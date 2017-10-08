BC-FBC–Standings,1st Add

tx
$vstdg2
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Big Sky Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|3
|0
|97
|44
|4
|1
|193
|77
|E. Washington
|3
|0
|141
|110
|4
|2
|220
|227
|N. Arizona
|2
|0
|76
|30
|3
|2
|157
|146
|Montana
|2
|1
|125
|112
|4
|2
|233
|201
|Montana St.
|2
|1
|96
|68
|2
|3
|123
|130
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|47
|68
|3
|2
|143
|180
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|126
|120
|3
|3
|178
|165
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|111
|116
|3
|3
|191
|201
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|101
|138
|2
|3
|163
|193
|Sacramento St.
|1
|2
|109
|110
|2
|3
|171
|160
|North Dakota
|1
|2
|93
|135
|2
|4
|150
|217
|Portland St.
|0
|3
|69
|112
|0
|5
|107
|167
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|58
|86
|0
|6
|123
|185
___
|Big South Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|204
|139
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|156
|93
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|165
|137
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|102
|180
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|141
|102
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|96
|155
___
|Big Ten Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|97
|40
|6
|0
|238
|54
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|167
|35
|5
|1
|275
|94
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|31
|20
|4
|1
|112
|82
|Michigan
|1
|1
|38
|24
|4
|1
|136
|68
|Maryland
|1
|1
|45
|86
|3
|2
|169
|182
|Indiana
|0
|2
|35
|94
|3
|2
|148
|128
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|17
|83
|1
|4
|109
|129
|West
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|71
|41
|5
|0
|201
|71
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|72
|61
|3
|3
|167
|160
|Purdue
|1
|1
|41
|45
|3
|2
|148
|104
|Iowa
|1
|2
|74
|54
|4
|2
|173
|112
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|41
|62
|3
|2
|140
|86
|Illinois
|0
|2
|22
|73
|2
|3
|89
|148
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|31
|64
|2
|3
|128
|132
