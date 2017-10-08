BC-FBC–Standings,1st Add

tx

$vstdg2

UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Big Sky Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 3 0 97 44 4 1 193 77 E. Washington 3 0 141 110 4 2 220 227 N. Arizona 2 0 76 30 3 2 157 146 Montana 2 1 125 112 4 2 233 201 Montana St. 2 1 96 68 2 3 123 130 S. Utah 1 1 47 68 3 2 143 180 UC Davis 2 2 126 120 3 3 178 165 Idaho St. 1 2 111 116 3 3 191 201 N. Colorado 1 2 101 138 2 3 163 193 Sacramento St. 1 2 109 110 2 3 171 160 North Dakota 1 2 93 135 2 4 150 217 Portland St. 0 3 69 112 0 5 107 167 Cal Poly 0 3 58 86 0 6 123 185

___

Big South Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 5 1 204 139 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 156 93 Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 2 165 137 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 3 3 102 180 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 2 3 141 102 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 4 96 155

___

Big Ten Conference East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Penn St. 3 0 97 40 6 0 238 54 Ohio St. 3 0 167 35 5 1 275 94 Michigan St. 2 0 31 20 4 1 112 82 Michigan 1 1 38 24 4 1 136 68 Maryland 1 1 45 86 3 2 169 182 Indiana 0 2 35 94 3 2 148 128 Rutgers 0 2 17 83 1 4 109 129 West Wisconsin 2 0 71 41 5 0 201 71 Nebraska 2 1 72 61 3 3 167 160 Purdue 1 1 41 45 3 2 148 104 Iowa 1 2 74 54 4 2 173 112 Minnesota 0 2 41 62 3 2 140 86 Illinois 0 2 22 73 2 3 89 148 Northwestern 0 2 31 64 2 3 128 132

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.