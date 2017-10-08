BC-FBC–Standings,2nd Add

201.5
___

Colonial Athletic Association
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Elon 3 0 67 50 5 1 133 145
James Madison 2 0 48 20 5 0 209 58
New Hampshire 2 0 52 37 4 1 145 117
Stony Brook 3 1 101 77 4 2 163 115
Villanova 2 1 65 28 4 2 175 79
Delaware 1 1 34 40 3 2 97 84
Richmond 1 1 74 74 3 2 196 160
Albany (NY) 1 2 57 57 3 3 128 102
Rhode Island 0 2 32 63 2 3 97 121
Towson 0 2 26 49 2 3 69 126
William & Mary 0 2 35 46 2 3 95 89
Maine 0 3 33 83 1 3 93 95

___

Conference USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 2 0 96 48 3 3 205 155
Marshall 1 0 14 3 4 1 124 87
FIU 2 1 60 73 3 2 94 144
W. Kentucky 1 1 37 37 3 2 108 95
Middle Tennessee 1 1 57 55 3 3 120 153
Old Dominion 0 1 28 58 2 3 99 173
Charlotte 0 2 32 44 0 6 77 186
West Division
North Texas 2 0 89 71 3 2 194 170
Southern Miss. 1 1 59 72 3 2 149 113
UAB 1 1 66 68 3 2 165 149
Louisiana Tech 1 1 45 45 3 3 168 159
Rice 1 1 38 27 1 5 70 218
UTSA 0 1 29 31 3 1 141 72
UTEP 0 2 28 46 0 6 86 241

___

Ivy League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 2 0 44 40 4 0 109 67
Columbia 1 0 28 24 4 0 121 69
Yale 1 1 76 52 3 1 173 90
Harvard 1 1 59 45 2 2 110 64
Cornell 1 1 41 63 1 3 62 125
Princeton 0 1 24 28 3 1 139 92
Brown 0 1 28 45 2 2 93 106
Penn 0 1 13 16 2 2 141 129

