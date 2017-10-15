BC-FBC–Standings,3rd Add

tx
$vstdg4
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Mid-American Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|3
|0
|79
|39
|4
|3
|162
|157
|Ohio
|2
|1
|98
|76
|5
|2
|278
|200
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|108
|98
|3
|4
|199
|177
|Kent St.
|1
|2
|33
|65
|2
|5
|77
|215
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|74
|68
|2
|5
|165
|182
|Bowling Green
|1
|2
|90
|111
|1
|6
|147
|254
|West
|Toledo
|2
|0
|50
|25
|5
|1
|218
|165
|N. Illinois
|2
|0
|38
|16
|4
|2
|145
|100
|W. Michigan
|2
|1
|139
|85
|4
|3
|270
|204
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|50
|84
|2
|5
|144
|207
|Ball St.
|0
|2
|6
|86
|2
|4
|127
|187
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|35
|47
|2
|4
|122
|119
___
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|145
|47
|7
|0
|281
|81
|NC Central
|3
|0
|67
|49
|5
|1
|139
|126
|Hampton
|3
|0
|61
|39
|4
|2
|143
|128
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|1
|60
|47
|3
|3
|101
|156
|Howard
|2
|1
|85
|60
|3
|3
|180
|206
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|66
|51
|2
|4
|96
|160
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|79
|112
|1
|5
|79
|213
|SC State
|1
|3
|79
|80
|2
|4
|123
|94
|Florida A&M
|1
|3
|82
|101
|2
|5
|131
|181
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|48
|141
|0
|6
|67
|222
|Savannah St.
|0
|4
|64
|109
|0
|6
|74
|219
___
|Missouri Valley Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Dakota
|3
|0
|125
|67
|6
|0
|282
|108
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|79
|24
|6
|0
|285
|55
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|91
|73
|3
|3
|181
|177
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|71
|67
|5
|1
|251
|141
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|31
|55
|4
|2
|170
|114
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|2
|74
|71
|4
|2
|207
|121
|S. Illinois
|1
|2
|73
|80
|3
|3
|194
|144
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|71
|65
|3
|3
|181
|102
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|121
|248
|Indiana St.
|0
|3
|19
|132
|0
|6
|87
|238
