|230
|170
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|95
|84
|3
|3
|186
|163
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|60
|51
|2
|4
|151
|165
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|60
|63
|1
|5
|117
|206
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|16
|51
|1
|5
|60
|201
|West
|W. Michigan
|2
|0
|126
|71
|4
|2
|257
|190
|Toledo
|1
|0
|20
|15
|4
|1
|188
|155
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|24
|3
|3
|2
|131
|87
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|40
|54
|2
|4
|134
|177
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|35
|47
|2
|3
|95
|91
|Ball St.
|0
|2
|6
|86
|2
|4
|127
|187
___
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|114
|27
|6
|0
|250
|61
|NC Central
|3
|0
|67
|49
|4
|1
|115
|109
|Hampton
|2
|0
|45
|25
|3
|2
|127
|114
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|52
|35
|2
|3
|82
|144
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|48
|38
|2
|3
|89
|147
|Howard
|1
|1
|33
|37
|2
|3
|128
|183
|SC State
|1
|2
|70
|68
|2
|3
|114
|82
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|62
|70
|2
|4
|111
|150
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|31
|84
|0
|5
|31
|185
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|25
|89
|0
|5
|44
|170
|Savannah St.
|0
|3
|36
|61
|0
|5
|46
|171
___
|Missouri Valley Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|69
|61
|5
|0
|226
|102
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|52
|0
|5
|0
|258
|31
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|24
|13
|4
|1
|163
|72
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|56
|33
|4
|1
|189
|83
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|71
|67
|4
|1
|202
|111
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|47
|38
|3
|2
|157
|75
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|53
|55
|2
|3
|143
|159
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|91
|199
|S. Illinois
|0
|2
|31
|73
|2
|3
|152
|137
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|13
|76
|0
|5
|81
|182
