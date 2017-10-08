201.5
BC-FBC–Standings,1st Add

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:19 am 10/08/2017 02:19am
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Big Sky Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 3 0 97 44 4 1 193 77
E. Washington 3 0 141 110 4 2 220 227
N. Arizona 2 0 76 30 3 2 157 146
Montana 2 1 125 112 4 2 233 201
Montana St. 2 1 96 68 2 3 123 130
S. Utah 1 1 47 68 3 2 143 180
UC Davis 2 2 126 120 3 3 178 165
Idaho St. 1 2 111 116 3 3 191 201
N. Colorado 1 2 101 138 2 3 163 193
Sacramento St. 1 2 109 110 2 3 171 160
North Dakota 1 2 93 135 2 4 150 217
Portland St. 0 3 69 112 0 5 107 167
Cal Poly 0 3 58 86 0 6 123 185

___

Big South Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 5 1 204 139
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 156 93
Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 2 165 137
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 3 3 102 180
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 2 3 141 102
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 4 96 155

___

Big Ten Conference
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Penn St. 3 0 97 40 6 0 238 54
Ohio St. 3 0 167 35 5 1 275 94
Michigan St. 2 0 31 20 4 1 112 82
Michigan 1 1 38 24 4 1 136 68
Maryland 1 1 45 86 3 2 169 182
Indiana 0 2 35 94 3 2 148 128
Rutgers 0 2 17 83 1 4 109 129
West
Wisconsin 2 0 71 41 5 0 201 71
Nebraska 2 1 72 61 3 3 167 160
Purdue 1 1 41 45 3 2 148 104
Iowa 1 2 74 54 4 2 173 112
Minnesota 0 2 41 62 3 2 140 86
Illinois 0 2 22 73 2 3 89 148
Northwestern 0 2 31 64 2 3 128 132

