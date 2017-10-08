BC-FBC–Standings,2nd Add

tx

Colonial Athletic Association Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Elon 3 0 67 50 5 1 133 145 James Madison 2 0 48 20 5 0 209 58 New Hampshire 2 0 52 37 4 1 145 117 Stony Brook 3 1 101 77 4 2 163 115 Villanova 2 1 65 28 4 2 175 79 Delaware 1 1 34 40 3 2 97 84 Richmond 1 1 74 74 3 2 196 160 Albany (NY) 1 2 57 57 3 3 128 102 Rhode Island 0 2 32 63 2 3 97 121 Towson 0 2 26 49 2 3 69 126 William & Mary 0 2 35 46 2 3 95 89 Maine 0 3 33 83 1 3 93 95

___

Conference USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 2 0 96 48 3 3 205 155 Marshall 1 0 14 3 4 1 124 87 FIU 2 1 60 73 3 2 94 144 W. Kentucky 1 1 37 37 3 2 108 95 Middle Tennessee 1 1 57 55 3 3 120 153 Old Dominion 0 1 28 58 2 3 99 173 Charlotte 0 2 32 44 0 6 77 186 West Division North Texas 2 0 89 71 3 2 194 170 Southern Miss. 1 1 59 72 3 2 149 113 UAB 1 1 66 68 3 2 165 149 Louisiana Tech 1 1 45 45 3 3 168 159 Rice 1 1 38 27 1 5 70 218 UTSA 0 1 29 31 3 1 141 72 UTEP 0 2 28 46 0 6 86 241

___

Ivy League Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 2 0 44 40 4 0 109 67 Columbia 1 0 28 24 4 0 121 69 Yale 1 1 76 52 3 1 173 90 Harvard 1 1 59 45 2 2 110 64 Cornell 1 1 41 63 1 3 62 125 Princeton 0 1 24 28 3 1 139 92 Brown 0 1 28 45 2 2 93 106 Penn 0 1 13 16 2 2 141 129

