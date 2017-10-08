BC-FBC–Standings,2nd Add

tx
___
|Colonial Athletic Association
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Elon
|3
|0
|67
|50
|5
|1
|133
|145
|James Madison
|2
|0
|48
|20
|5
|0
|209
|58
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|52
|37
|4
|1
|145
|117
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|101
|77
|4
|2
|163
|115
|Villanova
|2
|1
|65
|28
|4
|2
|175
|79
|Delaware
|1
|1
|34
|40
|3
|2
|97
|84
|Richmond
|1
|1
|74
|74
|3
|2
|196
|160
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|57
|57
|3
|3
|128
|102
|Rhode Island
|0
|2
|32
|63
|2
|3
|97
|121
|Towson
|0
|2
|26
|49
|2
|3
|69
|126
|William & Mary
|0
|2
|35
|46
|2
|3
|95
|89
|Maine
|0
|3
|33
|83
|1
|3
|93
|95
___
|Conference USA
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|2
|0
|96
|48
|3
|3
|205
|155
|Marshall
|1
|0
|14
|3
|4
|1
|124
|87
|FIU
|2
|1
|60
|73
|3
|2
|94
|144
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|37
|37
|3
|2
|108
|95
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|1
|57
|55
|3
|3
|120
|153
|Old Dominion
|0
|1
|28
|58
|2
|3
|99
|173
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|32
|44
|0
|6
|77
|186
|West Division
|North Texas
|2
|0
|89
|71
|3
|2
|194
|170
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|59
|72
|3
|2
|149
|113
|UAB
|1
|1
|66
|68
|3
|2
|165
|149
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|45
|45
|3
|3
|168
|159
|Rice
|1
|1
|38
|27
|1
|5
|70
|218
|UTSA
|0
|1
|29
|31
|3
|1
|141
|72
|UTEP
|0
|2
|28
|46
|0
|6
|86
|241
___
|Ivy League
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|44
|40
|4
|0
|109
|67
|Columbia
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|0
|121
|69
|Yale
|1
|1
|76
|52
|3
|1
|173
|90
|Harvard
|1
|1
|59
|45
|2
|2
|110
|64
|Cornell
|1
|1
|41
|63
|1
|3
|62
|125
|Princeton
|0
|1
|24
|28
|3
|1
|139
|92
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|45
|2
|2
|93
|106
|Penn
|0
|1
|13
|16
|2
|2
|141
|129
