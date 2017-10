By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–Southern U.-Ark.-Pine Bluff Stats

Southern U. 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

Southern U. 21 13 0 13 —47 Ark.-Pine Bluff 14 0 10 16 —40 First Quarter

ARPB_Mack 33 pass from Patterson (Gillan kick), 12:01.

SOU_Craig 12 pass from Johnson (Barajas kick), 9:20.

ARPB_Williams 26 run (Gillan kick), 6:04.

SOU_Washington 63 pass from Howard (Barajas kick), 5:17.

SOU_Beard 7 pass from Howard (Barajas kick), 0:00.

Second Quarter

SOU_Brown 15 pass from Howard (Barajas kick), 5:21.

SOU_Washington 4 pass from Howard (kick failed), 4:27.

Third Quarter

ARPB_Williams 28 run (Gillan kick), 13:24.

ARPB_FG Gillan 24, 5:45.

Fourth Quarter

SOU_Beard 6 pass from Howard (kick failed), 13:26.

ARPB_Brown 10 pass from Duncan (Duncan run), 11:22.

SOU_Benn 46 run (Barajas kick), 9:24.

ARPB_Brown 10 pass from Duncan (Ralph pass from Duncan), 0:13.

___

SOU ARPB First downs 25 21 Rushes-yards 42-216 36-139 Passing 370 257 Comp-Att-Int 25-36-0 21-36-2 Return Yards 109 112 Punts-Avg. 5-30.0 5-42.2 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 3-2 Penalty-Yards 6-117 13-154 Time of Possession 31:26 28:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Southern U., H. Edwards 16-122, D. Benn 13-73, J. Lampley 6-8, S. Houston 1-5, C. Mackey 1-5, C. Chaney 1-2, A. Howard 3-0. Ark.-Pine Bluff, K. Williams 20-118, L. Patterson 8-17, D. McDonald 3-9, B. Duncan 5-(minus 5).

PASSING_Southern U., A. Howard 22-32-0-338, J. Lampley 2-3-0-20, D. Johnson 1-1-0-12. Ark.-Pine Bluff, L. Patterson 13-19-1-154, B. Duncan 8-17-1-103.

RECEIVING_Southern U., J. Washington 6-108, H. Edwards 2-94, D. Beard 4-52, K. Catalon 4-33, C. Mackey 3-32, D. Brown 2-23, D. Craig 2-17, S. Piro 1-8, D. Benn 1-3. Ark.-Pine Bluff, P. Mack 5-93, K. Williams 6-49, J. Hawkins 2-40, T. Ralph 4-32, D. McDonald 2-23, J. Brown 2-20.

