BC-FBC–St. Francis (Pa.)-Bryant Stats

St. Francis (Pa.) 30, Bryant 14
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|17
|3
|10
|—30
|Bryant
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—14
|Second Quarter
SFPA_Holder 32 pass from Fenimore (Bofenkamp kick), 10:59.
SFPA_Solano 4 pass from Fenimore (Bofenkamp kick), 1:41.
SFPA_FG Bofenkamp 29, 0:19.
BRY_Kennedy 4 run (Rowley kick), 4:43.
SFPA_FG Bofenkamp 32, 0:16.
BRY_Panagos 46 pass from Wilson (Rowley kick), 13:42.
SFPA_FG Bofenkamp 36, 6:14.
SFPA_Lewis 8 pass from Fenimore (Bofenkamp kick), 0:56.
___
|
|SFPA
|BRY
|First downs
|24
|13
|Rushes-yards
|48-116
|20-41
|Passing
|292
|173
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-37-1
|15-36-3
|Return Yards
|49
|125
|Punts-Avg.
|2-42.0
|4-42.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Penalty-Yards
|9-72
|9-65
|Time of Possession
|34:55
|25:05
___
RUSHING_St. Francis (Pa.), J. Jordan-Toney 22-89, A. Miliner 17-50, J. Denley 2-0, B. Fenimore 7-(minus 23). Bryant, B. Femiano 15-62, T. Kennedy 2-10, P. Wilson 3-(minus 31).
PASSING_St. Francis (Pa.), B. Fenimore 25-37-1-292. Bryant, P. Wilson 15-36-3-173.
RECEIVING_St. Francis (Pa.), K. Lewis 15-202, J. Solano 7-45, C. Holder 1-32, M. Valenzuela 1-13, J. Jordan-Toney 1-0. Bryant, J. Constant 6-59, H. Panagos 1-46, B. Femiano 1-36, A. Aryee 3-22, T. Kennedy 1-8, M. Sewall 3-2.
