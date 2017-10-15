BC-FBC–Standings,3rd Add

tx

Mid-American Conference East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 3 0 79 39 4 3 162 157 Ohio 2 1 98 76 5 2 278 200 Buffalo 1 2 108 98 3 4 199 177 Kent St. 1 2 33 65 2 5 77 215 Miami (Ohio) 1 2 74 68 2 5 165 182 Bowling Green 1 2 90 111 1 6 147 254 West Toledo 2 0 50 25 5 1 218 165 N. Illinois 2 0 38 16 4 2 145 100 W. Michigan 2 1 139 85 4 3 270 204 Cent. Michigan 1 2 50 84 2 5 144 207 Ball St. 0 2 6 86 2 4 127 187 E. Michigan 0 2 35 47 2 4 122 119

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 4 0 145 47 7 0 281 81 NC Central 3 0 67 49 5 1 139 126 Hampton 3 0 61 39 4 2 143 128 Bethune-Cookman 2 1 60 47 3 3 101 156 Howard 2 1 85 60 3 3 180 206 Norfolk St. 2 1 66 51 2 4 96 160 Morgan St. 1 2 79 112 1 5 79 213 SC State 1 3 79 80 2 4 123 94 Florida A&M 1 3 82 101 2 5 131 181 Delaware St. 0 4 48 141 0 6 67 222 Savannah St. 0 4 64 109 0 6 74 219

Missouri Valley Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Dakota 3 0 125 67 6 0 282 108 N. Dakota St. 2 0 79 24 6 0 285 55 N. Iowa 2 1 91 73 3 3 181 177 W. Illinois 1 1 71 67 5 1 251 141 Illinois St. 1 1 31 55 4 2 170 114 S. Dakota St. 1 2 74 71 4 2 207 121 S. Illinois 1 2 73 80 3 3 194 144 Youngstown St. 1 2 71 65 3 3 181 102 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 121 248 Indiana St. 0 3 19 132 0 6 87 238

