BC-FBC–St. Francis (Pa.)-Bryant Stats

St. Francis (Pa.) 30, Bryant 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 0 17 3 10 —30 Bryant 0 0 7 7 —14 Second Quarter

SFPA_Holder 32 pass from Fenimore (Bofenkamp kick), 10:59.

SFPA_Solano 4 pass from Fenimore (Bofenkamp kick), 1:41.

SFPA_FG Bofenkamp 29, 0:19.

Third Quarter

BRY_Kennedy 4 run (Rowley kick), 4:43.

SFPA_FG Bofenkamp 32, 0:16.

Fourth Quarter

BRY_Panagos 46 pass from Wilson (Rowley kick), 13:42.

SFPA_FG Bofenkamp 36, 6:14.

SFPA_Lewis 8 pass from Fenimore (Bofenkamp kick), 0:56.

___

SFPA BRY First downs 24 13 Rushes-yards 48-116 20-41 Passing 292 173 Comp-Att-Int 25-37-1 15-36-3 Return Yards 49 125 Punts-Avg. 2-42.0 4-42.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1 Penalty-Yards 9-72 9-65 Time of Possession 34:55 25:05

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_St. Francis (Pa.), J. Jordan-Toney 22-89, A. Miliner 17-50, J. Denley 2-0, B. Fenimore 7-(minus 23). Bryant, B. Femiano 15-62, T. Kennedy 2-10, P. Wilson 3-(minus 31).

PASSING_St. Francis (Pa.), B. Fenimore 25-37-1-292. Bryant, P. Wilson 15-36-3-173.

RECEIVING_St. Francis (Pa.), K. Lewis 15-202, J. Solano 7-45, C. Holder 1-32, M. Valenzuela 1-13, J. Jordan-Toney 1-0. Bryant, J. Constant 6-59, H. Panagos 1-46, B. Femiano 1-36, A. Aryee 3-22, T. Kennedy 1-8, M. Sewall 3-2.

